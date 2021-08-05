checkAd

Whiting USA Trust II Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 23:15  |  12   |   |   

Whiting USA Trust II (the “Trust”) (OTC:WHZT) announced today that the Trust will make a distribution to unitholders in the third quarter of 2021, which relates to net profits generated during the second quarterly payment period of 2021. Unitholders of record on August 19, 2021 will receive a distribution of $0.180407 per unit, which is payable on or before August 27, 2021 (the “August 2021 distribution”).

As of the date of this press release, 99.9% of the Trust’s total 18,400,000 units outstanding were held by Cede & Co. (The Depository Trust Corporation’s nominee) as the official unitholder of record. The record date of August 19, 2021 for this distribution is only applicable to unitholders of record such as Cede & Co., and the ex-date, as set by The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc., or FINRA, actually determines which street name holders will be eligible to receive the August 2021 distribution.

Sales volumes, net profits and selected performance metrics for the quarterly payment period (mainly affected by April 2021 through June 2021 oil prices and March 2021 through May 2021 gas prices) were:

 

Sales volumes:

 

 

 

 

Oil (Bbl)(1)(2)

 

 

205,721

 

 

Natural gas (Mcf)

 

 

188,289

 

 

Total (BOE)

 

 

237,103

 

 

Gross proceeds:

 

 

 

 

Oil sales(1)

 

$

12,241,725

 

 

Natural gas sales

 

 

624,653

 

 

Total gross proceeds(3)

 

$

12,866,378

 

 

Costs:

 

 

 

 

Lease operating expenses

 

$

6,686,393

 

 

Production taxes(4)

 

 

648,716

 

 

Development costs(5)

 

 

447,448

 

 

Cash settlements on commodity derivatives(6)

 

 

-

 

 

Total costs

 

$

7,782,557

 

 

Net profits

 

$

5,083,821

 

 

Percentage allocable to Trust’s Net Profits Interest

 

 

90

 

%

Total cash available for the Trust

 

$

4,575,439

 

 

Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties

 

 

-

 

 

Provision for estimated Trust expenses(7)

 

 

(1,250,000

)

 

Montana state income taxes withheld

 

 

(5,949

)

 

Net cash proceeds available for distribution

 

$

3,319,490

 

 

Trust units outstanding

 

 

18,400,000

 

 

Cash distribution per Trust unit

 

$

0.180407

 

 

Selected performance metrics:

 

 

 

 

Crude oil average realized price (per Bbl)(1)

 

$

59.51

 

 

Natural gas average realized price (per Mcf)

 

$

3.32

 

 

Lease operating expenses (per BOE)

 

$

28.20

 

 

Production tax rate (percent of total gross proceeds)(4)

 

 

5.0

 

%

__________

(1)

Oil includes natural gas liquids.

(2)

Oil volumes increased 3% during the second quarterly payment period of 2021 as compared to the first quarterly payment period of 2021 primarily due to differences in the timing of receiving revenues associated with non-operated properties.

(3)

Total gross proceeds increased $3.1 million (or 32%) during the second quarterly payment period of 2021 as compared to the first quarterly payment period of 2021. The increase in gross proceeds between periods was primarily due to higher average realized oil and natural gas prices between periods and differences in the timing associated with revenues received from non-operated properties, as discussed above.

(4)

Production taxes are typically calculated as a percentage of oil and gas revenues. Production taxes as a percentage of revenues decreased slightly from 5.1% during the first quarterly payment period of 2021 to 5.0% for the second quarterly payment period of 2021. Overall production taxes increased $0.2 million (or 31%) primarily due to the increases in gross proceeds discussed above.

(5)

Development costs increased $0.2 million during the second quarterly payment period of 2021 as compared to the first quarterly payment period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to increased activity on several non-operated properties.

(6)

All costless collar hedge contracts terminated as of December 31, 2014, and no additional hedges are allowed to be placed on Trust assets. Consequently, there are no further cash settlements on commodity hedges for inclusion in the Trust’s computation of net profits (or net losses, as the case may be), and the Trust has increased exposure to oil and natural gas price volatility.

(7)

The provision for estimated Trust expenses increased $1.0 million during the second quarterly payment period of 2021 as compared to the first quarterly payment period of 2021. The Trustee determined it was necessary to establish a $1.0 million reserve to ensure that the Trust has sufficient cash available to pay its general and administrative expenses through its termination date, which includes periods after the termination of the net profits interest when no net proceeds will be generated. The Trustee may increase or decrease this reserve at any time without advance notice to the unitholders. Any such reserve that exceeds the Trust’s actual general and administrative expenses in future periods will be returned to Trust unitholders in future distributions. The remaining $0.3 million provision for estimated Trust expenses is expected to be utilized for the Trust’s general and administrative expenses during the third quarter.

The Trust’s net profits interest (“NPI”), which is the only asset of the Trust other than cash reserves held for future Trust expenses, represents the right to receive 90% of the net proceeds from Whiting’s interests in certain existing oil and natural gas properties located primarily in the Rocky Mountains, Permian Basin, Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions of the United States until the NPI terminates on December 31, 2021.

Status of the Trust

Although oil and gas prices have improved since the lows experienced during 2020, oil and gas prices have historically been volatile and may fluctuate widely in the future. The Trust is unable to predict future commodity prices or future performance and distributions to unitholders are significantly impacted by low oil and natural gas prices and may be reduced to zero, as was the case during the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020 and first quarter of 2021. Additionally, in the current commodity price environment, the Trust’s distributions have increased sensitivity to fluctuations in operating and capital expenditures and commodity price differentials.

Trust Termination

After the NPI terminates on December 31, 2021, it is anticipated that the Trust will make a final quarterly distribution, if any, no later than March 1, 2022, to the Trust unitholders of record on the 50th day following December 31, 2021, and the Trust will wind up its affairs and terminate. After the termination of the Trust, it will pay no further distributions. Consequently, after the payment of the August 2021 distribution, the Trust expects to make only two further distributions, one in November 2021 and the final one in March 2022.

The market price of the Trust units will decline to zero at the termination of the Trust, which will occur after the termination of the NPI. As described in the Trust’s public filings, since the assets of the Trust are depleting assets, a portion of each cash distribution paid on the Trust units, if any, should be considered by investors as a return of capital, with the remainder being considered as a return on investment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including all statements made in this press release other than statements of historical fact. No assurances can be given that such statements will prove to be correct. The estimated time when the market price of the Trust units should decline to zero is based on the economic rights of the Trust units. The trading price of the Trust units is affected by factors outside of the control of the Trust or Whiting, including actions of market participants, among others. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices, the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, or any government response to such pandemic, expenses of the Trust, risks inherent in the operation, production and development of oil and gas, future production and development costs, uncertainty of estimates of oil and natural gas reserves and production, and other risks described in the Trust’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Trust’s annual, quarterly and other reports filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are available electronically from the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Statements made in this press release are qualified by the cautionary statements made in this press release. The Trustee does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any of the statements included in this press release.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Whiting USA Trust II Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution Whiting USA Trust II (the “Trust”) (OTC:WHZT) announced today that the Trust will make a distribution to unitholders in the third quarter of 2021, which relates to net profits generated during the second quarterly payment period of 2021. Unitholders …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
PAYPAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PayPal Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of PayPal Stockholders ...
Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP) for the ...
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BP / 7-Eleven Property for $3.7 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste