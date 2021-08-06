checkAd

Western Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the upcoming investor conference:

Event: Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference in Asia
Presentation: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET

The virtual presentation will be available as a live webcast, accessible through Western Digital’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital, G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD brands.

