Nova Leap Health Corp. Posts Record Revenues for Second Quarter 2021

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a home health care organization ranked #2 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, is pleased to announce the release of financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise specified.

Nova Leap Second Quarter of 2021

Highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 included the following:

  • The Company had a cash balance of $6,455,062 as of June 30, 2021, the highest in the company’s history, as well as full access to the unutilized revolving credit facility of $825,000;  
  • Nova Leap’s U.S. operating segment qualified for the Employee Retention Credit (“ERC”) again in the second quarter of 2021 and has recognized $1,698,283 in Other Income with a corresponding receivable. The U.S. operating segment has a total amount receivable for the ERC of $3,253,714 with the timing of collection unknown given the current backlog.  
  • Q2 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $42,974, which excludes government assistance programs, was higher than Q1 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of ($38,692) and lower than Q2 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $158,701.

    https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74e179db-52c0-4959 ...
  • In Q2 2021, a goodwill impairment was recorded in the US-NH/VT Cash Generating Unit (“CGU”) of $605,682. Although management’s outlook for the business over the long-term remains consistent with its position taken during the acquisition, the time required for new leadership to integrate and implement plans, the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the CGU, including the impact on hiring caregivers, the slow-down of the vaccines uptake and on-going restrictions has resulted in a further impairment. A goodwill impairment of $800,000 was recognized in this CGU in Q2 2020.
