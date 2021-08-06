Cepton Announces $50M Committed Investment in Cepton’s Business From KOITO After ADAS Design Win at a Major Global OEM

Cepton Technologies, Inc. (“Cepton”), a leader in high performance MMT lidar solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Vehicles (AV) and Smart Infrastructure applications, announced today that its automotive Tier 1 partner and current shareholder, KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. (“KOITO”) committed to invest a further $50 million in Cepton’s business. KOITO’s second investment in Cepton’s business since 2020 will be made through KOITO’s participation in a Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) offering of shares of common stock of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Growth Capital”) (Nasdaq: GCAC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in connection with Cepton’s recently announced proposed merger with Growth Capital. KOITO has agreed to purchase 5,000,000 shares of common stock of Growth Capital in the PIPE at a purchase price of $10.00 per share, which is subject to the completion of, and will close simultaneously with, the business combination.

KOITO originally started an evaluation of Cepton’s MMT based lidars in 2018. In 2020, KOITO made an investment in Cepton to help accelerate Cepton’s development and enable KOITO’s industrialization of high-performance and high-reliability lidar sensors for ADAS and AV applications. As part of that transaction, KOITO obtained non-exclusive rights to manufacture and sell Cepton’s lidar sensor design for an automotive application, using key components supplied by Cepton.

The KOITO-Cepton collaboration secured the largest ADAS lidar series production award1 at a major global automotive OEM. To support this design win and to prepare for anticipated series production starting in 2023, KOITO has established a manufacturing line for MMT lidars. The elegant and low-cost MMT architecture using mainstream technologies enables a mirrorless, frictionless and rotation-free lidar solution that meets the stringent demands for ADAS such as high performance, high reliability, affordability, and manufacturability at high volume. In parallel, Cepton continues to focus on the advancement of MMT lidars to support additional ADAS OEM engagements and joint business opportunities. In order to deepen the relationship with Cepton, and to support Cepton’s investment in its business to support its strong commercial traction, KOITO has decided to invest in Cepton’s business for a second time.