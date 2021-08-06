StorageVault Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results and Increases Dividend

“Strong fundamentals combined with the dedication from our amazing team resulted in exceptional same store performance, with 22.5% year over year increase in revenue and 25.2% increase in NOI in Q2. We continue to focus on accretive acquisitions and have acquired or announced $140 million in acquisitions and are revising our acquisition outlook to $200 million for the year. The market continues to be extremely strong and we are well positioned to take advantage of this for the balance of the year.”

2021 Second Quarter Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $51.7 million compared to $37.4 million in Q2 2020 and net operating income (“NOI”), a non-IFRS measure, grew to $35.0 million from $25.3 million for the comparative period. Our cash flow from operations increased year over year and when combined with our financing and investing activities resulted in a cash balance of $27.3 million at the end of the quarter. The Q2 2021 net loss of $7.2 million (net loss of $8.7 million for Q2 2020) is after $23.3 million of depreciation and amortization and deferred tax recovery recorded in the quarter of $2.0 million. Both amounts are non-cash items.

As a result of our occupancy levels, revenue management program and operational efficiency, Revenue and NOI from existing self storage stores increased by 22.5% and 25.2%, compared to the same period last year. In the midst of COVID-19, the Corporation still achieved 3.0% Revenue and 3.1% NOI growth for Q2 2020. Funds from operations (“FFO”), a non-IFRS measure, were $14.3 million for Q2 2021 compared to $9.7 million in Q2 2020, a 47.5% increase year over year. Adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”), a non-IFRS measure, were $16.6 million for Q2 2021 compared to $10.5 million in Q2 2020, a 57.0% increase. Both the FFO and AFFO continue to be muted by the operational and interest expenses related to the $114.6 million in new build and lease-up stores and raw land acquisitions completed in Q4 2020. In Q2 2021, these acquisitions reduced our FFO and AFFO by $0.3 million. The Corporation expects to be cash flow positive and realize the benefits of these acquisitions in fiscal 2022 and beyond.