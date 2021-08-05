TARONIS FUELS ANNOUNCES SALE OF $2.5 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES

Peoria, AZ, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc. (“Taronis” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink:TRNF), a US industrial gas distributor and producer of renewable and socially responsible products, today announced the sale of $2.5 million of convertible notes to an institutional investor. The notes, which carry a 1% annual interest rate and mature in August 2028, are convertible into shares of the Company’s common stock at $7 per share at the option of the holder.

Kevin Foti, President and CEO of Taronis commented, “While we were not seeking to raise additional capital, we could not pass up the opportunity to strengthen our balance sheet on such favorable terms. In exchange, the investor gained long-term exposure to our common stock at $7 per share.”

The Company also provided an update regarding its ongoing restatement and the public reporting of its financial results. As previously disclosed, the Company’s Audit Committee determined in April 2021 that the Company’s previously issued financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and for each of the interim quarterly periods in fiscal 2020 should not be relied upon. Taronis continues to make progress on the restatement of the previously issued financial statements and now anticipates completing the restatement during the fourth quarter of 2021 or first quarter of 2022. In addition, Taronis anticipates becoming current in its public company reporting with the SEC during the fourth quarter of 2021 or first quarter of 2022, including filing financial statements for fiscal 2020 and each of the first three quarters of 2021. After becoming current in its SEC filings, Taronis intends to apply to list its common stock on the NYSE American stock exchange.

“One of our top objectives is meeting the requirements for listing on the NYSE American, which we believe will benefit our stockholders immensely and lower our cost of capital,” noted Mr. Foti. “In the meantime, our operating team remains focused on pursuing growth opportunities and optimizing our business.”

On September 28, 2021, new rules will become effective governing quotations for over-the-counter securities such as the Company’s common stock. The new rules will generally prohibit broker-dealers from publishing quotations for an issuer’s securities when issuer information is not current and publicly available, subject to certain exceptions, and many retail investors will be unable to trade in the Company’s common stock until the Company becomes current in its SEC filings. While there will be limited liquidity in the Company’s common stock during this time, the Company’s balance sheet remains strong and the Company anticipates that its current financial resources will be sufficient to fund the Company through the restatement and eventual uplisting.