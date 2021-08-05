checkAd

AGF Reports July 2021 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets1 of $42.1 billion as at July 31, 2021.

           

AUM

($ billions)
July 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
% Change
Month-Over-Month
July 31, 2020
% Change Year-Over-Year
Total Mutual Fund (including retail pooled funds) $23.2 $22.9   $19.0  
Institutional and Sub-advisory +
High-net-worth + Exchange-traded funds 		$16.8 $16.7   $15.2  
Subtotal
(before Private Alternative AUM and fee-earning assets1) 		$40.0 $39.6   $34.2  
Private Alternative AUM2 $0.1 $0.1   $0.1  
Total AUM2 $40.1 $39.7 1.0 % $34.3 16.9 %
Private Alternative fee-earning assets1,2 $2.0 $2.0   $2.1  
Total AUM and fee-earning assets1 $42.1 $41.7 1.0 % $36.4 15.7 %
           
Average Daily Mutual Fund AUM $23.1 $22.6   $18.9  

1 Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.
2 Total AUM and Private Alternative AUM as at July 31, 2020 have been reclassified and restated to exclude co-investment AUM for comparative purpose.


Mutual Fund AUM by Category (including retail pooled funds)

($ billions)
July 31,
2021
June 30,
2021
July 31,
2020
Domestic Equity Funds $4.1 $4.0 $3.4
U.S. and International Equity Funds   11.7   11.6   8.6
Domestic Balanced Funds   0.4   0.4   0.4
U.S. and International Balanced Funds   1.6   1.6   1.6
Domestic Fixed Income Funds   1.6   1.6   1.5
U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds   3.6   3.6   3.3
Domestic Money Market   0.2   0.1   0.2
Total Mutual Fund AUM $23.2 $22.9 $19.0



Private Alternative AUM and fee-earning assets

($ billions)
July 31,
2021
June 30,
2021
July 31,
2020
Private Alternative AUM1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1
Private Alternative fee-earning assets   2.0   2.0   2.1
Total Private Alternative AUM1 and fee-earning assets $2.1 $2.1 $2.2

1 Private Alternative AUM as at July 31, 2020 are restated to exclude co-investment AUM for comparative purpose.

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Adrian Basaraba
Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
416-865-4203, InvestorRelations@agf.com        

 





