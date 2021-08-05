Aprea Therapeutics Announces a Partial Clinical Hold on Myeloid Malignancy Programs
BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate
mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a partial clinical hold on its clinical trials of eprenetapopt in combination with
azacitidine in its myeloid malignancy programs. The partial clinical hold does not apply to the Company’s ongoing clinical trials in lymphoid malignancies and solid tumors, or the APR-548 clinical
trial.
There are approximately 20 patients currently receiving eprenetapopt in combination with azacitidine in the Company’s myeloid malignancy programs, which includes the MDS, AML and post-transplant maintenance trials, all of which have completed enrollment. Patients who are benefiting from treatment can continue to receive study treatment. As part of the clinical hold, no additional patients can be enrolled to these trials until the partial clinical hold is resolved. Aprea intends to work closely with the FDA to analyze the data, address the specific questions raised, and seek to resolve the partial clinical hold as soon as possible.
“Patient safety is our highest priority,” said Christian S. Schade, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aprea. “Based on the totality of the data we have for eprenetapopt, we believe that it continues to be a promising therapeutic option for cancer patients. We are working closely with the FDA to review the data specific to eprenetapopt with azacitidine in our myeloid malignancy trials and will provide an update when we have additional information.”
The Company will host a webcast conference call to discuss this announcement on August 6, 2021 at 8:30 AM (ET). Connection details are provided below and are also available on the Events page of Aprea’s website.
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8kjgeas4
Participant Dial in Number:
US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (855) 547-3866
US/CANADA Participant International Dial-In Number: (409) 217-8798
Conference ID: 3119839
About Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead product candidate is eprenetapopt (APR-246), a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Eprenetapopt has received Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for MDS and AML. APR-548, a next generation small molecule reactivator of mutant p53, is being developed for oral administration. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.
