Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.08.2021, 00:00  |  15   |   |   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (“PayPal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your PayPal investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/paypal-holdings-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On July 29, 2021, PayPal filed a quarterly report for the second quarter of 2021, which disclosed investigations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”). PayPal “has responded to subpoenas and requests for information received from the [SEC] relating to whether the interchange rates paid to the bank that issues debit cards bearing our licensed brands were consistent with Regulation II of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and to the reporting of marketing fees earned from the Company's branded card program.” PayPal also disclosed receipt of Civil Investigative Demands from the CFPB “related to Venmo's unauthorized funds transfers and collections processes, and related matters” and “to the marketing and use of PayPal Credit in connection with certain merchants that provide educational services.”

On this news, PayPal's stock price fell $18.81 per share, or 6%, to close at $283.17 per share on July 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding PayPal should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM
 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

