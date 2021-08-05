checkAd

Intrepid East Mine Receives the National 2020 Sentinels of Safety Award

Denver, CO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) announced today that its East Mine operation in Carlsbad, NM was the recipient of the 2020 Sentinels of Safety Award in the Large Underground Nonmetal category.

Established in 1925, the Sentinels of Safety Award is presented by the National Mining Association each year to recognize the outstanding safety achievements of mining operations across a variety of categories. Recipients of the award recorded the greatest number of employee work hours without a single lost-time injury.

“This award is a testament to Intrepid’s relentless focus on safe operations and our core value of ‘Safety in all that we do both at work and at home’.” said Robert Baldridge, Intrepid’s Senior Vice President – New Mexico. “We are honored to receive this award and congratulate every employee at our East Mine for this tremendous achievement.”

About Intrepid

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine and various oilfield services.

Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid’s mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio mine.

Intrepid routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Relations tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at intrepidpotash.com, to receive automatic email alerts for new postings.

Contact
Matt Preston, Vice President - Finance
Phone: 303-996-3048
Email: matt.preston@intrepidpotash.com





