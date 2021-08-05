checkAd

DXP Enterprises Provides Update on Q2 Performance and Sets New Date for Earnings Release

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 23:58  |  22   |   |   

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) is pleased to provide shareholders with a preannouncement of DXP’s performance for the three months ended June 30, 2021, which features growth in sequential sales, improvement in gross margins and solid free cash flow generation.

David R. Little, Chairman and CEO commented, “Today, based on preliminary financial information, we are pleased to announce sequential sales growth in all three business segments for the second quarter of 2021. I am pleased that DXP’s performance continues to strengthen as we accelerate into the COVID-19 recovery. Most of our customers and the markets we serve continue to show improvement. We remain encouraged by the sequential increases despite the continued choppiness. Thank you to all our customers and DXPeople for the support and efforts to remain safe and healthy while moving forward.”

Preliminary Results:

($ thousands, unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

Sales

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Service Centers

$

209,458

 

 

$

153,848

 

 

$

395,856

 

 

$

336,433

 

Innovative Pumping Solutions

36,727

 

 

60,479

 

 

59,972

 

 

130,500

 

Supply Chain Services

39,331

 

 

37,074

 

 

75,304

 

 

85,451

 

Total DXP Sales

$

285,516

 

 

$

251,401

 

 

$

531,132

 

 

$

552,384

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Items:

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash from operating activities

$

11,403

 

 

$

63,376

 

 

$

21,955

 

 

$

61,764

 

Less: purchases of property and equipment

(846)

 

 

(1,898)

 

 

(1,526)

 

 

(5,133)

 

Plus: proceeds from sales of property and equipment

 

 

123

 

 

1,297

 

 

123

 

Free cash flow

$

10,557

 

 

$

61,601

 

 

$

21,726

 

 

$

56,754

 

Kent Yee, CFO, added, “Our second quarter sequential sales growth of 16.2 percent and $10.6 million in free cash flow was great to see. As of June 30, 2021, we had $79.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, despite completing two acquisitions during 2021, four acquisitions at year-end 2020 and share repurchases completed towards the end of the quarter.”

The preliminary results above are unaudited and are based on management’s initial review of DXP’s financial results for the three month period ended June 30, 2021.

Earnings Conference Call Update

DXP is currently in its quiet period ahead of its second quarter 2021 earnings call and will not host a call to provide additional commentary regarding this preannouncement. We will now host a conference call regarding June 30, 2021 second quarter results on the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) no later than Friday, August 13, 2021. The Company will provide an update, when appropriate.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

DXP supplements reporting of net income with non-GAAP measurement, free cash flow. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the unaudited GAAP measurements.

Free Cash Flow reconciles to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of cash flows from operations as provided above. We believe Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity metric because it measures, during a given period, the amount of cash generated that is available to fund acquisitions, make investments, repay debt obligations, repurchase company shares, and for certain other activities.

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe-harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company’s expectations regarding the impact of and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of low commodity prices of oil and gas; the Company’s business, the Company’s future profitability, cash flow, liquidity, and growth. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; decreases in oil and natural gas prices; decreases in oil and natural gas industry expenditure levels, which may result from decreased oil and natural gas prices or other factors; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19, ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, but not limited to, “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “goal,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. For more information, review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business and financial results is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

DXP Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DXP Enterprises Provides Update on Q2 Performance and Sets New Date for Earnings Release DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) is pleased to provide shareholders with a preannouncement of DXP’s performance for the three months ended June 30, 2021, which features growth in sequential sales, improvement in gross margins and solid free cash …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
PAYPAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PayPal Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of PayPal Stockholders ...
Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP) for the ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
ViacomCBS Partners With Sky to Launch Paramount+ in Europe
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21DXP Sets Date for 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten