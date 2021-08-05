National Fuel Reports Third Quarter Earnings and Announces Preliminary Guidance for Fiscal 2022

GAAP net income of $86.5 million, or $0.94 per share, compared to $41.3 million, or $0.47 per share, in the prior year.

Adjusted operating results of $85.7 million, or $0.93 per share, compared to $50.0 million, or $0.57 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2).

Adjusted EBITDA of $234.2 million, an increase of 36%, compared to $171.9 million in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 24).

Pipeline & Storage segment Adjusted EBITDA of $53.1 million, an increase of 5% from the prior year.

Gathering segment Adjusted EBITDA of $39.9 million, an increase of 43% from the prior year.

E&P segment Adjusted EBITDA of $116.1 million, an increase of 79% from the prior year.

E&P segment net production of 83.1 Bcfe, an increase of 27.1 Bcfe, or 48%, from the prior year.

E&P segment cash operating costs (combined G&A expenses, LOE expense, other operation and maintenance expense, and property, franchise, and other taxes), of $1.13 per Mcfe, a 5% decrease from the prior year.

Average realized natural gas prices of $2.20 per Mcf, an increase $0.28 per Mcf from the prior year.

Average realized oil prices of $59.22 per Bbl, an increase of $8.52 per Bbl from the prior year.

Company is increasing its fiscal 2021 earnings guidance to a range of $4.05 to $4.15 per share, an increase of $0.15 at the midpoint, excluding items impacting comparability (see Guidance Summary on page 8).

Company is initiating its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance with a range of $4.40 to $4.80 per share, an increase of 12% from the midpoint of the Company's updated fiscal 2021 guidance (see Guidance Summary on page 8).

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “National Fuel had a strong third quarter, with adjusted operating results per share increasing more than 60% from the prior year. As we look to fiscal 2022, the Company is poised for continued earnings growth, as evidenced by our greater than 10% projected increase in earnings per share, driven by the significantly improved outlook for natural gas prices and the expected completion of our FM100 expansion and modernization project in late calendar 2021. Once complete, this project, in addition to providing long-term system integrity and reliability benefits for our existing pipeline transportation customers, puts National Fuel on a pathway to generating significant annual free cash flow across each of our major businesses, allowing the Company to maintain the strength of its balance sheet while continuing to return cash to shareholders in the years ahead.”

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 86,475 $ 41,250 $ 276,685 $ 21,773 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties (E&P) — 18,236 76,152 195,997 Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties — (4,986 ) (20,980 ) (53,489 ) Gain on sale of timber properties (Corporate / All Other) — — (51,066 ) — Tax impact of gain on sale of timber properties — — 14,069 — Premium paid on early redemption of debt — — 15,715 — Tax impact of premium paid on early redemption of debt — — (4,321 ) — Deferred tax valuation allowance — — — 56,770 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) (1,025 ) (5,639 ) (575 ) 794 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 215 1,184 120 (167 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 85,665 $ 50,045 $ 305,799 $ 221,678 Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share $ 0.94 $ 0.47 $ 3.02 $ 0.25 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (E&P) — 0.15 0.60 1.63 Gain on sale of timber properties, net of tax (Corporate / All Other) — — (0.40 ) — Premium paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax — — 0.12 — Deferred tax valuation allowance — — — 0.65 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) — 0.01 Adjusted Operating Results Per Share $ 0.93 $ 0.57 $ 3.34 $ 2.54

DISCUSSION OF GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2021 earnings guidance to reflect the results of the third quarter, along with updated assumptions for the balance of the year, as detailed on page 8. The Company is now projecting that earnings, excluding items impacting comparability, will be within the range of $4.05 to $4.15 per share, an increase of $0.15 per share from the midpoint of the Company’s prior guidance range.

For the balance of fiscal 2021, Seneca currently has price certainty on approximately 79% of its expected remaining Appalachian production, utilizing a combination of physical firm sales contracts and financial hedges, including swaps, and floor protection on an additional approximately 9% of its expected remaining Appalachian production via no-cost collars. Additionally, Seneca has financial hedges in place for approximately 72% of its expected remaining oil production in fiscal 2021.

The Company is also initiating preliminary guidance for fiscal 2022 with earnings projected to be within a range of $4.40 to $4.80 per share, or $4.60 per share at the midpoint of the range, an increase of 12% from the midpoint of the fiscal 2021 guidance range. The anticipated increase in earnings is being driven largely by higher anticipated commodity price realizations and expected late calendar 2021 completion of the Company's FERC-regulated FM100 expansion and modernization project. This project is expected to generate approximately $50 million of annualized revenue and 330,000 Dekatherms per day of new firm transportation capacity. This incremental pipeline capacity provides a key outlet for Seneca’s natural gas production and is the primary driver behind the forecasted growth in natural gas production and the associated impact on Gathering revenues.

With this incremental transportation capacity, Seneca’s fiscal 2022 net production is increasing to an expected range of 335 to 365 Bcfe, an increase of 25 Bcfe versus fiscal 2021 at the midpoint of the respective guidance ranges. In addition, the Company anticipates its natural gas price realizations after hedging to increase by approximately $0.10 per Mcf from its estimated fiscal 2021 realizations, driven in large part by higher expected NYMEX and regional spot prices for natural gas. Overall, Seneca has firm sales contracts in place for approximately 93% of its expected fiscal 2022 Appalachian production at the midpoint of the Company's production guidance range. The Company is also well positioned with respect to potential swings in natural gas prices in fiscal 2022, with financial hedges on approximately 76% of Seneca’s projected fiscal 2022 Appalachian natural gas production.



The Company’s consolidated capital expenditures in fiscal 2022 are expected to be in a range of $640 million to $760 million, a decrease of $90 million versus the midpoint of its fiscal 2021 guidance. The primary drivers are a significant decrease in Pipeline and Storage segment capital as a result of the expected completion of its FM100 project, partially offset by a higher average activity level in the Exploration and Production segment. The Company added a second drilling rig in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and expects to maintain its current two-rig program for the entirety of fiscal 2022 along with elevated levels of completion activity designed to efficiently utilize the entirety of Seneca’s new transportation capacity over the course of the fiscal year.

Additional details on the Company's updated forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 are outlined in the table on page 8.

DISCUSSION OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 9 and 10 of this report (earnings drivers for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 are summarized on pages 11 and 12). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.

Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC ("Seneca"). Seneca explores for, develops and produces natural gas and oil reserves, primarily in Pennsylvania and California.

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 39,015 $ (6,434 ) $ 45,449 Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax — 13,250 (13,250 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 39,015 $ 6,816 $ 32,199 Adjusted EBITDA $ 116,052 $ 64,780 $ 51,272

Seneca’s third quarter GAAP earnings increased $45.4 million versus the prior year, which includes the impact of a non-cash ceiling test impairment charge of $13.2 million (after-tax) recorded in the prior year's third quarter. Excluding this item, Seneca’s third quarter earnings increased $32.2 million primarily due to the positive impacts of higher natural gas production, higher realized natural gas and crude oil prices as well as lower per unit operating costs, partially offset by lower crude oil production and a higher effective income tax rate.

Seneca produced 83.1 Bcfe during the third quarter, an increase of 27.1 Bcfe, or 48%, from the prior year. The improvement was primarily from a 27.3 Bcf increase in natural gas production, largely related to the Company's fourth quarter fiscal 2020 acquisition of Appalachian upstream assets, as well as production growth from Seneca's other core development areas, partially offset by a 4% decrease, or 26 MBbls, of crude oil production in California largely due to natural declines. Approximately 21.6 Bcf of the natural gas production increase came from the Eastern Development Area ("EDA"), with the remainder attributable to Seneca’s Western Development Area ("WDA").

Seneca's average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.20 per Mcf, an increase of $0.28 per Mcf from the prior year. This increase was primarily due to higher NYMEX prices and higher spot prices at local sales points in Pennsylvania. Seneca's average realized oil price, after the impact of hedging, was $59.22 per Bbl, an increase of $8.52 per Bbl compared to the prior year. The improvement in oil price realizations was primarily due to stronger commodity pricing.

Lease operating and transportation (“LOE”) expense increased $20.6 million primarily due to higher transportation costs in Appalachia from increased production, as well as higher well repairs, workover activity and steam fuel costs in California. LOE expense includes $48.1 million in intercompany expense for gathering and compression services used to connect Seneca’s Marcellus and Utica production to sales points along interstate pipelines. DD&A expense increased $6.5 million due largely to higher natural gas production, partially offset by the impact of ceiling test impairments recorded during fiscal 2020. Seneca's general and administrative ("G&A") expense increased $2.2 million due primarily to higher personnel costs and technology-related expenses. Other taxes increased $3.5 million primarily due to higher impact fee accruals in Pennsylvania, driven by higher expected NYMEX natural gas prices for calendar 2021. The increase in Seneca's effective income tax rate was primarily driven by a higher effective state income tax rate as a result of the Company's Appalachian acquisition that caused a change in the mix of earnings between state jurisdictions.

On a unit of production basis, Seneca's combined general and administrative ("G&A"), LOE, other operation and maintenance ("O&M") expense, and Property, Franchise, and Other Taxes decreased $0.06 per Mcfe, or 5%, during the quarter.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 21,948 $ 22,623 $ (675 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,086 $ 50,511 $ 2,575

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings decreased $0.7 million versus the prior year as higher operating revenues were more than offset by the negative impacts of higher O&M expense, higher DD&A expense and higher interest expense. The increase in operating revenues of $6.3 million, or 8%, was largely due to new demand charges for transportation service from the Company's Empire North expansion project, which was placed in service near the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, combined with an increase in revenues from a surcharge for pipeline safety and greenhouse gas regulatory costs, which went into effect in November 2020 in accordance with Supply Corporation's fiscal 2020 rate case settlement. Additionally, the Company recognized increased revenue from a surcharge mechanism for power costs related to electric motor drive compression on the Empire North project, for which offsetting O&M expense was recognized during the quarter. These positive items were partially offset by a modest decrease in transportation revenue from miscellaneous contract revisions. O&M expense increased $3.7 million primarily due to higher pipeline integrity costs, higher compressor and facility maintenance costs, and higher personnel costs, as well as the aforementioned Empire power costs. The increase in DD&A expense of $1.3 million was primarily attributable to incremental depreciation from the Empire North expansion project. The increase in interest expense of $2.3 million was primarily driven by additional long-term borrowings from the Company's long-term debt issuance in June 2020.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which primarily delivers Seneca’s gross Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 20,427 $ 15,239 $ 5,188 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,929 $ 27,844 $ 12,085

The Gathering segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings increased $5.2 million versus the prior year. The earnings increase was primarily driven by higher operating revenues, which was partially offset by higher DD&A expense, higher O&M expense, higher interest expense and a higher effective income tax rate. Operating revenues increased $15.4 million, or 46%, primarily due to increased gathering throughput resulting from the Company's Appalachian acquisition in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and from new Marcellus and Utica wells that were brought on-line. The increase in DD&A expense of $2.9 million was primarily attributable to incremental depreciation expense related to the Company's Appalachian acquisition, as well as higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year. Compression leasing expenses, as well as higher facility, personnel and contractor costs, all associated with the Appalachian acquisition, were primarily responsible for the $3.3 million increase in O&M expense. Interest expense increased by $1.7 million from the prior year, primarily driven by additional long-term borrowings from the Company's long-term debt issuances in June 2020 and February 2021. The increase in the Gathering segment's effective income tax rate was primarily driven by a higher effective state income tax rate as a result of the Company's Appalachian acquisition that caused a change in the mix of earnings between state jurisdictions.

Downstream Businesses

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 4,841 $ 6,254 $ (1,413 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,431 $ 30,214 $ (783 )

The Utility segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings decreased $1.4 million versus the prior year primarily due to lower customer margins (operating revenues less purchased gas sold) and higher DD&A expense. The decline in customer margin was due primarily to warmer weather in Distribution's Pennsylvania service territory that resulted in a decrease in customer usage, partially offset by higher revenues earned through the Company's system modernization tracking mechanism in its New York service territory. Weather in Distribution's Pennsylvania service territory was 20% warmer on average than last year. The impact of weather variations on earnings for the quarter in Distribution's New York service territory is largely mitigated by that jurisdiction's weather normalization clause. The $0.6 million increase in DD&A expense was primarily attributable to higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated combined earnings of $0.2 million in the current year third quarter, which was $3.4 million lower than the combined earnings of $3.6 million in the prior-year third quarter. The decrease in earnings was primarily driven by lower unrealized gains on investment securities quarter over quarter.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2021 and initiating preliminary guidance for fiscal 2022. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 are outlined in the table below.

The revised earnings guidance range does not include the impact of certain items that impacted the comparability of earnings during the nine months ended June 30, 2021, including: (1) the after-tax impairment of oil and gas properties, which reduced earnings by $0.60 per share; (2) the after-tax gain on sale of timber properties, which increased earnings by $0.40 per share; and (3) the after-tax premium paid on early redemption of debt, which reduced earnings by $0.12 per share. While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on investments during the three months ending September 30, 2021, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

Updated FY 2021 Guidance Preliminary FY 2022 Guidance Consolidated Earnings per Share, excluding items impacting comparability $4.05 to $4.15 $4.40 to $4.80 Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 26% ~ 25-26% Capital Expenditures (Millions) Exploration and Production $370 - $390 $400 - $450 Pipeline and Storage $250 - $300 $100 - $150 Gathering $35 - $45 $50 - $60 Utility $90 - $100 $90 - $100 Consolidated Capital Expenditures $745 - $835 $640 - $760 Exploration & Production Segment Guidance* Commodity Price Assumptions NYMEX natural gas price $3.75 /MMBtu $3.50 /MMBtu Appalachian basin spot price (winter | summer) $2.75 /MMBtu $2.85 /MMBtu | $2.25 /MMBtu NYMEX (WTI) crude oil price $70.00 /Bbl $65.00 /Bbl California oil price premium (% of WTI) 96% 96% Production (Bcfe) 320 to 330 335 to 365 E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe) LOE $0.81 - $0.83 $0.82 - $0.85 G&A $0.20 - $0.22 $0.19 - $0.21 DD&A $0.55 - $0.57 $0.59 - $0.62 Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions) Gathering Segment Revenues $190 - $195 $200 - $225 Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues $340 - $345 $360 - $380

* Fiscal 2021 commodity price assumptions are for the remaining 3 months of the fiscal year.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Third quarter 2020 GAAP earnings $ (6,434 ) $ 22,623 $ 15,239 $ 6,254 $ 3,568 $ 41,250 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties 18,236 18,236 Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties (4,986 ) (4,986 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (5,639 ) (5,639 ) Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 1,184 1,184 Third quarter 2020 adjusted operating results 6,816 22,623 15,239 6,254 (887 ) 50,045 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 41,361 41,361 Higher (lower) crude oil production (1,042 ) (1,042 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 17,437 17,437 Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 3,760 3,760 Midstream and All Other Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 4,938 12,132 (801 ) 16,269 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather (796 ) (796 ) System modernization tracker revenues 369 369 Regulatory revenue adjustments (149 ) (149 ) Higher (lower) energy marketing margins (1,246 ) (1,246 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (16,235 ) (16,235 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (2,372 ) (2,888 ) (2,585 ) (7,845 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (2,751 ) (2,751 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (5,146 ) (993 ) (2,286 ) (510 ) (8,935 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions (573 ) 719 146 (Higher) lower interest expense 1,829 (1,815 ) (1,358 ) (554 ) (1,898 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (4,975 ) 177 (693 ) 501 2,054 (2,936 ) All other / rounding 333 (94 ) (22 ) (255 ) 149 111 Third quarter 2021 adjusted operating results 39,015 21,948 20,427 4,841 (566 ) 85,665 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 1,025 1,025 Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (215 ) (215 ) Third quarter 2021 GAAP earnings $ 39,015 $ 21,948 $ 20,427 $ 4,841 $ 244 $ 86,475 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. ** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Third quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.17 $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.47 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax 0.15 0.15 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Third quarter 2020 adjusted operating results per share 0.08 0.26 0.17 0.07 (0.01 ) 0.57 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.45 0.45 Higher (lower) crude oil production (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 0.19 0.19 Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 0.04 0.04 Midstream and All Other Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 0.05 0.13 (0.01 ) 0.17 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather (0.01 ) (0.01 ) System modernization tracker revenues — — Regulatory revenue adjustments — — Higher (lower) energy marketing margins (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.18 ) (0.18 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.09 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.06 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.10 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions (0.01 ) 0.01 — (Higher) lower interest expense 0.02 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.05 ) — (0.01 ) 0.01 0.02 (0.03 ) Impact of additional shares — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — — (0.02 ) All other / rounding 0.01 — — — — 0.01 Third quarter 2021 adjusted operating results per share 0.43 0.24 0.22 0.05 (0.01 ) 0.93 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax 0.01 0.01 Third quarter 2021 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.05 $ — $ 0.94 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. ** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Nine months ended June 30, 2020 GAAP earnings $ (157,733 ) $ 62,815 $ 51,081 $ 64,335 $ 1,275 $ 21,773 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties 195,997 195,997 Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties (53,489 ) (53,489 ) Deferred tax valuation allowance 60,463 (3,769 ) 76 56,770 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 794 794 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (167 ) (167 ) Nine months ended June 30, 2020 adjusted operating results 45,238 62,815 47,312 64,335 1,978 221,678 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 124,819 124,819 Higher (lower) crude oil production (4,923 ) (4,923 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 15,081 15,081 Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging (2,590 ) (2,590 ) Midstream and All Other Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 23,111 33,632 (1,925 ) 54,818 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather (476 ) (476 ) System modernization tracker revenues 2,851 2,851 Regulatory revenue adjustments (1,167 ) (1,167 ) Higher (lower) energy marketing margins (5,914 ) (5,914 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (39,981 ) (39,981 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (4,891 ) (1,266 ) (6,528 ) (3,201 ) 1,902 (13,984 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (3,456 ) (3,456 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (6,873 ) (5,919 ) (6,697 ) (1,240 ) 529 (20,200 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions (1,038 ) (446 ) 2,289 805 (Higher) lower interest expense (7,360 ) (4,482 ) (1,621 ) (13,463 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (10,584 ) 634 (927 ) (665 ) 3,287 (8,255 ) All other / rounding 255 83 51 (69 ) (164 ) 156 Nine months ended June 30, 2021 adjusted operating results 112,095 71,060 62,361 59,922 361 305,799 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties (76,152 ) (76,152 ) Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties 20,980 20,980 Gain on sale of timber properties 51,066 51,066 Tax impact of gain on sale of timber properties (14,069 ) (14,069 ) Premium paid on early redemption of debt (14,772 ) (943 ) (15,715 ) Tax impact of premium paid on early redemption of debt 4,062 259 4,321 Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 575 575 Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (120 ) (120 ) Nine months ended June 30, 2021 GAAP earnings $ 46,213 $ 71,060 $ 61,677 $ 59,922 $ 37,813 $ 276,685 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. ** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Nine months ended June 30, 2020 GAAP earnings per share $ (1.81 ) $ 0.72 $ 0.58 $ 0.74 $ 0.02 $ 0.25 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax 1.63 1.63 Deferred tax valuation allowance 0.69 (0.04 ) — 0.65 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax 0.01 0.01 Rounding 0.01 (0.01 ) — Nine months ended June 30, 2020 adjusted operating results per share 0.52 0.72 0.54 0.74 0.02 2.54 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 1.36 1.36 Higher (lower) crude oil production (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 0.16 0.16 Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Midstream and All Other Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 0.25 0.37 (0.02 ) 0.60 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather (0.01 ) (0.01 ) System modernization tracker revenues 0.03 0.03 Regulatory revenue adjustments (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Higher (lower) energy marketing margins (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.44 ) (0.44 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.05 ) (0.01 ) (0.07 ) (0.03 ) 0.02 (0.14 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.07 ) (0.06 ) (0.07 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.20 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions (0.01 ) — 0.02 0.01 (Higher) lower interest expense (0.08 ) (0.05 ) (0.02 ) (0.15 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.12 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 0.04 (0.09 ) Impact of additional shares (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.04 ) — (0.12 ) All other / rounding — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) Nine months ended June 30, 2021 adjusted operating results per share 1.22 0.78 0.68 0.65 0.01 3.34 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (0.60 ) (0.60 ) Gain on sale of timber properties, net of tax 0.40 0.40 Premium paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax (0.12 ) — (0.12 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax — — Rounding (0.01 ) 0.01 — Nine months ended June 30, 2021 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.78 $ 0.67 $ 0.65 $ 0.42 $ 3.02 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. ** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Revenues: Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues $ 126,933 $ 139,661 $ 587,247 $ 650,320 Exploration and Production and Other Revenues 209,618 132,338 621,933 456,073 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues 57,846 51,020 177,491 151,908 394,397 323,019 1,386,671 1,258,301 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 18,737 29,121 177,018 239,663 Operation and Maintenance: Utility and Energy Marketing 42,577 43,950 139,521 138,931 Exploration and Production and Other 43,112 32,404 127,033 109,056 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering 31,239 24,298 87,471 77,488 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 24,492 21,381 71,259 67,268 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 84,170 73,232 251,632 226,062 Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties — 18,236 76,152 195,997 244,327 242,622 930,086 1,054,465 Gain on Sale of Timber Properties — — 51,066 — Operating Income 150,070 80,397 507,651 203,836 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) (2,028 ) 2,547 (15,078 ) (17,971 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (30,220 ) (27,140 ) (111,296 ) (77,853 ) Other Interest Expense (1,012 ) (1,420 ) (4,630 ) (4,863 ) Income Before Income Taxes 116,810 54,384 376,647 103,149 Income Tax Expense 30,335 13,134 99,962 81,376 Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 86,475 $ 41,250 $ 276,685 $ 21,773 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 0.95 $ 0.47 $ 3.04 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.94 $ 0.47 $ 3.02 $ 0.25 Weighted Average Common Shares: Used in Basic Calculation 91,172,683 87,966,289 91,113,973 86,966,448 Used in Diluted Calculation 91,762,898 88,323,699 91,642,849 87,346,362





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, September 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2021 2020 ASSETS Property, Plant and Equipment $ 12,834,695 $ 12,351,852 Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 6,649,038 6,353,785 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 6,185,657 5,998,067 Assets Held for Sale, Net — 53,424 Current Assets: Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 118,012 20,541 Hedging Collateral Deposits 1,710 — Receivables - Net 188,863 143,583 Unbilled Revenue 12,812 17,302 Gas Stored Underground 12,451 33,338 Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances 53,740 51,877 Other Current Assets 51,969 47,557 Total Current Assets 439,557 314,198 Other Assets: Recoverable Future Taxes 118,883 118,310 Unamortized Debt Expense 11,016 12,297 Other Regulatory Assets 145,632 156,106 Deferred Charges 58,807 67,131 Other Investments 149,250 154,502 Goodwill 5,476 5,476 Prepaid Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 93,627 76,035 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 770 9,308 Other — 81 Total Other Assets 583,461 599,246 Total Assets $ 7,208,675 $ 6,964,935 CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES Capitalization: Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and Outstanding - 91,172,701 Shares and 90,954,696 Shares, Respectively $ 91,173 $ 90,955 Paid in Capital 1,012,703 1,004,158 Earnings Reinvested in the Business 1,145,700 991,630 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (238,462 ) (114,757 ) Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 2,011,114 1,971,986 Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 2,627,860 2,629,576 Total Capitalization 4,638,974 4,601,562 Current and Accrued Liabilities: Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper — 30,000 Accounts Payable 113,470 134,126 Amounts Payable to Customers 7,193 10,788 Dividends Payable 41,484 40,475 Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 45,304 27,521 Customer Advances — 15,319 Customer Security Deposits 19,272 17,199 Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 168,378 140,176 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 205,501 43,969 Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 600,602 459,573 Deferred Credits: Deferred Income Taxes 742,638 696,054 Taxes Refundable to Customers 353,736 357,508 Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 241,377 230,079 Other Regulatory Liabilities 182,430 161,573 Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 117,291 127,181 Asset Retirement Obligations 191,853 192,228 Other Deferred Credits 139,774 139,177 Total Deferred Credits 1,969,099 1,903,800 Commitments and Contingencies — — Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 7,208,675 $ 6,964,935





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2021 2020 Operating Activities: Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 276,685 $ 21,773 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash

Provided by Operating Activities: Gain on Sale of Timber Properties (51,066 ) — Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 76,152 195,997 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 251,632 226,062 Deferred Income Taxes 89,277 116,332 Premium Paid on Early Redemption of Debt 15,715 — Stock-Based Compensation 12,296 9,716 Other 7,795 5,645 Change in: Receivables and Unbilled Revenue (40,733 ) 4,045 Gas Stored Underground and Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances 19,024 11,597 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs — 2,246 Other Current Assets (4,282 ) 49,312 Accounts Payable 7,474 (13,166 ) Amounts Payable to Customers (3,595 ) 14,755 Customer Advances (15,319 ) (12,483 ) Customer Security Deposits 2,073 (984 ) Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 23,154 6,774 Other Assets 5,839 (18,215 ) Other Liabilities (311 ) 4,464 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 671,810 $ 623,870 Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures $ (512,775 ) $ (551,004 ) Net Proceeds from Sale of Timber Properties 104,582 — Acquisition of Upstream Assets and Midstream Gathering Assets — (27,050 ) Other 11,223 4,126 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (396,970 ) $ (573,928 ) Financing Activities: Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper $ (30,000 ) $ (55,200 ) Reduction of Long-Term Debt (515,715 ) — Dividends Paid on Common Stock (121,606 ) (112,851 ) Net Proceeds From Issuance of Long-Term Debt 495,267 493,108 Net Proceeds from Issuance (Repurchase) of Common Stock (3,605 ) 161,704 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities $ (175,659 ) $ 486,761 Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash 99,181 536,703 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 20,541 27,260 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at June 30 $ 119,722 $ 563,963





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) UPSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30, EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT 2021 2020 Variance 2021 2020 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ 209,535 $ 131,228 $ 78,307 $ 621,116 $ 452,728 $ 168,388 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance: General and Administrative Expense 16,165 13,968 2,197 51,017 46,777 4,240 Lease Operating and Transportation Expense 66,708 46,157 20,551 199,296 148,687 50,609 All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 3,757 2,952 805 10,944 8,994 1,950 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 6,853 3,371 3,482 15,918 11,543 4,375 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 45,886 39,372 6,514 137,356 128,656 8,700 Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties — 18,236 (18,236 ) 76,152 195,997 (119,845 ) 139,369 124,056 15,313 490,683 540,654 (49,971 ) Operating Income (Loss) 70,166 7,172 62,994 130,433 (87,926 ) 218,359 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (289 ) (395 ) 106 (860 ) (1,185 ) 325 Interest and Other Income 18 142 (124 ) 176 583 (407 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt — — — (15,119 ) — (15,119 ) Interest Expense (12,008 ) (14,323 ) 2,315 (42,601 ) (42,543 ) (58 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 57,887 (7,404 ) 65,291 72,029 (131,071 ) 203,100 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 18,872 (970 ) 19,842 25,816 26,662 (846 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 39,015 $ (6,434 ) $ 45,449 $ 46,213 $ (157,733 ) $ 203,946 Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.43 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ (1.81 ) $ 2.31





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30, PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT 2021 2020 Variance 2021 2020 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 57,258 $ 51,020 $ 6,238 $ 175,881 $ 151,908 $ 23,973 Intersegment Revenues 26,805 26,793 12 82,651 77,370 5,281 Total Operating Revenues 84,063 77,813 6,250 258,532 229,278 29,254 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (11 ) 11 (22 ) 219 1 218 Operation and Maintenance 22,918 19,262 3,656 63,809 62,207 1,602 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,070 8,029 41 24,713 24,515 198 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 15,609 14,352 1,257 46,806 39,313 7,493 46,586 41,654 4,932 135,547 126,036 9,511 Operating Income 37,477 36,159 1,318 122,985 103,242 19,743 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit 125 (174 ) 299 376 (523 ) 899 Interest and Other Income 1,364 1,763 (399 ) 3,159 4,851 (1,692 ) Interest Expense (10,070 ) (7,773 ) (2,297 ) (31,353 ) (22,037 ) (9,316 ) Income Before Income Taxes 28,896 29,975 (1,079 ) 95,167 85,533 9,634 Income Tax Expense 6,948 7,352 (404 ) 24,107 22,718 1,389 Net Income $ 21,948 $ 22,623 $ (675 ) $ 71,060 $ 62,815 $ 8,245 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.24 $ 0.26 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.78 $ 0.72 $ 0.06 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, GATHERING SEGMENT 2021 2020 Variance 2021 2020 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 588 $ — $ 588 $ 1,610 $ — $ 1,610 Intersegment Revenues 48,068 33,299 14,769 144,317 103,355 40,962 Total Operating Revenues 48,656 33,299 15,357 145,927 103,355 42,572 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 8,715 5,443 3,272 24,750 16,487 8,263 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 12 12 — 30 50 (20 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 8,131 5,237 2,894 24,132 15,655 8,477 16,858 10,692 6,166 48,912 32,192 16,720 Operating Income 31,798 22,607 9,191 97,015 71,163 25,852 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (68 ) (71 ) 3 (203 ) (214 ) 11 Interest and Other Income 10 41 (31 ) 253 198 55 Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt — — — (965 ) — (965 ) Interest Expense (4,102 ) (2,383 ) (1,719 ) (12,435 ) (6,762 ) (5,673 ) Income Before Income Taxes 27,638 20,194 7,444 83,665 64,385 19,280 Income Tax Expense 7,211 4,955 2,256 21,988 13,304 8,684 Net Income $ 20,427 $ 15,239 $ 5,188 $ 61,677 $ 51,081 $ 10,596 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.22 $ 0.17 $ 0.05 $ 0.67 $ 0.58 $ 0.09





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30, UTILITY SEGMENT 2021 2020 Variance 2021 2020 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 126,934 $ 124,390 $ 2,544 $ 586,618 $ 569,856 $ 16,762 Intersegment Revenues 74 2,647 (2,573 ) 271 8,499 (8,228 ) Total Operating Revenues 127,008 127,037 (29 ) 586,889 578,355 8,534 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 44,848 43,752 1,096 255,011 247,869 7,142 Operation and Maintenance 43,296 43,410 (114 ) 141,412 137,323 4,089 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 9,433 9,661 (228 ) 30,181 30,295 (114 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 14,505 13,860 645 42,811 41,241 1,570 112,082 110,683 1,399 469,415 456,728 12,687 Operating Income 14,926 16,354 (1,428 ) 117,474 121,627 (4,153 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (5,747 ) (5,811 ) 64 (24,674 ) (24,962 ) 288 Interest and Other Income 960 1,749 (789 ) 2,142 2,994 (852 ) Interest Expense (5,510 ) (5,240 ) (270 ) (16,457 ) (16,430 ) (27 ) Income Before Income Taxes 4,629 7,052 (2,423 ) 78,485 83,229 (4,744 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (212 ) 798 (1,010 ) 18,563 18,894 (331 ) Net Income $ 4,841 $ 6,254 $ (1,413 ) $ 59,922 $ 64,335 $ (4,413 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.65 $ 0.74 $ (0.09 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30, ALL OTHER 2021 2020 Variance 2021 2020 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ (1 ) $ 16,286 $ (16,287 ) $ 1,174 $ 83,445 $ (82,271 ) Intersegment Revenues 2 341 (339 ) 22 598 (576 ) Total Operating Revenues 1 16,627 (16,626 ) 1,196 84,043 (82,847 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 4 14,038 (14,034 ) 2,297 75,222 (72,925 ) Operation and Maintenance 17 2,176 (2,159 ) 701 5,754 (5,053 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes — 202 (202 ) 47 522 (475 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization — 245 (245 ) 394 653 (259 ) 21 16,661 (16,640 ) 3,439 82,151 (78,712 ) Gain on Sale of Timber Properties — — — 51,066 — 51,066 Operating Income (Loss) (20 ) (34 ) 14 48,823 1,892 46,931 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs — (69 ) 69 (7 ) (207 ) 200 Interest and Other Income 3 202 (199 ) 229 674 (445 ) Interest Expense — (10 ) 10 — (52 ) 52 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (17 ) 89 (106 ) 49,045 2,307 46,738 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (1,056 ) 98 (1,154 ) 11,428 775 10,653 Net Income (Loss) $ 1,039 $ (9 ) $ 1,048 $ 37,617 $ 1,532 $ 36,085 Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.01 $ — $ 0.01 $ 0.41 $ 0.02 $ 0.39 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, CORPORATE 2021 2020 Variance 2021 2020 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 83 $ 95 $ (12 ) $ 272 $ 364 $ (92 ) Intersegment Revenues 1,027 1,094 (67 ) 2,718 3,281 (563 ) Total Operating Revenues 1,110 1,189 (79 ) 2,990 3,645 (655 ) Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 5,224 2,778 2,446 11,566 8,920 2,646 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 124 106 18 370 343 27 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 39 166 (127 ) 133 544 (411 ) 5,387 3,050 2,337 12,069 9,807 2,262 Operating Loss (4,277 ) (1,861 ) (2,416 ) (9,079 ) (6,162 ) (2,917 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (923 ) (775 ) (148 ) (2,769 ) (2,326 ) (443 ) Interest and Other Income 33,433 35,919 (2,486 ) 107,728 89,795 17,933 Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (30,220 ) (27,140 ) (3,080 ) (95,212 ) (77,853 ) (17,359 ) Other Interest Expense (236 ) (1,665 ) 1,429 (2,412 ) (4,688 ) 2,276 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (2,223 ) 4,478 (6,701 ) (1,744 ) (1,234 ) (510 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (1,428 ) 901 (2,329 ) (1,940 ) (977 ) (963 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (795 ) $ 3,577 $ (4,372 ) $ 196 $ (257 ) $ 453 Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.01 $ — $ 0.01 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2021 2020 Variance 2021 2020 Variance Intersegment Revenues $ (75,976 ) $ (64,174 ) $ (11,802 ) $ (229,979 ) $ (193,103 ) $ (36,876 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (26,104 ) (28,680 ) 2,576 (80,509 ) (83,429 ) 2,920 Operation and Maintenance (49,872 ) (35,494 ) (14,378 ) (149,470 ) (109,674 ) (39,796 ) (75,976 ) (64,174 ) (11,802 ) (229,979 ) (193,103 ) (36,876 ) Operating Income — — — — — — Other Income (Expense): Interest and Other Deductions (30,914 ) (29,974 ) (940 ) (100,628 ) (87,649 ) (12,979 ) Interest Expense 30,914 29,974 940 100,628 87,649 12,979 Net Income $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) (Thousands of Dollars) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Increase Increase 2021 2020 (Decrease) 2021 2020 (Decrease) Capital Expenditures: Exploration and Production $ 94,152 (1) $ 65,647 (3) $ 28,505 $ 263,763 (1)(2) $ 294,990 (3)(4) $ (31,227 ) Pipeline and Storage 63,863 (1) 41,494 (3) 22,369 155,556 (1)(2) 124,131 (3)(4) 31,425 Gathering 6,209 (1) 21,289 (3) (15,080 ) 25,628 (1)(2) 46,200 (3)(4) (20,572 ) Utility 24,866 (1) 25,616 (3) (750 ) 66,691 (1)(2) 62,238 (3)(4) 4,453 Total Reportable Segments 189,090 154,046 35,044 511,638 527,559 (15,921 ) All Other — 16 (16 ) — 38 (38 ) Corporate 129 100 29 218 420 (202 ) Eliminations (1,898 ) — (1,898 ) (2,118 ) — (2,118 ) Total Capital Expenditures $ 187,321 $ 154,162 $ 33,159 $ 509,738 $ 528,017 $ (18,279 )





(1) Capital expenditures for the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2021, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $49.7 million, $25.8 million, $0.9 million, and $5.1 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2021, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date. (2) Capital expenditures for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, exclude capital expenditures of $45.8 million, $17.3 million, $13.5 million and $10.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2020 and paid during the nine months ended June 30, 2021. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2020, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2021. (3) Capital expenditures for the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2020, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $26.5 million, $16.4 million, $6.5 million, and $8.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2020, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date. (4) Capital expenditures for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, exclude capital expenditures of $38.0 million, $23.8 million, $6.6 million and $12.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2019 and paid during the nine months ended June 30, 2020. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2019, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2020.





DEGREE DAYS Percent Colder (Warmer) Than: Three Months Ended June 30, Normal 2021 2020 Normal (1) Last Year (1) Buffalo, NY 912 794 1,032 (12.9 ) (23.1 ) Erie, PA 871 741 920 (14.9 ) (19.5 ) Nine Months Ended June 30, Buffalo, NY 6,455 5,693 6,002 (11.8 ) (5.1 ) Erie, PA 6,023 5,188 5,381 (13.9 ) (3.6 )

(1) Percents compare actual 2021 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2021 degree days to actual 2020 degree days.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase Increase 2021 2020 (Decrease) 2021 2020 (Decrease) Gas Production/Prices: Production (MMcf) Appalachia 79,314 52,043 27,271 236,429 161,965 74,464 West Coast 431 468 (37 ) 1,300 1,434 (134 ) Total Production 79,745 52,511 27,234 237,729 163,399 74,330 Average Prices (Per Mcf) Appalachia $ 2.29 $ 1.45 $ 0.84 $ 2.25 $ 1.80 $ 0.45 West Coast 5.36 2.58 2.78 5.83 3.98 1.85 Weighted Average 2.31 1.46 0.85 2.27 1.82 0.45 Weighted Average after Hedging 2.20 1.92 0.28 2.21 2.13 0.08 Oil Production/Prices: Production (Thousands of Barrels) Appalachia 1 — 1 2 2 — West Coast 557 584 (27 ) 1,681 1,790 (109 ) Total Production 558 584 (26 ) 1,683 1,792 (109 ) Average Prices (Per Barrel) Appalachia $ 42.09 $ 27.50 $ 14.59 $ 43.13 $ 50.28 $ (7.15 ) West Coast 67.55 29.13 38.42 56.92 47.40 9.52 Weighted Average 67.52 29.12 38.40 56.90 47.41 9.49 Weighted Average after Hedging 59.22 50.70 8.52 55.40 57.35 (1.95 ) Total Production (MMcfe) 83,093 56,015 27,078 247,827 174,151 73,676 Selected Operating Performance Statistics: General & Administrative Expense per Mcfe (1) $ 0.19 $ 0.25 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.27 $ (0.06 ) Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcfe (1)(2) $ 0.80 $ 0.82 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.80 $ 0.85 $ (0.05 ) Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization per Mcfe (1) $ 0.55 $ 0.70 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.55 $ 0.74 $ (0.19 )





(1) Refer to page 16 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment. (2) Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.57 per Mcfe for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.57 per Mcfe for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Hedging Summary for Remaining Three Months of Fiscal 2021 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 354,000 BBL $ 57.57 / BBL NYMEX 39,000 BBL $ 51.00 / BBL Total 393,000 BBL $ 56.91 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 37,170,000 MMBTU $ 2.62 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 7,050,000 MMBTU $ 2.28 / MMBTU (Floor) / $2.77 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 25,768,709 MMBTU $ 2.27 / MMBTU Total 69,988,709 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2022 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 1,140,000 BBL $ 58.28 / BBL NYMEX 156,000 BBL $ 51.00 / BBL Total 1,296,000 BBL $ 57.40 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 208,500,000 MMBTU $ 2.75 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 2,350,000 MMBTU $ 2.28 / MMBTU (Floor) / $2.77 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 51,121,738 MMBTU $ 2.27 / MMBTU Total 261,971,738 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2023 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 480,000 BBL $ 58.48 / BBL Total 480,000 BBL $ 58.48 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 98,710,000 MMBTU $ 2.69 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 7,700,000 MMBTU $ 2.76 / MMBTU (Floor) / $3.16 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 48,121,254 MMBTU $ 2.23 / MMBTU Total 154,531,254 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2024 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 120,000 BBL $ 50.30 / BBL Total 120,000 BBL $ 50.30 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 59,490,000 MMBTU $ 2.71 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 700,000 MMBTU $ 2.76 / MMBTU (Floor) / $3.16 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 27,530,402 MMBTU $ 2.18 / MMBTU Total 87,720,402 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 120,000 BBL $ 50.32 / BBL Total 120,000 BBL $ 50.32 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 4,740,000 MMBTU $ 2.71 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 8,835,284 MMBTU $ 2.06 / MMBTU Total 13,575,284 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2026 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 4,923,270 MMBTU $ 2.02 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2027 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 286,249 MMBTU $ 2.02 / MMBTU





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Pipeline & Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase Increase 2021 2020 (Decrease) 2021 2020 (Decrease) Firm Transportation - Affiliated 19,202 20,877 (1,675 ) 92,290 98,145 (5,855 ) Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 155,022 151,702 3,320 494,458 478,880 15,578 Interruptible Transportation 181 757 (576 ) 1,205 2,002 (797 ) 174,405 173,336 1,069 587,953 579,027 8,926 Gathering Volume - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase Increase 2021 2020 (Decrease) 2021 2020 (Decrease) Gathered Volume 91,817 61,338 30,479 275,283 190,864 84,419 Utility Throughput - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase Increase 2021 2020 (Decrease) 2021 2020 (Decrease) Retail Sales: Residential Sales 9,776 11,312 (1,536 ) 57,241 56,943 298 Commercial Sales 1,369 1,450 (81 ) 8,206 8,295 (89 ) Industrial Sales 65 106 (41 ) 441 506 (65 ) 11,210 12,868 (1,658 ) 65,888 65,744 144 Transportation 13,298 13,520 (222 ) 55,815 59,233 (3,418 ) 24,508 26,388 (1,880 ) 121,703 124,977 (3,274 )



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results or liquidity and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020: