J2 Global Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results & Raises Full Year 2021 Guidance

“Our organization produced yet another record quarter that was materially ahead of our expectations," said Vivek Shah, CEO of J2 Global. "We're raising our full-year outlook for a second time this year, as our company continues to perform impressively."

Q2 2021 quarterly revenues increased 29.6% to a Q2 record of $429.0 million as compared to $331.0 million for Q2 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Q2 2021 quarterly revenues increased 33.5% to $417.7 million as compared to $312.8 million for Q2 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased to $111.3 million as compared to $139.6 million for Q2 2020. Q2 2021 free cash flow(2) decreased 30.6% to $80.5 million as compared to $115.9 million for Q2 2020. Free cash flow decreased primarily due to additional tax payments during Q2 2021 in comparison to the prior comparable period in the amount of $27.6 million. In addition, the Company experienced higher collections of receivables generated in Q4 2020 in Q1 2021 in comparison to collections in Q1 2020. Accordingly, a higher portion of collection activity from the prior year was collected in Q2 2020 related to Q4 receivables in comparison to the current quarter. Also, the Company had additional capital expenditures in comparison to the prior comparable period in the amount of approximately $7.8 million.

GAAP earnings per diluted share(3) decreased to $0.33 in Q2 2021 compared to $0.80 for Q2 2020. Earnings decrease was primarily due to the impairment of the B2B Backup business unit for $24.6 million, net of tax, as well as a loss on investments associated with a pending sale of the Company’s investee in the amount of $12.7 million, net of tax.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(3)(4) for the quarter increased 40.9% to $2.41 as compared to $1.71 for Q2 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(3)(4) for the quarter increased 45.0% to $2.32 as compared to $1.60 for Q2 2020.

GAAP net income decreased to $15.7 million as compared to $38.1 million for Q2 2020.

Adjusted non-GAAP net income increased by 33.8% to $107.9 million as compared to $80.6 million for Q2 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Adjusted non-GAAP net income increased by 37.9% to $104.1 million as compared to $75.5 million for Q2 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA(5) for the quarter increased 29.5% to $172.0 million compared to $132.9 million for Q2 2020. On a pro-forma(6) basis, Adjusted EBITDA(5) for the quarter increased 33.0% to $167.2 million compared to $125.7 million for Q2 2020.

J2 ended the quarter with approximately $465 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments after deploying approximately $94.9 million during the quarter for current and prior year acquisitions.

Key unaudited financial results for Q2 2021 versus Q2 2020 are set forth in the following table (in millions, except per share amounts). Reconciliations of Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to this Press Release. The Pro-Forma Results below exclude Voice assets in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom that have been sold as well as the Company’s B2B Backup business which it expects to sell.

Pro-Forma Results(6) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 % Change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 % Change Revenues Cloud Services $ 175.3 $ 167.1 4.9 % $ 163.9 $ 148.9 10.1 % Digital Media $ 253.8 $ 163.9 54.8 % $ 253.8 $ 163.9 54.8 % Total Revenue: (1) $ 429.0 $ 331.0 29.6 % $ 417.7 $ 312.8 33.5 % Operating Income $ 94.3 $ 73.0 29.1 % Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 111.3 $ 139.6 (20.3 )% Free Cash Flow (2) $ 80.5 $ 115.9 (30.6 )% GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3) $ 0.33 $ 0.80 (58.7 )% Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (3) (4) $ 2.41 $ 1.71 40.9 % $ 2.32 $ 1.60 45.0 % GAAP Net Income $ 15.7 $ 38.1 (58.7 )% Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income $ 107.9 $ 80.6 33.8 % $ 104.1 $ 75.5 37.9 % Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ 172.0 $ 132.9 29.5 % $ 167.2 $ 125.7 33.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5) 40.1 % 40.1 % — % 40.0 % 40.2 % (0.2 )%

REVISED BUSINESS OUTLOOK

Based on better-than-expected operating performance, the Company is raising its revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates:

Current Guidance (A) Revised 2021 Range of Estimates (A)(B) Low High Low High Revenue $ 1,676 $ 1,700 $ 1,722 $ 1,742 Adjusted EBITDA $ 666 $ 680 $ 695 $ 705 Adjusted non-GAAP EPS $ 9.27 $ 9.51 $ 9.57 $ 9.73

(A) Balances are in millions, except per share amounts, and exclude the B2B Backup business and Voice assets in the United Kingdom. (B) Adjusted non-GAAP EPS includes the weighted average impact of an additional 3.0 million shares of J2 Global common stock for the remainder of the year in connection with the settlement of the 3.25% Convertible Notes.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for 2021 excludes share-based compensation of between $20 million and $24 million, amortization of acquired intangibles and the impact of any currently unanticipated items, in each case net of tax.

It is anticipated that the non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2021 (exclusive of the release of reserves for uncertain tax positions) will be between 22% and 24%.

The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP Business Outlook 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and tax rate information included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability with respect to forecasted revenues and costs primarily related to acquisitions and taxation, which are potential adjustments to future earnings, and the uncertainty as to when or if the B2B Backup Business will be sold. We expect the variability of forecasted revenues and costs to have a potentially unpredictable and significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Notes:

(1) The revenues associated with each of the businesses may not foot precisely since each is presented independently. (2) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus contingent consideration. Free cash flow amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes. (3) The estimated GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 9.1% for Q2 2021 and 26.7% for Q2 2020. The estimated Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 22.7% for Q2 2021 and 21.8% for Q2 2020. (4) Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 totaled $2.08 and $0.91 per diluted share, respectively. (5) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest; gain on sale of businesses; goodwill impairment of business; loss on investments, net; other income (expense), net; income tax expense; income (loss) from equity method investment, net; depreciation and amortization; and the items used to reconcile EPS to Adjusted non-GAAP EPS, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures. Adjusted EBITDA amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes. (6) Pro-forma figures are provided taking into consideration the sale of certain Voice assets in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well as the expected sale of the Company’s B2B Backup business as if they had occurred January 1, 2020.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Ekahau, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, Moz, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre and IPVanish in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches in excess of 240 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2020, J2 had achieved 25 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.J2global.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this Press Release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2021 financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow non-fax revenues, profitability and cash flows; the Company’s ability to identify, close and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; and the numerous other factors set forth in J2 Global’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting J2 Global, refer to the 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by J2 Global on March 1, 2021, and the other reports filed by J2 Global from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and in the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2021 financial performance are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted non-GAAP net income, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

For more information on these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, please see the appropriate GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP reconciliation tables included within the attached Exhibit to this release.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 347,857 $ 242,652 Short-term investments — 663 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $16,255 and $16,018, respectively 249,005 325,619 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,177 53,909 Current assets held for sale 8,939 — Total current assets 661,978 622,843 Long-term investments 117,396 97,495 Property and equipment, net 171,645 156,577 Operating lease right-of-use assets 82,961 105,845 Goodwill 1,837,539 1,867,430 Other purchased intangibles, net 676,146 741,569 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 40,755 56,545 Other assets 16,759 17,027 Noncurrent assets held for sale 98,187 — TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,703,366 $ 3,665,331 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 198,220 $ 230,651 Income taxes payable, current 11,471 31,753 Deferred revenue, current 193,531 190,644 Operating lease liabilities, current 30,818 32,211 Current portion of long-term debt 402,134 396,801 Other current liabilities 52 497 Current liabilities held for sale 8,793 — Total current liabilities 845,019 882,557 Long-term debt 1,189,727 1,182,220 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 16,635 14,440 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 81,752 99,177 Income taxes payable, noncurrent 11,675 11,675 Liability for uncertain tax positions 53,515 57,081 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 158,173 162,700 Other long-term liabilities 39,718 44,463 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 12,652 — TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,408,866 2,454,313 Commitments and contingencies — — Preferred stock — — Common stock 447 443 Additional paid-in capital 461,422 456,274 Retained earnings 892,605 809,107 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59,974 ) (54,806 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,294,500 1,211,018 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,703,366 $ 3,665,331

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues 429,044 $ 330,984 827,228 663,377 Cost of revenues (1) 63,337 56,802 121,160 115,933 Gross profit 365,707 274,182 706,068 547,444 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 134,103 92,805 255,288 192,243 Research, development and engineering (1) 19,644 13,606 40,995 29,012 General and administrative (1) 117,676 94,731 237,021 197,902 Total operating expenses 271,423 201,142 533,304 419,157 Income from operations 94,284 73,040 172,764 128,287 Interest expense, net (21,403 ) (22,196 ) (42,970 ) (43,167 ) Gain on sale of businesses 823 — 2,802 — Goodwill impairment on business (32,629 ) — (32,629 ) — Loss on investments, net (16,677 ) (3 ) (16,677 ) (20,835 ) Other income (expense), net (777 ) 9,059 (293 ) 2,183 Income before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investment, net 23,621 59,900 82,997 66,468 Income tax expense 2,152 15,978 7,876 24,681 Income (loss) from equity method investment, net (5,752 ) (5,821 ) 18,519 (10,090 ) Net income $ 15,717 $ 38,101 $ 93,640 $ 31,697 Basic net income per common share: Net income attributable to J2 Global, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.35 $ 0.81 $ 2.10 $ 0.67 Diluted net income per common share: Net income attributable to J2 Global, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.33 $ 0.80 $ 1.98 $ 0.65 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 44,613,533 46,850,944 44,506,933 47,235,859 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 47,528,902 47,437,555 47,130,979 48,279,417 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenues $ 117 $ 143 $ 249 $ 277 Sales and marketing 371 416 732 814 Research, development and engineering 557 484 1,077 915 General and administrative 5,206 5,487 10,305 10,837 Total $ 6,251 $ 6,530 $ 12,363 $ 12,843

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Six Months Ended

June 30, Cash flows from operating activities: 2021 2020 Net income $ 93,640 $ 31,697 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 130,226 104,068 Amortization of financing costs and discounts 14,058 14,102 Non-cash operating lease costs 6,714 11,453 Share-based compensation 12,363 12,843 Provision for doubtful accounts 4,329 6,793 Deferred income taxes, net (11,853 ) 2,752 Gain on sale of businesses (2,802 ) — Lease asset impairments 7,829 — Goodwill impairment on business 32,629 — Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 562 (232 ) Foreign currency remeasurement gain 415 (704 ) (Income) loss from equity method investments (18,519 ) 10,090 Loss on equity and debt investments 16,677 20,826 Decrease (increase) in: Accounts receivable 65,312 63,675 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,720 ) (4,185 ) Other assets (701 ) (300 ) Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (23,438 ) (34,682 ) Income taxes payable (15,123 ) 7,376 Deferred revenue 2,499 (2,698 ) Operating lease liabilities (13,529 ) (8,780 ) Liability for uncertain tax positions (3,567 ) 5,114 Other long-term liabilities 21 2,419 Net cash provided by operating activities 290,022 241,627 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds on sale of available-for-sale investments 663 — Purchases of equity method investment (11,053 ) (26,523 ) Purchases of equity investments (999 ) (843 ) Purchases of property and equipment (57,766 ) (50,537 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (89,489 ) (19,349 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 6,033 407 Purchases of intangible assets — (23 ) Net cash used in investing activities (152,611 ) (96,868 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt (3,092 ) — Proceeds from line of credit 2,811 — Repurchase of common stock (22,934 ) (88,469 ) Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 4,232 3,303 Exercise of stock options 1,331 952 Dividends paid (672 ) — Deferred payments for acquisitions (12,934 ) (16,296 ) Other (332 ) (1,032 ) Net cash used in financing activities (31,590 ) (101,542 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (616 ) (2,012 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 105,205 41,205 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 242,652 575,615 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 347,857 $ 616,820

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with outstanding debt; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of disposal related costs; (11) elimination of goodwill impairment on business and (12) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Per Diluted

Share * 2020 Per Diluted

Share * Net income $ 15,717 $ 0.33 $ 38,101 $ 0.80 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 2,576 0.06 4,990 0.11 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 988 0.02 498 0.01 Interest costs (3) 4,840 0.11 4,831 0.10 Amortization (4) 37,156 0.83 25,225 0.54 Investments (5) 18,490 0.41 9,714 0.21 Tax expense from prior years (6) — — 1,977 0.04 Sale of assets (7) (823 ) (0.02 ) (137 ) — Intra-entity transfers (8) — — (6,432 ) (0.14 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 4,896 0.11 1,826 0.04 Disposal related costs (10) (619 ) (0.01 ) — — Goodwill impairment on business (11) 24,635 0.55 — — Convertible debt dilution (12) — 0.02 — 0.01 Adjusted non-GAAP net income $ 107,856 $ 2.41 $ 80,593 $ 1.71 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with outstanding debt; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of disposal related costs; (11) elimination of goodwill impairment on business and (12) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Per Diluted

Share * 2020 Per Diluted

Share * Net income $ 93,640 $ 1.98 $ 31,697 $ 0.65 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 6,624 0.15 9,798 0.21 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 2,994 0.07 1,593 0.03 Interest costs (3) 9,685 0.22 9,146 0.19 Amortization (4) 70,499 1.58 57,083 1.21 Investments (5) (6,954 ) (0.16 ) 34,808 0.73 Tax expense from prior years (6) — — 2,365 0.05 Sale of assets (7) (2,697 ) (0.06 ) (334 ) (0.01 ) Intra-entity transfers (8) — — 131 — Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 6,545 0.15 1,826 0.04 Disposal related costs (10) 44 — — — Goodwill impairment on business (11) 24,635 0.55 — — Convertible debt dilution (12) — 0.02 — 0.01 Adjusted non-GAAP net income $ 205,015 $ 4.50 $ 148,113 $ 3.11 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with outstanding debt; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of disposal related costs; (11) elimination of goodwill impairment on business and (12) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cost of revenues $ 63,337 $ 56,802 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (117 ) (143 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (36 ) (55 ) Amortization (4) (349 ) (448 ) Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 62,835 $ 56,156 Sales and marketing $ 134,103 $ 92,805 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (371 ) (416 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) 23 (167 ) Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 133,755 $ 92,222 Research, development and engineering $ 19,644 $ 13,606 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (557 ) (484 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (206 ) 26 Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering $ 18,881 $ 13,148 General and administrative $ 117,676 $ 94,731 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (5,206 ) (5,487 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (1,075 ) (605 ) Amortization (4) (47,893 ) (35,439 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) (6,472 ) (2,406 ) Disposal related costs (10) 992 — Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative $ 58,022 $ 50,794 Interest expense, net $ (21,403 ) $ (22,196 ) Plus: Interest costs (3) 6,079 6,018 Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net $ (15,324 ) $ (16,178 ) Gain on sale of businesses $ 823 $ — Plus: Sale of assets (7) (823 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP gain on sale of businesses $ — $ — Goodwill impairment on business (32,629 ) — Plus: Goodwill impairment on business (11) 32,629 — Adjusted non-GAAP goodwill impairment on business $ — $ — Loss on investments, net $ (16,677 ) $ (3 ) Plus: Investments (5) 16,677 — Adjusted non-GAAP loss on investments, net $ — $ (3 ) Other income (expense), net $ (777 ) $ 9,059 Plus: Sale of assets (7) — (181 ) Intra-entity transfers (8) — (8,267 ) Adjusted non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ (777 ) $ 611 Income tax provision $ 2,152 $ 15,978 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 3,675 1,540 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 306 303 Interest costs (3) 1,239 1,187 Amortization (4) 11,086 10,662 Investments (5) 3,939 (3,893 ) Tax benefit from prior years (6) — (1,977 ) Sale of assets (7) — (44 ) Intra-entity transfers (8) — (1,835 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 1,576 580 Disposal related costs (10) (373 ) — Goodwill impairment on business (11) 7,994 — Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision $ 31,594 $ 22,501 Income (loss) from equity method investment, net $ (5,752 ) $ (5,821 ) Plus: Investments (5) 5,752 5,821 Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) from equity method investment, net $ — $ — Total adjustments $ (92,139 ) $ (42,492 ) GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.33 $ 0.80 Adjustments * $ 2.08 $ 0.91 Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 2.41 $ 1.71 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted non-GAAP EPS is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with outstanding debt; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of gain on sale of assets; (8) elimination of intra-entity transfers; (9) elimination of lease asset impairments and other charges; (10) elimination of disposal related costs; (11) elimination of goodwill impairment on business and (12) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cost of revenues $ 121,160 $ 115,933 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (249 ) (277 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (76 ) (110 ) Amortization (4) (945 ) (898 ) Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 119,890 $ 114,648 Sales and marketing $ 255,288 $ 192,243 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (732 ) (814 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (814 ) (681 ) Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 253,742 $ 190,748 Research, development and engineering $ 40,995 $ 29,012 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (1,077 ) (915 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (530 ) 26 Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering $ 39,388 $ 28,123 General and administrative $ 237,021 $ 197,902 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (10,305 ) (10,837 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (2,785 ) (1,334 ) Amortization (4) (96,309 ) (74,152 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) (8,651 ) (2,406 ) Disposal related costs (10) (127 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative $ 118,844 $ 109,173 Interest expense, net $ (42,970 ) $ (43,167 ) Plus: Interest costs (3) 12,495 11,952 Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net $ (30,475 ) $ (31,215 ) Gain on sale of businesses $ 2,802 $ — Plus: Sale of assets (7) (2,469 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP gain on sale of businesses $ 333 $ — Goodwill impairment on business (32,629 ) — Plus: Goodwill impairment on business (11) 32,629 — Adjusted non-GAAP goodwill impairment on business $ — $ — Loss on investments, net $ (16,677 ) $ (20,835 ) Plus: Investments (5) 16,677 20,825 Adjusted non-GAAP loss on investments, net $ — $ (10 ) Other income (expense), net $ (293 ) $ 2,183 Plus: Acquisition related integration costs (2) — Sale of assets (7) (132 ) (438 ) Intra-entity transfers (8) — (1,565 ) Adjusted non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ (425 ) $ 180 Income tax provision $ 7,876 $ 24,681 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 5,739 3,045 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 1,211 506 Interest costs (3) 2,810 2,806 Amortization (4) 26,755 17,967 Investments (5) 5,112 (3,893 ) Tax (benefit) expense from prior years (6) — (2,365 ) Sale of assets (7) 96 (104 ) Intra-entity transfers (8) — (1,696 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges (9) 2,106 580 Disposal related costs (10) 83 — Goodwill impairment on business (11) 7,994 — Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision $ 59,782 $ 41,527 Income (loss) from equity method investment, net $ 18,519 $ (10,090 ) Plus: Investments (5) (18,519 ) 10,090 Adjusted non-GAAP income (loss) from equity method investment, net $ — $ — Total adjustments $ (111,375 ) $ (116,416 ) GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.98 $ 0.65 Adjustments * $ 2.52 $ 2.46 Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 4.50 $ 3.11 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently.

The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted non-GAAP EPS is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income, and Adjusted non-GAAP Diluted EPS (collectively the “Non-GAAP financial measures”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

(1) Share Based Compensation. The Company excludes stock-based compensation because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. The Company further believes this measure is useful to investors in that it allows for greater transparency to certain line items in its financial statements. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(2) Acquisition Related Integration Costs. The Company excludes certain acquisition and related integration costs such as adjustments to contingent consideration, severance, lease terminations, retention bonuses and other acquisition-specific items. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(3) Interest Costs. In June 2014, the Company issued $402.5 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% convertible senior notes and in November 2019, the Company issued $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% convertible senior notes. In accordance with GAAP, the Company separately accounts for the value of the liability and equity features of its outstanding convertible senior notes in a manner that reflects the Company’s non-convertible debt borrowing rate. The value of the conversion feature, reflected as a debt discount, is amortized to interest expense over time. Accordingly, the Company recognizes imputed interest expense on its 3.25% and 1.75% convertible senior notes of approximately 5.8% and 5.5%, respectively, in its statement of operations. The Company excludes the difference between the imputed interest expense and the coupon interest expense of 3.25% and 1.75%, respectively, because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding core operational performance. In addition, the Company has excluded the difference between the imputed and coupon interest expense associated with the 4.625% Senior Notes. The Company has determined excluding these items from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(4) Amortization. The Company excludes amortization of patents and acquired intangible assets because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item.

(5) Change in Value on Investments. The Company excludes the change in value on its investments. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(6) Tax Expense/Benefit from Prior Years. The Company excludes certain income tax-related items in respect of income tax audit settlements and their related reversals of income tax reserves accounted for through ASC 740-10. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding these items provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding these items from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(7) Gain on Sale of Assets. The Company excludes the gain on sale of certain of its assets. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(8) Intra-Entity Transfers. The Company excludes certain effects of intra-entity transfers to the extent the related tax asset or liability in the financial statement is not recovered or settled, respectively during the year. During December 2019, the Company entered into an intra-entity asset transfer that resulted in the recording of a tax benefit and related tax asset representing tax deductible amounts to be realized in future years which is expected to be recovered over a period of up to 20 years and related foreign currency fluctuations. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding the cumulative future unrealized benefit of the assets transferred and including the tax benefit in the year of realization provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(9) Lease Asset Impairments and Other Charges. The Company excludes lease asset impairments and other charges as they are non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(10) Disposal related Costs. The Company excludes expenses associated with the disposal of certain businesses. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(11) Goodwill Impairment on Business. The Company excludes the goodwill impairment on business because it is non-cash in nature and the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

(12) Convertible Debt Dilution. The Company excludes convertible debt dilution from diluted EPS. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results.

The Company presents Adjusted non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Adjusted non-GAAP Research, Development and Engineering, Adjusted non-GAAP Sales and Marketing, Adjusted non-GAAP General and Administrative, Adjusted non-GAAP Interest Expense, Adjusted Gain on Sale of Businesses, Adjusted non-GAAP Loss on Investments, Adjusted non-GAAP Other (Income) Expense, Adjusted non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, Adjusted non-GAAP (Income) Loss from Equity Method Investment, Net and Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income because the Company believes that these provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects.

Pro-Forma Financial Results

Key pro-forma financial results for Q2 2021 versus Q2 2020 are set forth in the following table (in millions, except per share amounts). The financial results below reflect the Company’s results, on a pro-forma basis, taking into consideration the sale of certain Voice assets in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well as the expected sale of the Company’s B2B Backup business as if they had occurred January 1, 2020.

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 % Change Total Revenues $429.0 million $331.0 million 29.6% Pro-Forma Revenue Adjustments $(11.3) million $(18.2) million (37.9)% Pro-Forma Total Revenue: (1) $417.7 million $312.8 million 33.5% Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (1) $2.41 $1.71 40.9% Pro-Forma Earnings per Diluted Share Adjustments $(0.09) $(0.11) (18.2)% Adjusted Pro Forma Earnings per Diluted Share (1) $2.32 $1.60 45.0% GAAP Net Income $15.7 million $38.1 million (58.7)% Pro-Forma Net Income Adjustments $21.2 million $(2.4) million (983.3)% Adjusted Pro-Forma Net Income $36.9 million $35.7 million 3.4% Adjusted EBITDA (1) $172.0 million $132.9 million 29.5% Pro-Forma EBITDA Adjustments $(4.8) million $(7.2) million (33.3)% Adjusted Pro-Forma EBITDA (1) $167.2 million $125.7 million 33.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 40.1% 40.1% —% Pro-Forma EBITDA Margin Adjustments (0.1)% 0.1% (0.2)% Adjusted Pro-Forma EBITDA Margin (1) 40.0% 40.2% (0.2)% (1) Refer to the notes on page 2 of this Release

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 15,717 $ 38,101 $ 93,640 $ 31,697 Plus: Interest expense, net 21,403 22,196 42,970 43,167 Gain on sale of businesses (823 ) — (2,801 ) — Loss on investments, net 16,677 3 16,677 20,835 Other income (expense), net 777 (9,059 ) 292 (2,183 ) Income tax expense 2,152 15,978 7,876 24,681 Income (loss) from equity method investment, net 5,752 5,821 (18,519 ) 10,090 Depreciation and amortization 64,734 50,088 130,226 104,068 Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Share-based compensation 6,251 6,530 12,363 12,843 Acquisition-related integration costs 1,294 801 4,206 2,099 Lease asset impairments and other charges 6,472 2,406 8,651 2,406 Disposal related costs (992 ) — 127 — Goodwill impairment on business 32,629 — 32,629 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 172,043 $ 132,865 $ 328,337 $ 249,703

Adjusted EBITDA as calculated above represents earnings before interest, gain on sale of businesses, goodwill impairment of business, loss on investments, net, other (income) expense, net, income tax expense, (income) loss from equity method investments, net, depreciation and amortization and the items used to reconcile GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, including (1) share-based compensation, (2) certain acquisition-related integration costs, and (3) lease asset impairments and other charges. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure as we believe it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of our business from period to period. We understand that measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA are broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing our performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income, and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 178,724 $ 111,298 $ — $ — $ 290,022 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (26,269 ) (31,497 ) — — (57,766 ) Add: Contingent consideration* — 685 — — 685 Free cash flows $ 152,455 $ 80,486 $ — $ — $ 232,941 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 102,036 $ 139,591 $ 114,382 $ 124,070 $ 480,079 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (26,885 ) (23,652 ) (20,729 ) (21,286 ) (92,552 ) Add: Contingent consideration* 20,054 — 49 99 20,202 Free cash flows $ 95,205 $ 115,939 $ 93,702 $ 102,883 $ 407,729 * Free Cash Flows of $80.5 million for Q2 2021, $95.2 million for Q1 2020, $93.7 million for Q3 2020 and $102.9 million for Q4 is before the effect of payments associated with certain contingent consideration associated with recent acquisitions.

The Company discloses free cash flows as supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors.

Free cash flows is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, Cash Flows from Operating Activities, and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, the Non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Cloud Digital Services Media Corporate Total Revenues GAAP revenues $ 175,283 $ 253,761 $ — $ 429,044 Gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 137,094 $ 228,622 $ (9 ) $ 365,707 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 115 2 — 117 Acquisition related integration costs 32 4 — 36 Amortization 349 — — 349 Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit $ 137,590 $ 228,628 $ (9 ) $ 366,209 Operating profit GAAP operating profit $ 63,034 $ 44,106 $ (12,856 ) $ 94,284 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 1,429 1,784 3,038 6,251 Acquisition related integration costs 1,169 125 — 1,294 Amortization 10,713 37,483 45 48,241 Lease asset impairments and other charges 277 6,195 — 6,472 Disposal related costs — — (992 ) (992 ) Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit $ 76,622 $ 89,693 $ (10,765 ) $ 155,550 Depreciation 5,001 11,492 — 16,493 Adjusted EBITDA $ 81,623 $ 101,185 $ (10,765 ) $ 172,043 NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations

J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Cloud Digital Services Media Corporate Total Revenues GAAP revenues $ 167,058 $ 163,926 $ — $ 330,984 Gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 127,631 $ 146,588 $ (37 ) $ 274,182 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 140 3 — 143 Acquisition related integration costs 55 — — 55 Amortization 448 — — 448 Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit $ 128,274 $ 146,591 $ (37 ) $ 274,828 Operating profit GAAP operating profit $ 64,857 $ 19,840 $ (11,657 ) $ 73,040 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 1,628 1,544 3,358 6,530 Acquisition related integration costs 37 764 — 801 Amortization 13,088 22,268 531 35,887 Lease asset impairments and other charges — 2,406 — 2,406 Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit $ 79,610 $ 46,822 $ (7,768 ) $ 118,664 Depreciation 3,904 10,297 — 14,201 Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,514 $ 57,119 $ (7,768 ) $ 132,865 NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations NOTE 2: Table above has been recast to remove the impact of certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were previously allocated to the Cloud Services and Digital Media businesses.

