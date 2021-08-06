Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement filed by Franklin Resources, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 6, 2020.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: BEN) today announced the pricing of its public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.950% Notes due 2051 (the “2051 Notes”) at an issue price of 99.368% and an additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.600% Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes” and, together with the 2051 Notes, the “Notes”) at an issue price of 97.751% of principal amount plus accrued interest from and including April 30, 2021 to but excluding August 12, 2021. The offering is expected to close on August 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. are acting as representatives of the several underwriters for the offering. Upon issuance, the 2030 Notes will constitute a further issuance of the Company’s 1.600% Notes due 2030, of which $750 million was issued on October 19, 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, redeeming, satisfying and discharging, defeasing or otherwise repaying or retiring any long-term debt of the Company or its subsidiaries, including all or a portion of the $300 million aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 2.800% notes due 2022 and/or the $250 million aggregate principal amount of Legg Mason’s 3.950% senior notes due 2024. The foregoing does not constitute a notice of redemption for or an obligation to issue a notice of redemption for any outstanding notes.

The offering of the Notes may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus related to the offering, copies of which may be obtained by calling BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 1-800-831-9146 or HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. at 1-866-811-8049. Electronic copies of these documents may be obtained free of charge on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.