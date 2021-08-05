checkAd

Eastman Board Declares Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 22:24  |  15   |   |   

The board of directors of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable Oct. 1, 2021, to stockholders of record as of Sept. 15, 2021.

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

