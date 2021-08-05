Steel Partners Holdings Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Distribution on its Series A Preferred Units

Q2 2020

($ in thousands)

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

$386,433 $294,373 Revenue $700,926 $641,583

27,435 17 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 80,777 (36,462)

27,240 (1,434) Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders 80,191 (62,312)

74,364 39,655 Adjusted EBITDA* 124,140 77,372

19.2% 13.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin* 17.7% 12.1%

9,024 4,041 Purchases of property, plant and equipment 13,925 11,035

48,520 92,427 Adjusted free cash flow* 53,993 95,222

* See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure included in the financial tables. See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements" below for the definition of these non-GAAP measures.

"Our business continued to respond well to dynamic market conditions. The Company’s second quarter performance has returned to pre-pandemic levels, exceeding 2Q 2019 revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA,” said Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein. “Our team remains agile in its efforts to collectively increase unitholder and all stakeholder value while focusing on delivering high quality products and service levels as safely as possible."

Results of Operations

Comparison of the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in table and commentary in thousands, unless

otherwise indicated) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 386,433 $ 294,373 $ 700,926 $ 641,583 Cost of goods sold 250,597 196,224 459,282 417,072 Selling, general and administrative expenses 74,588 72,139 143,388 148,067 Asset impairment charges — — — 617 Interest expense 5,504 7,722 10,970 16,349 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net (4,470) 8,482 18,779 26,484 All other expense (income), net 206 15,728 (33,316) 44,332 Total costs and expenses 326,425 300,295 599,103 652,921 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and

equity method investments 60,008 (5,922) 101,823 (11,338) Income tax provision (benefit) 35,413 (1,046) 50,007 (4,490) (Income) loss of associated companies, net of taxes (2,840) (4,893) (28,961) 29,614 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 27,435 $ 17 $ 80,777 $ (36,462)

Revenue

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $92,060, or 31.3%, as compared to the same period last year, due to higher sales volume across all segments, primarily due to the economic recovery from COVID-19.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased $59,343, or 9.2%, as compared to the same period last year, due to higher sales volume in the Diversified Industrial and Energy segments, partially offset by lower revenue from the Financial Services segment.

Cost of Goods Sold

Cost of goods sold for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $54,373, or 27.7%, as compared to the same period last year, due to increases in the Diversified Industrial and Energy segments. The increases in the Diversified Industrial and Energy segments in the three months ended June 30, 2021 were primarily due to the higher sales volume discussed above.

Cost of goods sold for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased $42,210, or 10.1%, as compared to the same period last year, due to increases in the Diversified Industrial and Energy segments. The increases in the Diversified Industrial and Energy segments in the six months ended June 30, 2021 were primarily due to the higher sales volume discussed above.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $2,449, or 3.4%, as compared to the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, partially offset by an environmental reserve charge of $14,000 in the Diversified Industrial segment related to a legacy, non-operating site during the second quarter of 2020.

SG&A for the six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $4,679, or 3.2%, as compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an environmental reserve charge of $14,000 in the Diversified Industrial segment related to a legacy, non-operating site during the 2020 period, partially offset by the impact of higher sales volume in the Diversified Industrial and Energy segments, as well as higher personnel costs from the Financial Services segment during the 2021 period.

Asset Impairment Charges

No impairment charges were recorded in the three or six months ended June 30, 2021. During the first quarter of 2020, as a result of COVID-19 related declines in our youth sports business within the Energy segment, intangible assets of $617, primarily customer relationships, were fully impaired.

Interest Expense

Interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $2,218, or 28.7%, as compared to the same period last year. The decrease for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to lower interest rates and lower average debt levels, as compared to the same period of 2020.

Interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $5,379, or 32.9%, as compared to the same period last year. The lower interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to lower interest rates and lower average debt levels as compared to the same period of 2020.

Realized and Unrealized (Gains) Losses on Securities, Net

The Company recorded gains of $4,470 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to losses of $8,482 in the same period of 2020 and losses of $18,779 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to losses of $26,484 in 2020. These gains and losses were primarily due to unrealized losses related to the mark-to-market adjustments on the Company's portfolio of securities in both periods, as well as a realized loss on the sale of securities in the first half of 2020.

All Other (Income) Expense, Net

All other expense, net totaled $206 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to All other expense, net that totaled $15,728 in the same period of 2020. The improvement in the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 is primarily due to lower provision for loan losses during the 2021 period.

All other income, net for the six months ended June 30, 2021, is primarily comprised of: (1) a $19,740 one-time dividend from Aerojet, (2) a pre-tax gain of $8,096 on the sale of OMG’s Edge business and (3) a pre-tax gain of $6,646 on the sale of an idle facility in the Joining Materials business. All other expense, net for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily comprised of provisions for loan losses.

Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

The Company's tax provision represents the income tax expense or benefit of its consolidated subsidiaries that are taxable entities. Significant differences between the statutory rate and the effective tax rate include partnership losses for which no tax benefit is recognized, the change in unrealized gains on investments, changes in deferred tax valuation allowances and other permanent differences. The Company's consolidated subsidiaries have recorded deferred tax valuation allowances to the extent that they believe it is more likely than not that the benefits of certain deferred tax assets will not be realized in future periods.

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $35,413 and an income tax benefit of $1,046 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and an income tax provision of $50,007 and an income tax benefit of $4,490 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The Company’s effective tax rate was 59.0% and (17.7)% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and was 49.1% and (39.6)% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The higher effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2021 is primarily due to an increase in U.S. tax expense related to unrealized gains on investments. The Company incurred pre-tax losses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 which resulted in a negative effective tax rate. Excluding the impact of the unrealized gains on investments, the estimated annual effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 27%.

(Income) Loss of Associated Companies, Net of Taxes

Income from associated companies, net of taxes, decreased $2,053 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the same period. The decrease is primarily due to the absence of increases in the fair value of Aviat common stock in 2020, partially offset by favorable changes in the Company’s investments in STCN preferred and common stock.

Income from associated companies, net of taxes was $28,961 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to a loss of associated companies, net of tax of $29,614 in the same period in 2020. The improvement is primarily due to favorable changes in the fair value of the Company’s investments in STCN preferred and common stock.

Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment (Capital Expenditures)

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $9,024, or 2.3% of revenue, as compared to $4,041, or 1.4% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2020. Capital expenditure for the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $13,925, or 2.0% of revenue, as compared to $11,035, or 1.7% of revenue for the same period of 2020.

Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA was $74,364 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $39,655 in the same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $34,709, primarily due to improved profitability from all operating segments as a result of higher sales volume. Adjusted free cash flow was $48,520 versus $92,427 for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $124,140 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $77,372 in the same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $46,768 primarily due to improved profitability from both Diversified Industrial and Energy Segments as a result of higher sales volume, as well as from the Financial Services segment driven by lower financial interest expense and lower provision for loan losses. Adjusted free cash flow was $53,993 versus $95,222 for the same period in 2020.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $377.0 million in available liquidity under its senior credit agreement, as well as $15.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank cash, and approximately $281.6 million in marketable securities and long-term investments.

As of June 30, 2021, total debt was $292.7 million, a decrease of approximately $41.5 million, as compared to December 31, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, net debt totaled $288.1 million, a decrease of approximately $66.7 million, as compared to December 31, 2020. Total leverage (as defined in the Company's senior credit agreement) was 1.9x as of June 30, 2021 as compared to 2.4x as of December 31, 2020.

Quarterly Cash Distribution on Series A Preferred Units

On August 5, 2021, the Company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $0.375 per unit, payable September 15, 2021, to unitholders of record as of September 1, 2021, on its 6% Series A Preferred Units, no par value ("Series A Preferred").

Any future determination to declare distributions on its units of Series A Preferred, and any determination to pay such distributions in cash or in kind, or a combination thereof, will remain at the discretion of Steel Partners' board of directors and will be dependent upon a number of factors, including the company's results of operations, cash flows, financial position, and capital requirements, among others.

About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in various companies, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking and youth sports.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except common units) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 224,324 $ 135,788 Marketable securities — 106 Trade and other receivables - net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,321 and $3,368, respectively 203,500 164,106 Receivables from related parties 3,122 2,073 Loans receivable, including loans held for sale of $141,092 and $88,171, respectively, net 410,255 306,091 Inventories, net 157,935 137,086 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 51,298 58,053 Total current assets 1,050,434 803,303 Long-term loans receivable, net 1,947,423 2,183,017 Goodwill 148,032 150,852 Other intangible assets, net 128,860 138,581 Deferred tax assets 19,758 66,553 Other non-current assets 44,779 42,068 Property, plant and equipment, net 220,306 228,992 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,016 29,715 Long-term investments 281,633 291,297 Total Assets $ 3,868,241 $ 3,934,378 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 130,496 $ 100,759 Accrued liabilities 67,012 69,967 Deposits 270,548 285,393 Payables to related parties 1,183 4,080 Short-term debt 523 397 Current portion of long-term debt 10,269 10,361 Other current liabilities 52,919 46,044 Total current liabilities 532,950 517,001 Long-term deposits 140,404 70,266 Long-term debt 281,871 323,392 Other borrowings 1,969,687 2,090,223 Preferred unit liability 148,221 146,892 Accrued pension liabilities 143,915 183,462 Deferred tax liabilities 2,176 2,169 Long-term operating lease liabilities 19,209 21,845 Other non-current liabilities 37,179 39,906 Total Liabilities 3,275,612 3,395,156 Commitments and Contingencies Capital: Partners' capital common units: 21,561,800 and 22,920,804 issued and outstanding (after deducting

16,268,123 and 14,916,635 units held in treasury, at cost of $247,857 and $219,245), respectively 759,605 707,309 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (172,252) (172,649) Total Partners' Capital 587,353 534,660 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 5,276 4,562 Total Capital 592,629 539,222 Total Liabilities and Capital $ 3,868,241 $ 3,934,378

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except common units and per common unit data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Diversified Industrial net sales $ 305,759 $ 251,108 $ 554,248 $ 512,718 Energy net revenue 41,768 14,302 73,854 52,904 Financial Services revenue 38,906 28,963 72,824 75,961 Total revenue 386,433 294,373 700,926 641,583 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 250,597 196,224 459,282 417,072 Selling, general and administrative expenses 74,588 72,139 143,388 148,067 Asset impairment charges — — — 617 Finance interest expense 2,627 3,475 4,859 6,909 (Benefit from) provision for loan losses (1,567) 14,253 (2,282) 40,390 Interest expense 5,504 7,722 10,970 16,349 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net (4,470) 8,482 18,779 26,484 Other income, net (854) (2,000) (35,893) (2,967) Total costs and expenses 326,425 300,295 599,103 652,921 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and

equity method investments 60,008 (5,922) 101,823 (11,338) Income tax provision (benefit) 35,413 (1,046) 50,007 (4,490) (Income) loss of associated companies, net of taxes (2,840) (4,893) (28,961) 29,614 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 27,435 17 80,777 (36,462) Discontinued operations Gain (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 128 (280) 128 (2,581) Net loss on deconsolidation of discontinued operations — (980) — (22,948) Net gain (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 128 (1,260) 128 (25,529) Net income (loss) 27,563 (1,243) 80,905 (61,991) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated

entities (continuing operations) (323) (191) (714) (321) Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders $ 27,240 $ (1,434) $ 80,191 $ (62,312) Net income (loss) per common unit - basic Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1.24 $ (0.01) $ 3.60 $ (1.48) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.01 (0.05) 0.01 (1.03) Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders $ 1.25 $ (0.06) $ 3.61 $ (2.51) Net income (loss) per common unit - diluted Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1.02 $ (0.01) $ 2.67 $ (1.48) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.01 (0.05) 0.01 (1.03) Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders $ 1.03 $ (0.06) $ 2.68 $ (2.51) Weighted-average number of common units outstanding - basic 21,829,714 24,958,026 22,222,557 24,989,440 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding - diluted 29,561,237 24,958,026 32,243,510 24,989,440

Supplemental Balance Sheet Data (June 30, 2021 unaudited)

(in thousands, except common and preferred units) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 224,324 $ 135,788 WebBank cash and cash equivalents 209,303 117,553 Cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank $ 15,021 $ 18,235 Common units outstanding 21,561,800 22,920,804 Preferred units outstanding 6,422,128 6,422,128

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: (in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 27,435 $ 17 $ 80,777 $ (36,462) Income tax provision (benefit) 35,413 (1,046) 50,007 (4,490) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 62,848 (1,029) 130,784 (40,952) Add (Deduct): (Income) loss of associated companies, net of taxes (2,840) (4,893) (28,961) 29,614 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net (4,470) 8,482 18,779 26,484 Interest expense 5,504 7,722 10,970 16,349 Depreciation 10,462 11,133 20,823 22,086 Amortization 4,608 5,112 9,376 10,394 Non-cash asset impairment charges — — — 617 Non-cash pension expense (1,501) 623 (3,001) 1,175 Non-cash equity-based compensation 354 50 717 256 Other items, net (601) 12,455 (35,347) 11,349 Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,364 $ 39,655 $ 124,140 $ 77,372 Total revenue $ 386,433 $ 294,373 $ 700,926 $ 641,583 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.2% 13.5% 17.7% 12.1%

Net Debt Reconciliation: (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Total debt $ 292,663 $ 334,150 Accrued pension liabilities 143,915 183,462 Preferred unit liability 148,221 146,892 Cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank (15,021) (18,235) Marketable securities — (106) Long-term investments (281,633) (291,297) Net debt $ 288,145 $ 354,866

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation: (in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 7,768 $ 93,846 $ 14,997 $ 259,892 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (9,024) (4,041) (13,925) (11,035) Net increase (decrease) in loans held for sale 49,776 2,622 52,921 (153,635) Adjusted free cash flow $ 48,520 $ 92,427 $ 53,993 $ 95,222

Segment Results (unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Diversified Industrial $ 305,759 $ 251,108 $ 554,248 $ 512,718 Energy 41,768 14,302 73,854 52,904 Financial Services 38,906 28,963 72,824 75,961 Total revenue $ 386,433 $ 294,373 $ 700,926 $ 641,583 Income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense and

income taxes: Diversified Industrial $ 35,832 $ 11,070 $ 63,536 $ 26,221 Energy 3,644 (1,952) 6,461 (1,750) Financial Services 23,718 (815) 44,167 3,191 Corporate and other 5,158 (1,610) 27,590 (52,265) Income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense and

income taxes 68,352 6,693 141,754 (24,603) Interest expense 5,504 7,722 10,970 16,349 Income tax provision (benefit) 35,413 (1,046) 50,007 (4,490) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 27,435 $ 17 $ 80,777 $ (36,462) (Income) loss of associated companies, net of taxes: Corporate and other $ (2,840) $ (4,893) $ (28,961) $ 29,614 Total $ (2,840) $ (4,893) $ (28,961) $ 29,614 Segment depreciation and amortization: Diversified Industrial $ 11,843 $ 12,383 $ 23,815 $ 24,650 Energy 3,066 3,731 6,060 7,487 Financial Services 121 92 245 263 Corporate and other 40 39 79 80 Total depreciation and amortization $ 15,070 $ 16,245 $ 30,199 $ 32,480 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Diversified Industrial $ 47,535 $ 37,108 $ 72,345 $ 65,157 Energy 5,779 1,580 11,027 6,103 Financial Services 23,561 (373) 43,901 3,801 Corporate and other (2,511) 1,340 (3,133) 2,311 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,364 $ 39,655 $ 124,140 $ 77,372

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

The financial data contained in this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measurements as defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including "Adjusted EBITDA," "Net Debt" and "Adjusted Free Cash Flow." The Company is presenting these non-GAAP financial measurements because it believes that these measures provide useful information to investors about the Company's business and its financial condition. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss from continuing operations before the effects of income or loss from investments in associated companies and other investments held at fair value, interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash pension expense or income, and realized and unrealized gains or losses on investments, and excludes certain non-recurring and non-cash items. The Company defines Net Debt as the sum of total debt, accrued pension liabilities and preferred unit liability, less the sum of cash and cash equivalents (excluding those used in WebBank's banking operations), marketable securities and long-term investments. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by or used in operating activities of continuing operations less the sum of purchases of property, plant and equipment, and net increases or decreases in loans held for sale. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors because they are measures used by the Company's Board of Directors and management to evaluate its ongoing business, including in internal management reporting, budgeting and forecasting processes, in comparing operating results across the business, as internal profitability measures, as components in assessing liquidity and evaluating the ability and the desirability of making capital expenditures and significant acquisitions, and as elements in determining executive compensation.

However, the measures are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"), and the items excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Therefore, these non-GAAP financial measurements should not be considered substitutes for net income or loss, total debt, or cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Because Adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including realized losses on investments, interest expense, and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to invest in the growth of the business. There are a number of material limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA as an analytical tool, including the following:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's tax provision or the cash requirements to pay its taxes;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income or loss from the Company's investments in associated companies and other investments held at fair value;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's interest expense;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash expenses in the period recorded, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash requirements for such replacement;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's net realized and unrealized gains and losses on its investments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not include non-cash charges for pension expense and equity-based compensation;

Adjusted EBITDA does not include amounts related to noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities;

Adjusted EBITDA does not include certain other non-recurring and non-cash items; and

Adjusted EBITDA does not include the Company's discontinued operations.

In addition, Net Debt assumes the Company's cash and cash equivalents (excluding those used in WebBank's banking operations), marketable securities and long-term investments are immediately convertible in cash and can be used to reduce outstanding debt without restriction at their recorded fair value, while Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes net increases or decreases in loans held for sale, which can vary significantly from period-to-period since these loans are typically sold after origination and thus represent a significant component in WebBank's operating cash flow requirements.

The Company compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its U.S. GAAP financial measures and using these measures only as supplemental information. The Company believes that consideration of Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, together with a careful review of its U.S. GAAP financial measures, is a well-informed method of analyzing SPLP. Because Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not measurements determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that reflect SPLP's current expectations and projections about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. SPLP identifies these forward-looking statements by using words such as "may," "should," "expect," "hope," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "will" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause its actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities in 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the impact of COVID-19 on business activity generally and on the Company's financial condition and operations, including whether facilities considered to be essential retain that designation, the continued decline of crude oil prices, customers' acceptance of our new and existing products, our ability to deploy our capital in a manner that maximizes unitholder value, the ability to consolidate and manage the Company's newly acquired businesses, the potential fluctuation in the Company's operating results, the Company's ongoing cash flow requirements for defined benefit pension plans, the cost of compliance with extensive federal and state regulatory requirements and any potential liability thereunder, the Company's need for additional financing and the terms and conditions of any financing that is consummated, the ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates or investment opportunities for our core businesses, the impact of losses in the Company's investment portfolio, the effect of fluctuations in interest rates and the phase-out of LIBOR, our ability to protect the Company's intellectual property rights, the Company's ability to manage risks inherent to conducting business internationally, the outcome of litigation or other legal proceedings in which we are involved from time to time, a significant disruption in, or breach in security of, our technology systems, labor disputes and the ability to recruit and retain experienced personnel, general economic conditions, fluctuations in demand for our products and services, the inability to realize the benefits of net operating losses of our affiliates and subsidiaries, the possible volatility of our common or preferred unit trading prices and other risks detailed from time to time in filings we make with the SEC. These statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and no assurance can be given that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Investors should read carefully the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, for information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company's results. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or any other reason.

