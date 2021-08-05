checkAd

Thryv’s “Winning on Main Street” Podcast Features ‘Duct Tape Marketing' Creator and Best-Selling Author John Jantsch

Small Business Owners and Advocates Carol Roth, Al Levi and Jeffrey Shaw Also Featured

Dallas, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv’s “Winning on Main Street,” small business podcast series provides actionable insights each week to help America’s small businesses modernize and automate the way they do business. The popular show this week features John Jantsch, creator of the well-known ‘Duct Tape Marketing System’, and in previous weeks featured small business experts and advocates Carol Roth, Al Levi, and Jeffrey Shaw. 

Secrets of Small Business Marketing from Duct Tape Marketing, featuring John Jantsch 

John Jantsch is a marketing consultant, speaker, and best-selling author of Duct Tape Marketing, Duct Tape Selling, The Commitment Engine, The Referral Engine, and SEO for Growth. He is the creator of the Duct Tape Marketing System and the Duct Tape Marketing Consulting Network that trains and licenses small business marketing consultants around the world. John explains the Duct Tape marketing system that helps small businesses be more successful. Listen here

Where Small Businesses Get It Wrong When It Comes to Customer Loyalty, featuring Carol Roth 

Carol Roth is a content creator, “recovering” investment banker, New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, TV pundit, and host. Carol Roth’s experience overlaps content creation, on-camera and in-person hosting, finance, business, economics, pop culture, and even comedy. She advocates for small businesses, small government, and big hair. Carol gave us an overview of her latest book The War on Small Business and tips on how small businesses can create true customer loyalty. Listen here

How You Can Scale Your Small Business and Live Life the Way You Want To, featuring Al Levi 

Al Levi spent more than 25 years working in every facet of his family's plumbing, heating, cooling (and now electrical) business before exiting the business and launching his coaching career. According to him, “I made every mistake you can make,” and “realized one day I was going to be a rich dead guy.” Listen here

How to Attract the Right Customers and Unlock Growth in Your Business, featuring Jeffrey Shaw 

Jeffrey Shaw is one of the preeminent portrait photographers in the United States. After 35 years of exceptional service to his exclusive clientele, Jeffrey decided to share his knowledge of business, branding, and marketing to support self-employed and small business owners as well as progressive-minded companies. Jeffrey gave us an insight look at the strategies he employs when coaching clients and the mindset needed to unlock growth in your business. Listen here

