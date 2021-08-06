Western Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

The virtual presentation will be available as a live webcast, accessible through Western Digital’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com . An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital, G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD brands.

2021 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805006182/en/