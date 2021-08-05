The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on August 19, 2021

On that date, at 9:30 a.m. (ET), the Company will provide a live webcast of its conference call discussing the results, future prospects and recent corporate developments. Fabrizio Freda, President and CEO, and Tracey T. Travis, EVP and CFO, will host the call.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will release fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year results on August 19, 2021.

Those wishing to access the webcast can visit http://www.elcompanies.com/investors. The call will be archived on the Company’s website.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford Beauty, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, Kilian Paris, Too Faced, Dr. Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

ELC-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005802/en/