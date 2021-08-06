PDL Community Bancorp Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the financial holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”) and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. (“Mortgage World”), reported net income of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and a net loss of ($571,000), or ($0.03) per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Net interest income of $13.7 million for the current quarter increased $840,000, or 6.5%, from prior quarter and increased $4.2 million, or 44.2%, from same quarter last year.

Income before income taxes of $7.8 million for the current quarter increased $4.7 million, or 146.5%, from prior quarter and increased $8.5 million from a loss of ($611,000) for the same quarter last year.

Cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.67% for the current quarter, a decrease from 0.77% for the prior quarter and from 1.27% for the same quarter last year.

Net interest margin was 3.84% for the current quarter, a decrease from 4.00% for the prior quarter and an increase from 3.45% for the same quarter last year.

Net interest rate spread was 3.60% for the current quarter, a decrease from 3.76% for the prior quarter and an increase from 3.13% for the same quarter last year.

Efficiency ratio was 61.80% for the current quarter compared to 76.94% for the prior quarter and 103.37% for the same quarter last year.

Non-performing loans of $9.0 million decreased $2.5 million year-over-year and equates to 0.66% of total loans receivable as of June 30, 2021.

Net loans receivable were $1.34 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $184.9 million, or 16.0%, from December 31, 2020.

Deposits were $1.24 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $206.6 million, or 20.1%, from December 31, 2020.



President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, the Company’s President and CEO, noted “We are pleased to have added to the great start we had for 2021; we continue executing well on all fronts. Our deposit growth is well centered on new customer acquisition while lowering our cost of funds; likewise, our loan portfolio expansion continues with little adverse effect on our net interest margin and ALLL. Importantly, our growth in PPP loans, a large but not the sole source of our growth, has had a very positive impact on our communities. GPS, our Salesforce initiative, has begun to tangibly demonstrate its value while we focus on lowering our operating expenses and increasing profitability. On June 15, 2021, Ponce Bank was approved by the United States Department of the Treasury to receive $1.8 million in federal Economic Relief Funds for Small Businesses. This is further evidence that we are well positioned to benefit from the rediscovery of the important role MDIs and CDFIs like us have in remediating the disparate effects of the pandemic, and the wealth and financial gaps present, in our communities.”

Executive Chairman’s Comments

Steven A. Tsavaris, the Company’s Executive Chairman, added “As we cross the first anniversary of our acquisition, we are pleased that Mortgage World continues to contribute to our product expansion and diversification; its integration with Ponce Bank branches will be enhanced by the renovation of our banking facilities.

Loan Payment Deferrals

Through June 30, 2021, 417 loans aggregating $385.0 million had received forbearance, primarily consisting of the deferral of principal, interest, and escrow payments for a period of three months, of which 23 loans have since been paid-off by borrowers as of June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, 353 loans aggregating $318.7 million were no longer in forbearance and continue performing pursuant to their terms and 41 loans in the amount of $47.8 million remained in forbearance as a result of renewed forbearance for a period of three months. Of the 41 loans receiving renewed forbearance, 27 loans, totaling $23.3 million are related to one-to-four family residential real estate. All of these loans had been performing in accordance with their contractual obligations prior to the granting of the initial forbearance. The Company actively monitors the business activities of borrowers in forbearance and seeks to determine their capacity to resume payments as contractually obligated upon the termination of the forbearance period. The initial and extended forbearances are short-term modifications made on a good faith basis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in furtherance of governmental policies.

Results of Operations Summary

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $5.9 million, compared to $2.5 million of net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and a ($571,000) net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The $3.5 million increase in net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 is due to an increase of $4.4 million in non-interest income primarily due to an increase of $3.5 million, net of expenses, in gain on sale of real property. The increase in net income was also attributable to an increase of $840,000 in net interest income, a decrease of $100,000 in provision for loan losses, offset by increases of $1.2 million in provision for income taxes and $726,000 in non-interest expense.

The $6.5 million increase in net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 is due to an increase of $7.8 million in non-interest income primarily due to an increase of $4.2 million, net of expenses, in gain on sale of real property and $1.3 million in income on sale of mortgage loans attributable to Mortgage World. The increase in net income was also attributable to $4.2 million in net interest income. The increase in net income was offset by increases of $3.2 million in non-interest expense, $2.0 million in provision for income taxes, and $315,000 in provision for loan losses.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $8.4 million, compared to a ($1.8 million) net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The change from the six months ended June 30, 2020 is primarily due to an $11.0 million increase in non-interest income primarily due to $4.8 million, net of expenses, in gain on sale of real property, $2.8 million in income on sale of mortgage loans and $1.5 million in income from loan originations attributable to Mortgage World. The increase in net income was also attributable to a $7.2 million increase in net interest income and a decrease of $145,000 in provision for loan losses. The increase in net income was offset by increases of $5.3 million in non-interest expense and $2.9 million in provision for income taxes.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $13.7 million, an increase of $840,000, or 6.5%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 and an increase of $4.2 million, or 44.2%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase of $840,000 in net interest income compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 was attributable to an increase of $667,000 in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $173,000 in interest expense. The increase of $4.2 million in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to three months ended June 30, 2020 was attributable to an increase of $3.5 million in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $760,000 in interest expense.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $26.6 million, an increase of $7.2 million, or 36.9%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income was attributable to an increase of $5.6 million in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $1.6 million in interest expense.

Net interest margin was 3.84% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of 16 basis points from 4.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and an increase of 39 basis points from 3.45% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Net interest rate spread decreased by 16 basis points to 3.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 3.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and increased by 47 basis points from 3.13% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the net interest rate spread for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in the average yields on interest-earning assets of 27 basis points to 4.43% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 4.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, offset by a decrease on the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities of 11 basis points to 0.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 0.94% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in the net interest rate spread for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to a decrease on the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities of 53 basis points to 0.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 1.36% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, offset by a slight decrease in the average yields on interest-earning assets of 6 basis points to 4.43% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 4.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Non-interest income increased $4.4 million to $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $3.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and increased $7.8 million from $574,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The increase in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 was primarily due to increases of $3.5 million, net of expenses, from gain on the sale of real property recognized in the second quarter of 2021, $432,000 in loan origination fees, $425,000 in other non-interest income and $207,000 in brokerage commissions, offset by a decrease of $220,000 in income on sale of mortgage loans attributable to Mortgage World operations.

The increase in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to increases of $4.2 million, net of expenses, from gain on the sale of real property, $1.3 million in income on sale of mortgage loans, $971,000 in loan origination fees, $418,000 in other non-interest income, $408,000 in brokerage commissions, $285,000 in late and prepayment charges and $221,000 service charges and fees.

Non-interest income increased $11.0 million to $12.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to increases of $4.8 million, net of expenses, from gain on the sale of real property, $2.8 million on sale of mortgage loans and $1.5 million in loan originations attributable to Mortgage World. Other increases in non-interest income are $600,000 in other non-interest income, $581,000 in brokerage commissions, $410,000 in late and prepayment charges and $302,000 in service charges and fees.

Non-interest expense increased $726,000, or 5.6%, to $13.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, from $12.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and increased $3.2 million from $10.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 was attributable to increases of $1.6 million in professional fees, primarily attributable to an increase of $1.0 million in consulting expenses related to a third-party service provider that provided loan origination services related to the PPP loans, $204,000 in occupancy and equipment, $142,000 in direct loan expenses, and $139,000 in data processing expenses, offset by a decrease of $1.5 million in compensation and benefits, which was specifically related to the allocable portion of employee expenses related to the origination of PPP loans, netted against PPP loan origination fees received from the SBA.

The increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 primarily reflects increases of $1.6 million in professional fees, primarily attributable to an increase of $1.2 million in consulting expenses related to a third-party service provider that provided loan origination services related to PPP loans, $952,000 in direct loan expenses, $561,000 in occupancy and equipment, and $237,000 in data processing expenses, offset by a decrease of $433,000 in compensation and benefits, which was specifically related to the allocable portion of employee expenses related to the origination of PPP loans, netted against PPP loan origination fees received from the SBA.

Non-interest expense increased $5.3 million, or 24.9%, to $26.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $21.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 was attributable to increases of $1.7 million in direct loan expenses, $1.2 million in occupancy and equipment, $1.2 million in professional fees, primarily due to an increase in consulting expenses related to a third-party service provider that provided loan origination services related to PPP loans, $364,000 in data processing expenses and $511,000 in other operating expenses.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $192.4 million, or 14.2%, to $1.55 billion at June 30, 2021 from $1.36 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets is attributable to increases of $184.9 million in net loans receivable, including $156.2 million increases in PPP loans, $31.0 million in available-for-sale securities, $2.0 million in premises and equipment, net, $1.7 million in accrued interest receivable and $837,000 in deferred taxes. The increase in total assets was reduced by decreases of $20.1 million in mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value, $6.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $1.8 million in other assets, and $270,000 in FHLBNY stock.

Total liabilities increased $180.0 million, or 15.1%, to $1.38 billion at June 30, 2021 from $1.20 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total liabilities was mainly attributable to increases of $206.6 million in deposits and $663,000 in advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance, offset by decreases of $16.9 million in warehouse lines of credit, $8.0 million in advances from FHLBNY and $1.6 million in other liabilities.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $12.4 million, or 7.8%, to $171.9 million at June 30, 2021 from $159.5 million at December 31, 2020. The $12.4 million increase in stockholders’ equity was mainly attributable to $8.4 million in net income, $3.1 million in net treasury stock activity, $704,000 related to restricted stock units and stock options, $298,000 related to the Company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan offset by $176,000 related to unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had repurchased a total of 1,670,619 shares under the repurchase programs at a weighted average price of $13.22 per share, of which 1,135,086 were reported as treasury stock. Of the 1,670,619 shares repurchased, 186,960 shares have been used for grants awarded to directors, executive officers and non-executive officers under the Company’s 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan pursuant to restricted stock units which vested on December 4, 2020 and 2019. Of these 186,960 shares, 166 shares were retained to satisfy a recipient’s taxes and other withholding obligations and these shares remain as part of treasury stock. In addition, 348,739 shares were sold to Banc of America Strategic Investments Corporation in a privately negotiated transaction.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is the financial holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. Ponce Bank is a federally chartered stock savings association. Ponce Bank is designated a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent from alternative funding sources and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises as well as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. is a mortgage lender operating in five states and is subject to the regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services. As a Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”)-approved Title II lender, Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. originates and sells to investors single family mortgage loans guaranteed by the FHA, as well as conventional mortgages.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company’s attempts at mitigation; changes in the value of securities in the Company’s investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, PDL Community Bancorp’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Cash $ 32,541 $ 13,551 $ 26,936 $ 14,302 $ 15,875 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 33,551 76,571 45,142 61,790 60,756 Total cash and cash equivalents 66,092 90,122 72,078 76,092 76,631 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 48,536 30,929 17,498 14,512 13,800 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 1,720 1,732 1,743 — — Placement with banks 2,739 2,739 2,739 2,739 — Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 15,308 13,725 35,406 13,100 1,030 Loans receivable, net 1,343,578 1,230,458 1,158,640 1,108,956 1,072,417 Accrued interest receivable 13,134 12,547 11,396 9,995 7,677 Premises and equipment, net 34,057 33,625 32,045 32,113 32,102 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 6,156 6,057 6,426 6,414 6,422 Deferred tax assets 5,493 4,569 4,656 3,586 4,328 Other assets 10,837 7,204 12,604 9,844 5,824 Total assets $ 1,547,650 $ 1,433,707 $ 1,355,231 $ 1,277,351 $ 1,220,231 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,236,161 $ 1,138,546 $ 1,029,579 $ 973,244 $ 936,219 Accrued interest payable 55 66 60 58 48 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 7,682 9,264 7,019 7,739 6,007 Advances from the FHLBNY and others 109,255 109,255 117,255 117,283 117,284 Warehouse lines of credit 13,084 11,664 29,961 9,065 — Mortgage loan fundings payable 743 676 1,483 1,457 — Other liabilities 8,780 3,032 10,330 10,131 5,674 Total liabilities 1,375,760 1,272,503 1,195,687 1,118,977 1,065,232 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized — — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized 185 185 185 185 185 Treasury stock, at cost (15,069 ) (19,285 ) (18,114 ) (18,281 ) (17,172 ) Additional paid-in-capital 85,956 85,470 85,105 85,817 85,481 Retained earnings 105,925 99,993 97,541 95,913 91,904 Accumulated other comprehensive income (41 ) 28 135 168 150 Unearned compensation ─ ESOP (5,066 ) (5,187 ) (5,308 ) (5,428 ) (5,549 ) Total stockholders' equity 171,890 161,204 159,544 158,374 154,999 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,547,650 $ 1,433,707 $ 1,355,231 $ 1,277,351 $ 1,220,231





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 15,603 $ 14,925 $ 14,070 $ 13,375 $ 12,162 Interest on deposits due from banks 2 2 10 5 3 Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 239 250 233 223 228 Total interest and dividend income 15,844 15,177 14,313 13,603 12,393 Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 1,108 1,219 1,422 1,597 1,730 Interest on other deposits 382 382 448 500 534 Interest on borrowings 622 684 769 655 608 Total interest expense 2,112 2,285 2,639 2,752 2,872 Net interest income 13,732 12,892 11,674 10,851 9,521 Provision for loan losses 586 686 406 620 271 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,146 12,206 11,268 10,231 9,250 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 366 329 263 236 145 Brokerage commissions 430 223 455 447 22 Late and prepayment charges 298 244 81 145 13 Income on sale of mortgage loans 1,288 1,508 2,748 1,372 — Loan origination 971 539 656 269 — Gain on sale of real property 4,176 663 — 4,412 — Other 812 387 596 371 394 Total non-interest income 8,341 3,893 4,799 7,252 574 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 4,212 5,664 6,846 5,554 4,645 Occupancy and equipment 2,838 2,634 2,686 2,584 2,277 Data processing expenses 733 594 578 596 496 Direct loan expenses 1,151 1,009 599 437 199 Insurance and surety bond premiums 143 146 166 138 128 Office supplies, telephone and postage 467 409 385 386 312 Professional fees 2,902 1,262 1,533 1,553 1,336 Marketing and promotional expenses 48 38 — 127 145 Directors fees 69 69 69 69 69 Regulatory dues 120 60 59 49 56 Other operating expenses 958 1,030 1,034 834 772 Total non-interest expense 13,641 12,915 13,955 12,327 10,435 Income (loss) before income taxes 7,846 3,184 2,112 5,156 (611 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,914 732 484 1,147 (40 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,932 $ 2,452 $ 1,628 $ 4,009 $ (571 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ 0.24 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ 0.24 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,737,037 16,548,196 16,558,576 16,612,205 16,723,449 Diluted 16,773,606 16,548,196 16,558,576 16,612,205 16,723,449





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Variance $ Variance % (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 30,528 $ 24,944 $ 5,584 22.39 % Interest on deposits due from banks 4 69 (65 ) (94.20 %) Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 489 410 79 19.27 % Total interest and dividend income 31,021 25,423 5,598 22.02 % Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 2,327 3,557 (1,230 ) (34.58 %) Interest on other deposits 764 1,226 (462 ) (37.68 %) Interest on borrowings 1,306 1,195 111 9.29 % Total interest expense 4,397 5,978 (1,581 ) (26.45 %) Net interest income 26,624 19,445 7,179 36.92 % Provision for loan losses 1,272 1,417 (145 ) (10.23 %) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 25,352 18,028 7,324 40.63 % Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 695 393 302 76.84 % Brokerage commissions 653 72 581 * Late and prepayment charges 542 132 410 310.61 % Income on sale of mortgage loans 2,796 — 2,796 — % Loan origination 1,510 — 1,510 — % Gain on sale of real property 4,839 — 4,839 — % Other 1,199 599 600 100.17 % Total non-interest income 12,234 1,196 11,038 * Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 9,876 9,653 223 2.31 % Occupancy and equipment 5,472 4,294 1,178 27.43 % Data processing expenses 1,327 963 364 37.80 % Direct loan expenses 2,160 411 1,749 425.55 % Insurance and surety bond premiums 289 249 40 16.06 % Office supplies, telephone and postage 876 628 248 39.49 % Professional fees 4,164 2,963 1,201 40.53 % Marketing and promotional expenses 86 379 (293 ) (77.31 %) Directors fees 138 138 — — % Regulatory dues 180 102 78 76.47 % Other operating expenses 1,988 1,477 511 34.60 % Total non-interest expense 26,556 21,257 5,299 24.93 % Income (loss) before income taxes 11,030 (2,033 ) 13,063 * Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,646 (249 ) 2,895 * Net income (loss) $ 8,384 $ (1,784 ) $ 10,168 * Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.50 $ (0.11 ) N/A N/A Diluted $ 0.50 $ (0.11 ) N/A N/A Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,643,138 16,761,993 N/A N/A Diluted 16,661,423 16,761,993 N/A N/A

*Exceeds 500%





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Key Metrics

At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.59 % 0.72 % 0.50 % 1.28 % (0.20 %) Return on average equity (1) 13.95 % 6.16 % 4.03 % 9.95 % (1.47 %) Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.60 % 3.76 % 3.50 % 3.33 % 3.13 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 3.84 % 4.00 % 3.78 % 3.65 % 3.45 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 3.65 % 3.82 % 4.29 % 3.95 % 3.57 % Efficiency ratio (4) 61.80 % 76.94 % 84.71 % 68.09 % 103.37 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 140.13 % 133.25 % 132.04 % 134.35 % 130.72 % Average equity to average assets 11.37 % 11.77 % 12.44 % 12.90 % 13.30 % Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk weighted assets (bank only) 16.08 % 15.80 % 15.95 % 16.93 % 17.52 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (bank only) 14.83 % 14.54 % 14.70 % 15.68 % 16.26 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (bank only) 14.83 % 14.54 % 14.70 % 15.68 % 16.26 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (bank only) 10.22 % 10.78 % 11.19 % 11.46 % 11.63 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.16 % 1.24 % 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.27 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 175.63 % 126.07 % 127.28 % 131.00 % 118.89 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.07 %) (0.02 %) 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 0.66 % 0.99 % 1.00 % 0.98 % 1.08 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.58 % 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.95 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.58 % 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.95 % Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90

days or more, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans

as a percentage of total assets 1.01 % 1.32 % 1.35 % 1.36 % 1.51 % Other: Number of offices (5) 19 20 20 20 14 Number of full-time equivalent employees (6) 231 236 227 230 179





(1) Annualized where appropriate. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (5) Number of offices included 5 offices for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and included 6 offices for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 due to the acquisition of Mortgage World. (6) Subsequent to July 10, 2020, number of full-time equivalent employees includes full-time equivalent employees related to Mortgage World.





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor Owned $ 325,409 23.82 % $ 317,895 25.51 % $ 319,596 27.27 % $ 320,438 28.55 % $ 317,055 29.25 % Owner-Occupied 98,839 7.24 % 99,985 8.02 % 98,795 8.43 % 93,340 8.31 % 91,345 8.43 % Multifamily residential 318,579 23.33 % 315,078 25.28 % 307,411 26.23 % 284,775 25.37 % 274,641 25.34 % Nonresidential properties 211,181 15.46 % 215,340 17.28 % 218,929 18.68 % 217,771 19.40 % 209,068 19.29 % Construction and land 125,265 9.17 % 119,339 9.57 % 105,858 9.03 % 99,721 8.88 % 96,841 8.93 % Total mortgage loans 1,079,273 79.02 % 1,067,637 85.66 % 1,050,589 89.64 % 1,016,045 90.52 % 988,950 91.24 % Non-mortgage loans: Business loans (1) 253,935 18.59 % 142,135 11.40 % 94,947 8.10 % 96,700 8.61 % 93,394 8.62 % Consumer loans (2) 32,576 2.39 % 36,706 2.94 % 26,517 2.26 % 9,806 0.87 % 1,578 0.14 % Total non-mortgage

loans 286,511 20.98 % 178,841 14.34 % 121,464 10.36 % 106,506 9.48 % 94,972 8.76 % Total loans, gross 1,365,784 100.00 % 1,246,478 100.00 % 1,172,053 100.00 % 1,122,551 100.00 % 1,083,922 100.00 % Net deferred loan

origination costs (6,331 ) (512 ) 1,457 786 2,256 Allowance for losses

on loans (15,875 ) (15,508 ) (14,870 ) (14,381 ) (13,761 ) Loans, net $ 1,343,578 $ 1,230,458 $ 1,158,640 $ 1,108,956 $ 1,072,417





(1) As of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, business loans include $241.5 million, $132.5 million, $85.3 million, $86.2 million and $83.6 million, respectively, of PPP loans. (2) As of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, consumer loans include $32.0 million, $35.9 million, $25.5 million and $8.7 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain Technologies, LLC.





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Deposits

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Demand (1) $ 320,404 25.91 % $ 242,255 21.28 % $ 189,855 18.44 % $ 186,328 19.15 % $ 192,429 20.55 % Interest-bearing deposits: NOW/IOLA accounts 28,996 2.35 % 32,235 2.83 % 39,296 3.82 % 29,618 3.04 % 26,477 2.83 % Money market accounts 172,925 13.99 % 157,271 13.81 % 136,258 13.23 % 148,877 15.30 % 125,631 13.42 % Reciprocal deposits 151,443 12.25 % 137,402 12.07 % 131,363 12.76 % 108,367 11.13 % 96,915 10.35 % Savings accounts 130,430 10.55 % 130,211 11.44 % 125,820 12.22 % 120,883 12.42 % 119,277 12.74 % Total NOW, money

market, reciprocal and

savings accounts 483,794 39.14 % 457,119 40.15 % 432,737 42.03 % 407,745 41.89 % 368,300 39.34 % Certificates of deposit of

$250K or more 74,941 6.06 % 77,418 6.80 % 78,435 7.62 % 80,403 8.26 % 81,786 8.74 % Brokered certificates of

deposit (2) 83,506 6.76 % 86,004 7.55 % 52,678 5.12 % 55,878 5.74 % 55,878 5.97 % Listing service deposits (2) 66,518 5.38 % 61,133 5.37 % 39,476 3.83 % 49,342 5.07 % 54,370 5.81 % All other certificates of

deposit less than $250K 206,998 16.75 % 214,617 18.85 % 236,398 22.96 % 193,548 19.89 % 183,456 19.59 % Total certificates of

deposit 431,963 34.95 % 439,172 38.57 % 406,987 39.53 % 379,171 38.96 % 375,490 40.11 % Total interest-bearing deposits 915,757 74.09 % 896,291 78.72 % 839,724 81.56 % 786,916 80.85 % 743,790 79.45 % Total deposits $ 1,236,161 100.00 % $ 1,138,546 100.00 % $ 1,029,579 100.00 % $ 973,244 100.00 % $ 936,219 100.00 %





(1) As of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, included in demand deposits are deposits related to net PPP funding. (2) As of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020 there were $28.9 million, $28.8 million, $27.0 million, $26.9 million and $26.8 million in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Nonperforming Assets

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 1,983 $ 2,907 $ 2,808 $ 2,750 $ 2,767 Owner occupied 1,593 1,585 1,053 1,075 1,327 Multifamily residential 955 946 946 210 — Nonresidential properties 1,408 3,761 3,776 3,830 4,355 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing

troubled debt restructured loans) $ 5,939 $ 9,199 $ 8,583 $ 7,865 $ 8,449 Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 242 $ 246 $ 249 $ 267 $ 272 Owner occupied 2,199 2,195 2,197 2,191 2,198 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 659 661 654 655 656 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans 3,100 3,102 3,100 3,113 3,126 Total non-accrual loans $ 9,039 $ 12,301 $ 11,683 $ 10,978 $ 11,575 Total non-performing assets $ 9,039 $ 12,301 $ 11,683 $ 10,978 $ 11,575 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 3,347 $ 3,362 $ 3,378 $ 3,396 $ 3,730 Owner occupied 2,431 2,466 2,505 2,177 2,348 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 755 750 754 759 762 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 6,533 $ 6,578 $ 6,637 $ 6,332 $ 6,840 Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt

restructured loans $ 15,572 $ 18,879 $ 18,320 $ 17,310 $ 18,415 Total non-performing loans to total gross loans 0.66 % 0.99 % 1.00 % 0.98 % 1.08 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.58 % 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.95 % Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt

restructured loans to total assets 1.01 % 1.32 % 1.35 % 1.36 % 1.51 %





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 1,332,808 $ 15,603 4.70 % $ 1,024,019 $ 12,162 4.78 % Securities (3) 41,218 170 1.65 % 16,750 146 3.50 % Other (4) 60,439 71 0.47 % 68,900 85 0.50 % Total interest-earning assets 1,434,465 15,844 4.43 % 1,109,669 12,393 4.49 % Non-interest-earning assets 66,240 65,829 Total assets $ 1,500,705 $ 1,175,498 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 30,370 $ 32 0.42 % $ 29,692 $ 38 0.51 % Money market 300,326 311 0.42 % 196,707 458 0.94 % Savings 131,397 38 0.12 % 117,166 37 0.13 % Certificates of deposit 431,324 1,108 1.03 % 375,708 1,730 1.85 % Total deposits 893,417 1,489 0.67 % 719,273 2,263 1.27 % Advance payments by borrowers 11,086 1 0.04 % 8,947 1 0.04 % Borrowings 119,162 622 2.09 % 120,647 608 2.03 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,023,665 2,112 0.83 % 848,867 2,872 1.36 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 293,626 — 165,161 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 12,848 — 5,165 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 306,474 — 170,326 — Total liabilities 1,330,139 2,112 1,019,193 2,872 Total equity 170,566 156,305 Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,500,705 0.83 % $ 1,175,498 1.36 % Net interest income $ 13,732 $ 9,521 Net interest rate spread (5) 3.60 % 3.13 % Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 410,800 $ 260,802 Net interest margin (7) 3.84 % 3.45 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 140.13 % 130.72 %





(1) Annualized where appropriate. (2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value. (3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities. (4) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends. (5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 1,286,226 $ 30,528 4.79 % $ 999,758 $ 24,944 5.02 % Securities (3) 31,919 346 2.19 % 17,484 229 2.63 % Other (4) 53,548 147 0.55 % 53,560 250 0.93 % Total interest-earning assets 1,371,693 31,021 4.56 % 1,070,802 25,423 4.77 % Non-interest-earning assets 65,102 51,647 Total assets $ 1,436,795 $ 1,122,449 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 31,720 $ 70 0.45 % $ 29,359 $ 77 0.53 % Money market 288,779 615 0.43 % 178,589 1,075 1.21 % Savings 129,191 77 0.12 % 115,438 72 0.13 % Certificates of deposit 418,722 2,327 1.12 % 377,431 3,557 1.90 % Total deposits 868,412 3,089 0.72 % 700,817 4,781 1.37 % Advance payments by borrowers 9,999 2 0.04 % 8,464 2 0.05 % Borrowings 124,429 1,306 2.12 % 114,643 1,195 2.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,002,840 4,397 0.88 % 823,924 5,978 1.46 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 254,588 — 136,903 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 13,297 — 4,065 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 267,885 — 140,968 — Total liabilities 1,270,725 4,397 964,892 5,978 Total equity 166,070 157,557 Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,436,795 0.88 % $ 1,122,449 1.46 % Net interest income $ 26,624 $ 19,445 Net interest rate spread (5) 3.68 % 3.31 % Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 368,853 $ 246,878 Net interest margin (7) 3.91 % 3.65 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 136.78 % 129.96 %





(1) Annualized where appropriate. (2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value. (3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities. (4) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends. (5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Other Data

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Other Data Common shares issued 18,463,028 18,463,028 18,463,028 18,463,028 18,463,028 Less treasury shares 1,135,086 1,444,776 1,337,059 1,346,679 1,228,737 Common shares outstanding at end of period 17,327,942 17,018,252 17,125,969 17,116,349 17,234,291 Book value per share $ 9.92 $ 9.47 $ 9.32 $ 9.25 $ 8.99 Tangible book value per share $ 9.92 $ 9.47 $ 9.32 $ 9.25 $ 8.99





