Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment of Business Development Director

  • Mr. Stephan Laux appointed as Business Development Director, focused on negotiating and securing contracts with retail sales outlets, manufacturers and industry organizations
  • Mr. Laux will also support the Company’s efforts to generate awareness, establish industry relationships and build out AFCP’s long-term market potential

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) ("AFCP" or the "Company"), a company focused on the design, development and commercialization of alkaline fuel cell heat and power systems for residential, industrial and commercial markets worldwide, is pleased to confirm that effective July 26, 2021, Mr. Stephan Laux has joined AFCP’s subsidiary company, Fuel Cell Power NV, in the role of Business Development Director. He will report to the Company’s COO, Mr. Jo Verstappen, who also serves as the CEO of the AFCP subsidiary company.

Based in Belgium, Mr. Laux will play an integral role as AFCP and its subsidiary companies continue to expand its market reach, secure commercial arrangements with retail sales outlets of boiler manufacturers, and establish mutually beneficial technical and industry collaborations. He assumes responsibility for all global business development activities, including development and execution of AFCP’s sales, commercial and customer strategy as well as focusing on margin optimization. Mr. Laux will provide strong commercial and sales leadership to AFCP and its subsidiaries, striving to ensure the delivery of near-term product needs as well as helping to shape the longer-term market and business development of the Company. A key area of focus for him will be to establish strategic partners for the Company, including real estate developers and master planners who build integrated communities that function ‘off the grid’ and could rely on AFCP’s micro-combined heat and power (“micro-CHP”) systems based on alkaline fuel cell technology and powered by hydrogen.

“Hydrogen is a key component in the transition towards a net-zero emission goal for 2050 as it represents the most promising energy carrier for a sustainable future,” said Stepan Laux, BD of Fuel Cell Power NV. “I am very excited to be part of this organization as we do our part to shape a sustainable and emissions-free future.”

Mr. Laux joins the Company from Honeywell UOP, where his passion for hydrogen was born, as he served in progressively more senior roles from Process Engineer through to his final role as Principal Sales Account Manager, Hydrogen. Throughout his 22-year tenure at Honeywell UOP, he designed start-up technologies which included hydrogen purification systems, predominantly for the oil and gas industry. Mr. Laux has helped clients worldwide improve their hydrogen networks in order to meet the evolving challenges facing this industry. Prior to joining Honeywell, he studied Chemical Engineering (Dipl. Ing.) at RWTH University in Aachen, Germany.

