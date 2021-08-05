Tucows Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX, TSX:TC), a provider of Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, Domain Name Services and other Internet services, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All figures are in U.S. dollars.

Note on the Financial Impact of Tucows’ Sale of Ting Mobile Customer Relationships and Transition to Mobile Services Enabler Platform:

As previously announced, effective August 1, 2020 most of Tucows’ mobile customers relationships were sold to DISH Networks (“DISH”) as part of Tucows’ transition of its mobile business to a Mobile Services Enabler (MSE) model from a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) model, under which DISH became Tucows’ first MSE customer. Accordingly, the results of the Mobile Services segment for the second quarter of 2021 reflects operations under the new MSE model with prior periods being composed entirely of operations under Tucows’ previous MVNO model.

Under the terms of the earn out arrangement for the Ting customer base acquired by DISH, the income generated by the customer base acquired by Dish are recognized (net of expenses) as “Other Income” under the heading “Gain on Sale of Ting Customer Assets”. As a result, revenue and gross margin for the Mobile Services segment for the second quarter of 2021 are lower than those for the second quarter of 2020. Tucows will recognize fees per subscriber for customers owned by DISH under the Ting brand as well as customers under DISH’s Boost brand that are added to Tucows’ MSE platform, as Mobile Platform Services revenue under the terms of the MSE Agreement signed with DISH. For more information, see Tucows’ Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter of 2021.





Summary Financial Results

(In Thousands of US Dollars, Except Per Share Data)

3 Months ended June 30 6 Months ended June 30 2021

(Unaudited) 2020

(Unaudited) % Change 2021

(Unaudited) 2020

(Unaudited) % Change Net revenue 75,093 82,122 (8.6%) 145,968 166,107 (12.1%) Gross Profit 18,239 22,966 (20.6%) 35,692 48,116 (25.8%) Gain on Sale of Ting Customer Assets1 4,808 - n/a 10,203 - n/a Net income 1,807 157 1,051% 3,956 2,991 32.3% Basic Net earnings per common share 0.17 0.01 1,600% 0.37 0.28 31.8% Adjusted EBITDA1 11,158 12,175 (8.4%) 23,881 24,856 (3.9%) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,518 8,939 (60.6%) 17,604 23,012 (23.5%)

This Non-GAAP financial measure is described below and reconciled to GAAP net income in the accompanying table.







Summary of Revenues, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands of US Dollars)

Revenue Gross Profit Adj. EBITDA1 3 Months ended

June 30 3 Months ended

June 30 3 Months ended

June 30 2021

(Unaudited) 2020

(Unaudited) 2021

(Unaudited) 2020

(Unaudited) 2021

(Unaudited) 2020

(Unaudited) Fiber Internet Services: Fiber Internet Services 5,825 4,414 2,799 2,749 (3,320) (1,071) Mobile Services: Retail Mobile Services 2,548 17,567 1,061 8,907 Mobile Platform Services 2,457 - 2,364 - Other Professional Services 2,001 - 261 - Total Mobile Services 7,006 17,567 3,686 8,907 5,284 3,868 Domain Services: Wholesale Domain Services 47,883 46,206 10,176 9,852 Value Added Services 5,482 4,741 4,899 4,008 Total Wholesale 53,365 50,947 15,075 13,860 Retail 8,897 9,194 4,400 4,816 Total Domain Services 62,262 60,141 19,475 18,676 12,750 12,351 Network Expenses: Network, other costs n/a n/a 3,612 2,485 n/a n/a Network, depreciation and amortization costs n/a n/a 4,108 3,356 n/a n/a Network, impairment n/a n/a 1 1,525 n/a n/a Total Network expenses n/a n/a 7,721 7,366 n/a n/a Total 75,093 82,122 18,239 22,966 n/a n/a

“The second quarter marked another solid financial performance for Tucows with revenue and gross margin from our Domains Services and Fiber Internet Services businesses increasing 5% and 4%, respectively, year-over-year,” said Elliot Noss, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tucows Inc. “On top of its continued consistency, our Domain Services business is benefitting from the growth in domains under management generated by the pandemic impact last year, as well as our focus on maximizing gross margin. Our Mobile Services business continues to move forward in line with our expectations. And Ting Internet once again saw record performance across key build metrics, including by far our largest capital expenditure and passed address additions in a quarter, as growth in the subscriber base gained further momentum, with net additions up 47% from Q1 and more than triple that of Q2 of last year.”

Financial Results



Net revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $75.1 million compared with $82.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The majority of the decrease was the result of the absence of Ting Mobile MVNO revenue in the second quarter of 2021 following the Company’s sale of its Ting Mobile customer relationships to DISH during the third quarter of 2020 and the related earn out being recognized as Other Income. Excluding the Mobile Services business, net revenue for the combined Domains Services and Ting Internet businesses for the second quarter of 2021 increased 5% from the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $18.2 million compared with $23.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in gross profit is attributable to the same factors as the decrease in revenue. Excluding the Mobile Services business, gross margin for the combined Domains Services and Ting Internet businesses for the second quarter of 2021 increased 4% from the second quarter of 2020.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.8 million, or $0.17 per share, compared with $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the second quarter of 2021 was $11.2 million compared with $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA1 is impacted by the continued investment in Ting Fiber.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of 2021 were $7.3 million compared with $8.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021 and $8.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Notes:

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Tucows reports all financial information required in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Along with this information, to assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company typically discloses and discusses a non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted EBITDA, in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events that exclude certain non-cash and other charges as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance.

The Company believes that the provision of this supplemental non-GAAP measure allows investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company’s core business using similar evaluation measures to those used by management. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure its performance and prepare its budgets. Since adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, the Company’s calculation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including interest expense and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a liquidity measure. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. The Company endeavors to compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA to net income based on U.S. GAAP, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results. Tucows strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

The Company’s adjusted EBITDA definition excludes depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, income tax provision, interest expense (net), accretion of contingent consideration, stock-based compensation, asset impairment, gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions and costs that are one-time in nature and not indicative of on-going performance (profitability), including acquisition and transition costs. Gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions removes the unrealized effect of the change in the mark-to-market values on outstanding unhedged foreign currency contracts, as well as the unrealized effect from the translation of monetary accounts denominated in non-U.S. dollars to U.S. dollars.

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to income before provision for income taxes (dollars in thousands):

3 months ended June 30 6 months ended June 30 2021

(Unaudited) 2020

(Unaudited) 2021

(Unaudited) 2020

(Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA 11,158 12,175 23,881 24,856 Depreciation of property and equipment 4,211 3,155 7,970 6,145 Impairment and loss on disposition of property and equipment 6 1,525 66 1,525 Amortization of intangible assets 2,346 2,830 4,965 6,131 Impairment of definite life intangible assets - 1,431 - 1,431 Interest expense, net 1,003 846 1,939 1,996 Accretion of contingent consideration 95 85 191 172 Stock-based compensation 1,209 847 2,231 1,648 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts 191 (436) 357 (88) Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities 42 441 106 399 Acquisition and transition costs* 367 845 1,136 956 Income before provision for income taxes 1,688 606 4,920 4,541 *Acquisition and other costs represent transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as redundant post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to our acquisition of Ascio in March 2019 and Cedar in January 2020 and disposition of certain Ting Mobile assets in August 2020. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.

Conference Call

Concurrent with the dissemination of its quarterly financial results news release at 5:05 pm ET on Thursday, August 5, management’s pre-recorded audio commentary (and transcript) discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company, will be posted to the Tucows website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials . In lieu of a live question and answer period, for the subsequent six days, until Wednesday, August 11, shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows’ management at ir@tucows.com . Management will post responses to questions of general interest (audio recording and transcript) to the Company’s website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials/ on Tuesday, August 17, at approximately 4 pm ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, Domain Name Services and other Internet services. Ting Internet ( https://ting.com/internet ) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows’ mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS ( https://opensrs.com ), Enom ( https://www.enom.com ) and Ascio ( https://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 26 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( https://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows’ corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).

Tucows Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,258 $ 8,311 Accounts receivable 14,811 15,540 Inventory 2,836 1,875 Prepaid expenses and deposits 19,637 16,845 Derivative instrument asset, current portion 1,704 3,860 Deferred costs of fulfillment, current portion 96,148 93,467 Income taxes recoverable 4,041 1,302 Total current assets 146,435 141,200 Deferred costs of fulfillment, long-term portion 18,490 17,599 Derivative instrument asset, long-term portion 83 - Investments 2,012 - Deferred tax asset 168 226 Property and equipment 144,187 117,530 Right of use operating lease asset 12,541 11,238 Contract costs 617 362 Intangible assets 42,695 47,444 Goodwill 116,304 116,304 Total assets $ 483,532 $ 451,903 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,430 $ 6,329 Accrued liabilities 14,003 10,235 Customer deposits 15,812 15,402 Derivative instrument liability, current portion 110 99 Operating lease liability, current portion 2,270 1,761 Deferred revenue, current portion 130,094 127,336 Accreditation fees payable, current portion 958 940 Income taxes payable 20 863 Total current liabilities 170,697 162,965 Derivative instrument liability, long-term portion - 114 Deferred revenue, long-term portion 24,766 24,909 Accreditation fees payable, long-term portion 183 195 Operating lease liability, long-term portion 10,202 9,179 Loan payable, long-term portion 139,867 121,733 Other long-term liability 3,607 3,416 Deferred tax liability 23,386 24,694 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - no par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock - no par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 10,665,514 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 10,612,414 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 23,457 20,798 Additional paid-in capital 2,208 1,458 Retained earnings 84,062 80,106 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,097 2,336 Total stockholders' equity 110,824 104,698 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 483,532 $ 451,903





Tucows Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net revenues $ 75,093 $ 82,122 $ 145,968 $ 166,107 Cost of revenues: Direct cost of revenues 49,133 51,790 95,320 104,978 Network expenses (*) 3,612 2,485 6,850 4,901 Depreciation of property and equipment 4,084 3,030 7,722 5,907 Amortization of intangible assets 24 326 323 680 Impairment of property and equipment 1 1,525 61 1,525 Total cost of revenues 56,854 59,156 110,276 117,991 Gross profit 18,239 22,966 35,692 48,116 Expenses: Sales and marketing (*) $ 9,376 $ 9,218 $ 17,687 $ 18,203 Technical operations and development (*) 3,170 3,067 6,302 5,818 General and administrative (*) 5,210 5,465 10,163 10,206 Depreciation of property and equipment 127 125 248 238 Loss on disposition of property and equipment 5 - 5 - Amortization of intangible assets 2,322 2,504 4,642 5,451 Impairment of definite life intangible assets - 1,431 - 1,431 Loss (gain) on currency forward contracts 63 (381 ) (190 ) 60 Total expenses 20,273 21,429 38,857 41,407 Income from operations (2,034 ) 1,537 (3,165 ) 6,709 Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (1,003 ) (846 ) (1,939 ) (1,996 ) Gain on sale of Ting customer assets, net 4,808 - 10,203 - Other expense, net (83 ) (85 ) (179 ) (172 ) Total other income (expenses) 3,722 (931 ) 8,085 (2,168 ) Income before provision for income taxes 1,688 606 4,920 4,541 Provision for income taxes (119 ) 449 964 1,550 Net income for the period 1,807 157 3,956 2,991 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Unrealized income (loss) on hedging activities 248 1,114 616 (120 ) Net amount reclassified to earnings (1,021 ) 200 (1,855 ) 243 Other comprehensive income net of tax expense (recovery) of $(235) and $398 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, $(375) and $32 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (773 ) 1,314 (1,239 ) 123 Comprehensive income, net of tax for the period $ 1,034 $ 1,471 $ 2,717 $ 3,114 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.01 $ 0.37 $ 0.28 Shares used in computing basic earnings per common share 10,633,601 10,567,382 10,625,748 10,589,806 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.01 $ 0.37 $ 0.28 Shares used in computing diluted earnings per common share 10,797,921 10,653,527 10,794,523 10,684,304 (*) Stock-based compensation has been included in expenses as follows: Network expenses $ 144 $ 109 $ 269 $ 196 Sales and marketing $ 550 $ 374 $ 1,056 $ 745 Technical operations and development $ 234 $ 183 $ 401 $ 350 General and administrative $ 281 $ 179 $ 505 $ 356





Tucows Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash provided by: (unaudited)

(unaudited)

Operating activities: Net income for the period $ 1,807 $ 157 $ 3,956 $ 2,991 Items not involving cash: Depreciation of property and equipment 4,211 3,155 7,970 6,145 Impairment of property and equipment 1 1,525 61 1,525 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 67 67 134 134 Amortization of intangible assets 2,346 2,830 4,965 6,131 Net amortization contract costs (248 ) 95 (255 ) 124 Impairment of definite life intangible assets - 1,431 - 1,431 Other - 223 - 223 Accretion of contingent consideration 95 85 191 172 Deferred income taxes (recovery) (660 ) (917 ) (880 ) (1,107 ) Excess tax benefits on share-based compensation expense (372 ) (164 ) (544 ) (344 ) Net Right of use operating assets/Operating lease liability 174 291 229 112 Loss on disposal of domain names - 2 1 15 Loss (gain) on change in the fair value of forward contracts 191 (436 ) 357 (88 ) Stock-based compensation 1,209 847 2,231 1,648 Change in non-cash operating working capital: Accounts receivable 1,057 401 729 2,552 Inventory (519 ) 900 (961 ) 1,804 Prepaid expenses and deposits (5,058 ) (3,247 ) (2,792 ) (3,222 ) Deferred costs of fulfillment 539 (2,204 ) (3,572 ) (5,057 ) Income taxes recoverable (2,345 ) 294 (3,034 ) 794 Accounts payable 568 (1,521 ) 2,019 250 Accrued liabilities 2,975 2,165 3,768 334 Customer deposits 285 336 410 394 Deferred revenue (2,734 ) 2,655 2,615 5,997 Accreditation fees payable (71 ) (31 ) 6 54 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,518 8,939 17,604 23,012 Financing activities: Proceeds received on exercise of stock options 1,247 29 1,476 46 Payment of tax obligations resulting from net exercise of stock options (80 ) (165 ) (298 ) (347 ) Repurchase of common stock - (164 ) - (3,281 ) Proceeds received on loan payable 18,000 - 18,000 - Payment of loan payable costs (1 ) (7 ) (1 ) (32 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 19,166 (307 ) 19,177 (3,614 ) Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (21,661 ) (12,150 ) (35,605 ) (22,093 ) Acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group, net of cash of $66 - - - (8,770 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (63 ) (69 ) (217 ) (69 ) Investment in securities (2,012 ) - (2,012 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (23,736 ) (12,219 ) (37,834 ) (30,932 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,052 ) (3,587 ) (1,053 ) (11,534 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 8,310 12,446 8,311 20,393 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 7,258 $ 8,859 $ 7,258 $ 8,859 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 995 $ 686 $ 1,940 $ 1,840 Income taxes paid, net $ 3,415 $ 1,243 $ 5,796 $ 2,200 Supplementary disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment acquired during the period not yet paid for $ 212 $ 635 $ 212 $ 635 Fair value of shares issues for acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group - $ - $ - $ 2,000 Fair value of contingent consideration for acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group - $ 7 $ - $ 3,072





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Income before Provision for Income Taxes (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (unaudited) 2021 (unaudited) 2020 (unaudited) 2021 (unaudited) 2020 (unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,158 $ 12,175 $ 23,881 $ 24,856 Depreciation of property and equipment 4,211 3,155 7,970 6,145 Impairment and loss on disposition of property and equipment 6 1,525 66 1,525 Amortization of intangible assets 2,346 2,830 4,965 6,131 Impairment of definite life intangible assets - 1,431 - 1,431 Interest expense, net 1,003 846 1,939 1,996 Accretion of contingent consideration 95 85 191 172 Stock-based compensation 1,209 847 2,231 1,648 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts 191 (436 ) 357 (88 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities 42 441 106 399 Acquisition and other costs1 367 845 1,136 956 Income before provision for income taxes $ 1,688 $ 606 $ 4,920 $ 4,541 1Acquisition and other costs represents transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as duplicative post-acquisition expenses. Expenses include severance and transitional costs associated with department, operational, or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.

This release includes forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expectations regarding our future financial results and, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding our ability to realize synergies from the Enom acquisition and our expectation for growth of Ting Internet. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Information about other potential factors that could affect Tucows’ business, results of operations and financial condition is included in the Risk Factors sections of Tucows’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Tucows as of the date they are made. Tucows assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

