Planet 13 Illinois Wins Chicago License

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQB:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated national cannabis company, announces that Planet 13 Illinois LLC ("Planet 13 Illinois") won a Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization License in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin region from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

"We are thrilled to announce that Planet 13 Illinois was successful in the dispensary license lottery in the Chicago region," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "Chicago has been one of the main target markets for a Planet 13 SuperStore with its rapidly growing cannabis sales, large population base, and attraction as a tourist destination. We are thrilled to be a partner with Frank Cowan to help support the growth of the industry and to bring the Planet 13 experience to the Chicago region."

Frank Cowan added, "Planet 13 has defined what the cannabis retail experience can be. Their Las Vegas store is out of this world, and I'm excited to partner with them to bring that experience to my home town."

Plant 13 Illinois LLC is owned 51% by Frank Cowan and 49% by Planet 13 Holdings, Inc. For more information on Planet 13, visit the investor website.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and dispensary operations in Orange County, California. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements relate to the growth of the industry and bringing the Planet 13 experience to the Chicago region.

Wertpapier


