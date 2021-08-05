Nova Leap Health Corp. Posts Record Revenues for Second Quarter 2021

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES



HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a home health care organization ranked #2 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, is pleased to announce the release of financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise specified.

Nova Leap Second Quarter of 2021