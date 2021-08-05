Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on October 8, 2021 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on September 17, 2021. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q2 2021 Headlines:

Revenue grew 35% (14% organic growth, 8% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $1,249 million compared to $922 million in Q2 2020.

Net income attributable to common shareholders increased 7% to $88 million ($4.16 on a diluted per share basis) from $83 million ($3.90 on a diluted per share basis) in Q2 2020.

A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $292 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $36 million resulting in total consideration of $328 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $171 million, a decrease of 28%, or $66 million, compared to $237 million for the comparable period in 2020.

Free cash flow available to shareholders 1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased $46 million to $145 million compared to $190 million for the same period in 2020.

(“FCFA2S”) decreased $46 million to $145 million compared to $190 million for the same period in 2020. The Company determined that certain of its subsidiaries qualified for an estimated aggregate amount of $8 million of grants from various government authorities, and recognized such amounts as a reduction to expenses in the quarter.

The holders of the Topicus Coop Preference Units (the “Preferred Securities”) elected to convert their Preferred Securities into Topicus Coop Ordinary Units, which conversion will become effective on February 1, 2022.

Subsequent to June 30, 2021, the Company completed or entered into agreements to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of $122 million. Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $25 million resulting in total consideration of $146 million.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $1,249 million, an increase of 35%, or $327 million, compared to $922 million for the comparable period in 2020. For the first six months of 2021 total revenues were $2,425 million, an increase of 29%, or $550 million, compared to $1,875 million for the comparable period in 2020. The increase for both the three and six month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 14% and 10% respectively, 8% and 5% respectively after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business.

The Net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $88 million compared to net income of $83 million for the same period in 2020. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $4.16 in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income per diluted share of $3.90 for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI was $80 million or $3.76 per diluted share compared to $166 million or $7.81 per diluted share for the same period in 2020. There was no change in the number of shares outstanding.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, CFO decreased $66 million to $171 million compared to $237 million for the same period in 2020 representing a decrease of 28%. For the first six months of 2021, CFO increased $69 million to $667 million compared to $597 million during the same period in 2020, representing an increase of 12%.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, FCFA2S decreased $46 million to $145 million compared to $190 million for the same period in 2020. For the first six months of 2021, FCFA2S decreased $88 million to $413 million compared to $501 million during the same period in 2020, representing a decrease of 18%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. Constellation believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Constellation does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Constellation could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Constellation’s objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Constellation’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in millions, except percentages) ($ in millions, except percentages) Net cash flows from operating activities 171 237 667 597 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (2 ) (2 ) (5 ) (4 ) Interest paid on other facilities (9 ) (5 ) (18 ) (14 ) Credit facility transaction costs (2 ) (0 ) (4 ) (0 ) Payments of lease obligations (20 ) (16 ) (41 ) (30 ) IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge (22 ) (17 ) (82 ) (35 ) Property and equipment purchased (7 ) (6 ) (11 ) (13 ) Interest and dividends received 1 0 1 0 110 190 507 501 Less amount attributable to Non-controlling interests 35 (94 ) - Free cash flow available to shareholders 145 190 413 501 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-9677

info@csisoftware.com

www.csisoftware.com

SOURCE: CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 851 $ 758 $ 585 Accounts receivable 505 483 393 Unbilled revenue 137 98 103 Inventories 28 27 32 Other assets 271 219 207 1,792 1,585 1,319 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 93 86 78 Right of use assets 263 251 241 Deferred income taxes 58 52 45 Other assets 86 75 73 Intangible assets 3,000 2,325 2,011 3,499 2,790 2,448 Total assets $ 5,291 $ 4,375 $ 3,767 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. $ 131 $ 113 $ 192 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 41 28 3 Redeemable preferred securities 7 - - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 671 666 480 Dividends payable 21 21 21 Deferred revenue 1,222 962 938 Provisions 13 12 10 Acquisition holdback payables 78 85 72 Lease obligations 80 74 67 Income taxes payable 67 78 95 2,332 2,040 1,879 Non-current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 548 421 374 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 327 199 159 Deferred income taxes 372 285 243 Acquisition holdback payables 43 37 29 Lease obligations 209 201 193 Other liabilities 139 146 98 1,637 1,288 1,095 Total liabilities 3,969 3,328 2,974 Shareholders' equity: Capital stock 99 99 99 Other equity (162 ) - - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (56 ) (31 ) (57 ) Retained earnings 1,017 980 752 Non-controlling interests 423 - - 1,322 1,048 794 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,291 $ 4,375 $ 3,767









CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss) (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Three and six months ended June 30, 2021 Unaudited Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue License $ 71 $ 51 $ 137 $ 108 Professional services 254 170 491 347 Hardware and other 43 35 82 77 Maintenance and other recurring 880 666 1,714 1,342 1,249 922 2,425 1,875 Expenses Staff 665 480 1,306 990 Hardware 23 22 45 45 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 109 77 205 156 Occupancy 10 8 19 17 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 44 31 83 82 Professional fees 17 13 32 26 Other, net 14 0 19 5 Depreciation 30 25 59 51 Amortization of intangible assets 124 96 242 190 1,035 752 2,010 1,562 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 15 10 2 4 IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 22 17 82 35 Finance and other expense (income) (2 ) (1 ) (4 ) (2 ) Bargain purchase gain 0 (0 ) 0 (0 ) Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 2 4 5 8 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) 32 - 295 - Finance costs 17 10 32 22 86 39 413 67 Income (loss) before income taxes 128 131 2 246 Current income tax expense (recovery) 75 70 138 115 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (25 ) (22 ) (39 ) (34 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 50 48 99 80 Net income (loss) 78 83 (97 ) 166 Net income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Constellation Software Inc. 88 83 80 166 Non-controlling interests (11 ) - (177 ) - Net income (loss) 78 83 (97 ) 166 Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc. Basic and diluted $ 4.16 $ 3.90 $ 3.76 $ 7.81









CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Three and six months ended June 30, 2021 Unaudited Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 78 $ 83 $ (97 ) $ 166 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 5 13 (18 ) (17 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income tax 5 13 (18 ) (17 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 83 $ 96 $ (115 ) $ 149 Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Constellation Software Inc. 11 13 (6 ) (17 ) Non-controlling interests (6 ) - (11 ) - Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ 5 $ 13 $ (18 ) $ (17 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Constellation Software Inc. 99 96 73 149 Non-controlling interests (16 ) - (188 ) - Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 83 $ 96 $ (115 ) $ 149









CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2021 Equity Attributable to Shareholders of CSI Capital stock Other equity Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2021 $ 99 $ - $ (31 ) $ 980 $ 1,048 - $ 1,048 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - 80 80 (177 ) (97 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - (6 ) - (6 ) (11 ) (18 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (6 ) - (6 ) (11 ) (18 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (6 ) 80 73 (188 ) (115 ) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Special dividend of Topicus Subordinate Voting Shares - (141 ) (16 ) - (157 ) 157 - Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests - (21 ) (2 ) - (23 ) 23 - Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements - 1 - 0 1 2 3 Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - (42 ) (42 ) - (42 ) Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus Coop from liabilities to non-controlling interest - - - - - 434 434 Accrued dividends to preference unit holders of Topicus Coop - - - - - (5 ) (5 ) Balance at June 30, 2021 $ 99 $ (162 ) (56 ) $ 1,017 $ 899 $ 423 $ 1,322







CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2020 Equity Attributable to Shareholders of CSI Capital stock Other equity Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2020 $ 99 $ - $ (40 ) $ 628 $ 687 $ - $ 687 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - 166 166 - 166 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - (17 ) - (17 ) - (17 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (17 ) - (17 ) - (17 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (17 ) 166 149 - 149 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - (42 ) (42 ) - (42 ) Balance at June 30, 2020 $ 99 $ - $ (57 ) $ 752 $ 794 $ - $ 794







