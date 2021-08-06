checkAd

Parkland appoints Angela John and Richard Hookway to its Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX:PKI) today announced the appointment of Angela John and Richard Hookway to Parkland’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective today.

“We are delighted to welcome Angela and Richard to our Board of Directors,” said Jim Pantelidis, Chairman of the Board. “Collectively, they bring extensive global experience in supply, low carbon technologies and in creating value across the entire downstream value chain. We expect our Board and Parkland’s shareholders will benefit greatly from their contributions.”

Angela John currently serves as Director, New Energy Ventures with Williams where she develops and implements clean energy strategies for renewables, emerging technologies, and carbon markets. Previously, Angela spent 27 years with BP including 19 years in the global supply and trading organization focusing on renewable fuels and energy markets. She held a variety of leadership roles, including Senior Vice President Marketing and Origination and Vice President Marketing and Supply. Angela has a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Houston.

Richard Hookway is a highly experienced executive and Board Director who is currently a non-executive member of the Supervisory Board at Royal Vopak N.V. Previously, Richard was Chief Executive Officer of the global business division of Centrica plc, and an executive member of the Centrica plc Board. In addition, Richard spent 35 years with BP in a variety of global leadership roles including Chief Executive Officer of their Natural Gas Liquids and Commercial and Industrial businesses, and Chief Financial Officer for their Downstream and Petrochemical businesses. Richard has a Master of Science in Management from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Manchester.

About Parkland Corporation
Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

