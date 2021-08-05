Levi Strauss & Co. to Acquire Activewear Brand Beyond Yoga

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) and Beyond Yoga, a fast-growing, premium athletic and lifestyle apparel brand based in the U.S., today announced that they have signed a purchase agreement for the sale of Beyond Yoga to LS&Co. The transaction will be financed with cash and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Following closing of the transaction, additional financial and operational details will be provided.

About Beyond Yoga (Graphic: Levi Strauss & Co.)

This acquisition will bring the Beyond Yoga brand to more consumers through direct-to-consumer expansion, including brick-and-mortar retail, gender and category growth, and further development of the wholesale footprint with premium partners. With this transaction, LS&Co. enters the activewear category, complementing LS&Co.’s growing women’s business and enabling LS&Co. to allocate its global resources and infrastructure to significantly expand Beyond Yoga, building on its largely digital ecosystem. LS&Co.’s successful brand-building capabilities will help Beyond Yoga grow globally as it capitalizes on the continued consumer uptake of premiumization, casualization and wellness trends.

“This acquisition establishes LS&Co.’s presence in the fast-growing activewear segment with a brand with tremendous growth potential,” said Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer of LS&Co. “The foundation the Beyond Yoga team has built, combined with LS&Co.’s resources, global reach and scale, make me confident that Beyond Yoga will become a powerful growth engine for LS&Co. and help drive our strategic priorities. Beyond Yoga’s values-led approach to business, centered on inclusivity and authenticity, makes it a natural fit to our company portfolio. We look forward to welcoming the Beyond Yoga team to LS&Co.”

“Beyond Yoga is an excellent addition to our brand portfolio and will accelerate our long-term growth algorithm,” said Harmit Singh, chief financial officer of LS&Co. “The brand has more than doubled its revenue and grown profitability in a disciplined manner over the last three years. This acquisition further strengthens LS&Co.’s revenue trajectory, enhances our gross and EBIT margins and is immediately accretive to our earnings. Given our strong liquidity position, this transaction, which is consistent with our capital allocation strategy, allows us to profitably scale a high-return, digital business.”