VICI PROPERTIES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates VICI Properties Inc. - VICI

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) with VICI Properties Inc. (“the Company”) (NYSE: VICI). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of MGM will receive 1.366 shares of VICI for each share of MGM that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-vici/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.



