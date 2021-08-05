Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of: (1) RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant or traceable to the F-1 registration statement and related prospectus on Form 424B4 (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with RLX Technology’s January 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”); and (2) RLX Technology ADSs between January 22, 2021 and June 2, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until August 9, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the RLX Technology class action lawsuit. The case is captioned Garnett v. RLX Technology Inc., No. 21-cv-05125, and is assigned to Judge Paul A. Engelmayer of the Southern District of New York.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the RLX Technology class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the RLX Technology class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the RLX Technology class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than August 9, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: RLX Technology purports to be the “No. 1 branded e-vapor company in China,” which it also claims is its “largest potential market.” In January 2021, as part of RLX Technology’s IPO, defendants issued approximately 116.5 million ADSs to the investing public at $12 per ADS, raising approximately $1.4 billion in gross proceeds.

The RLX Technology class action lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement contained untrue statements of material fact and omitted to state material facts both required by governing regulations and necessary to make the statements made not misleading. Among other things, the RLX Technology class action lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement misrepresented and omitted that RLX knew (or had information making it foreseeable to know), at the time of the IPO, that China was working on a national standard for e-cigarettes that would bring them into line with regular cigarette regulations. The RLX Technology class action lawsuit further alleges that RLX knew that its reported financials were not nearly as rosy as the Registration Statement made it seem, nor indicative of future results. By omitting these facts and, for example, representing that the risk of regulation was only a contingent possibility, the RLX Technology class action lawsuit alleges that investors were unable to adequately assess the value of the shares offered in connection with the IPO, and thus purchased their ADSs without material information and to their detriment.