Contango Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

FORT WORTH, Texas , Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) (“Contango” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release after market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. In conjunction with the release, Contango will conduct a conference call to discuss the contents of that release on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:00 pm Central Daylight Time.

Teleconference Call

Those interested in participating in the earnings conference call may do so by clicking here to join and entering your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time, and the conference coordinator will call you. If you are not at a computer, you can join by dialing 888-205-6786, (International 1-323-794-2558) and entering participation code 753396. A replay of the call will be available Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 7:00 pm CDT through Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 7:00 pm CDT by clicking here.

About Contango Oil & Gas Company

Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Fort Worth, Texas based, independent oil and natural gas company whose business is to maximize production and cash flow from its offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Montana, and Louisiana, and when determined appropriate, to use that cash flow to explore, develop, and increase production from its existing properties, to acquire additional PDP-heavy crude oil and natural gas properties or to pay down debt. Additional information is available on the Company's website at http://contango.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

   
Contact:  
Contango Oil & Gas Company  
E. Joseph Grady – 713-236-7400  
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial and Accounting Officer  




