Mr. Ryoichi Tanaka Joins Telix Japan as Chief Operating Officer

MELBOURNE, Australia and KYOTO Japan, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, ‘Telix’, the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ryoichi Tanaka has joined the Telix Japan leadership team in the role of Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business Development.

Mr. Tanaka joins from Siemens Healthcare K.K. where most recently he was Head of Medical Policy & Public Affairs. Ryoichi brings with him over 35 years’ experience in radiology and molecular imaging across sales and marketing, business development, and medical policy and government affairs. He currently holds two public positions as Vice Chair of the Committee of Research and Development of JIRA (Japan Medical Imaging and Radiological Systems Industries Association) and Director of Reimbursement of the European Business Council (EBC) in Japan, a position he has held since 2016.

Ryoichi has a Bachelor’s degree in Radiology from Suzuka University of Medical Science, and took a Doctorial course in Nuclear Medicine at Yokohama City University. He obtained his radiological technologist licence in 1985 and also has an MBA from Prifysgol Cymru University of Wales in Japan.

On joining Telix, Mr. Tanaka stated, “I am very pleased to join Telix, a global leader and innovator in molecularly targeted radiation (MTR). I look forward to making our MTR products available to Japanese patients and pioneering the Japanese market. Patient access to nuclear medicines in Japan has been limited to date and Telix has an opportunity to change the paradigm. I am proud to be part of that journey.”

Telix Japan President, Dr. Shintaro Nishimura added, “I am delighted to welcome Ryoichi to Telix Japan at this important time in our Company’s evolution. His pedigree in radiology and nuclear medicine, combined with broad experience in business and medical policy, will be instrumental as we prepare for Japanese pivotal studies of our lead investigational imaging products TLX250-CDx for renal cancer, and Illuccix for prostate cancer.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead investigational product, Illuccix (TLX591-CDx) for prostate cancer imaging, has been accepted for filing by the U.S. FDA,1 and is under priority evaluation by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).2 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for Illuccix in the European Union3 and Canada.4 None of Telix’s products have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

1 ASX disclosure 24/11/20.
2 ASX disclosure 14/04/21.
3 ASX disclosure 1/05/20.
4 ASX disclosure 16/12/20.





