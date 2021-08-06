checkAd

PDL Community Bancorp Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the financial holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”) and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. (“Mortgage World”), reported net income of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and a net loss of ($571,000), or ($0.03) per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net interest income of $13.7 million for the current quarter increased $840,000, or 6.5%, from prior quarter and increased $4.2 million, or 44.2%, from same quarter last year.
  • Income before income taxes of $7.8 million for the current quarter increased $4.7 million, or 146.5%, from prior quarter and increased $8.5 million from a loss of ($611,000) for the same quarter last year.
  • Cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.67% for the current quarter, a decrease from 0.77% for the prior quarter and from 1.27% for the same quarter last year.
  • Net interest margin was 3.84% for the current quarter, a decrease from 4.00% for the prior quarter and an increase from 3.45% for the same quarter last year.
  • Net interest rate spread was 3.60% for the current quarter, a decrease from 3.76% for the prior quarter and an increase from 3.13% for the same quarter last year.
  • Efficiency ratio was 61.80% for the current quarter compared to 76.94% for the prior quarter and 103.37% for the same quarter last year.
  • Non-performing loans of $9.0 million decreased $2.5 million year-over-year and equates to 0.66% of total loans receivable as of June 30, 2021.
  • Net loans receivable were $1.34 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $184.9 million, or 16.0%, from December 31, 2020.
  • Deposits were $1.24 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $206.6 million, or 20.1%, from December 31, 2020.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, the Company’s President and CEO, noted “We are pleased to have added to the great start we had for 2021; we continue executing well on all fronts. Our deposit growth is well centered on new customer acquisition while lowering our cost of funds; likewise, our loan portfolio expansion continues with little adverse effect on our net interest margin and ALLL. Importantly, our growth in PPP loans, a large but not the sole source of our growth, has had a very positive impact on our communities. GPS, our Salesforce initiative, has begun to tangibly demonstrate its value while we focus on lowering our operating expenses and increasing profitability. On June 15, 2021, Ponce Bank was approved by the United States Department of the Treasury to receive $1.8 million in federal Economic Relief Funds for Small Businesses. This is further evidence that we are well positioned to benefit from the rediscovery of the important role MDIs and CDFIs like us have in remediating the disparate effects of the pandemic, and the wealth and financial gaps present, in our communities.”

Executive Chairman’s Comments

Steven A. Tsavaris, the Company’s Executive Chairman, added “As we cross the first anniversary of our acquisition, we are pleased that Mortgage World continues to contribute to our product expansion and diversification; its integration with Ponce Bank branches will be enhanced by the renovation of our banking facilities.

Loan Payment Deferrals

Through June 30, 2021, 417 loans aggregating $385.0 million had received forbearance, primarily consisting of the deferral of principal, interest, and escrow payments for a period of three months, of which 23 loans have since been paid-off by borrowers as of June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, 353 loans aggregating $318.7 million were no longer in forbearance and continue performing pursuant to their terms and 41 loans in the amount of $47.8 million remained in forbearance as a result of renewed forbearance for a period of three months. Of the 41 loans receiving renewed forbearance, 27 loans, totaling $23.3 million are related to one-to-four family residential real estate. All of these loans had been performing in accordance with their contractual obligations prior to the granting of the initial forbearance. The Company actively monitors the business activities of borrowers in forbearance and seeks to determine their capacity to resume payments as contractually obligated upon the termination of the forbearance period. The initial and extended forbearances are short-term modifications made on a good faith basis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in furtherance of governmental policies.

Results of Operations Summary

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $5.9 million, compared to $2.5 million of net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and a ($571,000) net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The $3.5 million increase in net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 is due to an increase of $4.4 million in non-interest income primarily due to an increase of $3.5 million, net of expenses, in gain on sale of real property. The increase in net income was also attributable to an increase of $840,000 in net interest income, a decrease of $100,000 in provision for loan losses, offset by increases of $1.2 million in provision for income taxes and $726,000 in non-interest expense.

The $6.5 million increase in net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 is due to an increase of $7.8 million in non-interest income primarily due to an increase of $4.2 million, net of expenses, in gain on sale of real property and $1.3 million in income on sale of mortgage loans attributable to Mortgage World. The increase in net income was also attributable to $4.2 million in net interest income. The increase in net income was offset by increases of $3.2 million in non-interest expense, $2.0 million in provision for income taxes, and $315,000 in provision for loan losses.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $8.4 million, compared to a ($1.8 million) net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The change from the six months ended June 30, 2020 is primarily due to an $11.0 million increase in non-interest income primarily due to $4.8 million, net of expenses, in gain on sale of real property, $2.8 million in income on sale of mortgage loans and $1.5 million in income from loan originations attributable to Mortgage World. The increase in net income was also attributable to a $7.2 million increase in net interest income and a decrease of $145,000 in provision for loan losses. The increase in net income was offset by increases of $5.3 million in non-interest expense and $2.9 million in provision for income taxes.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $13.7 million, an increase of $840,000, or 6.5%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 and an increase of $4.2 million, or 44.2%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase of $840,000 in net interest income compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 was attributable to an increase of $667,000 in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $173,000 in interest expense. The increase of $4.2 million in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to three months ended June 30, 2020 was attributable to an increase of $3.5 million in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $760,000 in interest expense.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $26.6 million, an increase of $7.2 million, or 36.9%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income was attributable to an increase of $5.6 million in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $1.6 million in interest expense.

Net interest margin was 3.84% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of 16 basis points from 4.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and an increase of 39 basis points from 3.45% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. 

Net interest rate spread decreased by 16 basis points to 3.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 3.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and increased by 47 basis points from 3.13% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the net interest rate spread for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in the average yields on interest-earning assets of 27 basis points to 4.43% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 4.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, offset by a decrease on the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities of 11 basis points to 0.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 0.94% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in the net interest rate spread for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to a decrease on the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities of 53 basis points to 0.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 1.36% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, offset by a slight decrease in the average yields on interest-earning assets of 6 basis points to 4.43% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 4.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Non-interest income increased $4.4 million to $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $3.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and increased $7.8 million from $574,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The increase in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 was primarily due to increases of $3.5 million, net of expenses, from gain on the sale of real property recognized in the second quarter of 2021, $432,000 in loan origination fees, $425,000 in other non-interest income and $207,000 in brokerage commissions, offset by a decrease of $220,000 in income on sale of mortgage loans attributable to Mortgage World operations.

The increase in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to increases of $4.2 million, net of expenses, from gain on the sale of real property, $1.3 million in income on sale of mortgage loans, $971,000 in loan origination fees, $418,000 in other non-interest income, $408,000 in brokerage commissions, $285,000 in late and prepayment charges and $221,000 service charges and fees.

Non-interest income increased $11.0 million to $12.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to increases of $4.8 million, net of expenses, from gain on the sale of real property, $2.8 million on sale of mortgage loans and $1.5 million in loan originations attributable to Mortgage World. Other increases in non-interest income are $600,000 in other non-interest income, $581,000 in brokerage commissions, $410,000 in late and prepayment charges and $302,000 in service charges and fees.

Non-interest expense increased $726,000, or 5.6%, to $13.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, from $12.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and increased $3.2 million from $10.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 was attributable to increases of $1.6 million in professional fees, primarily attributable to an increase of $1.0 million in consulting expenses related to a third-party service provider that provided loan origination services related to the PPP loans, $204,000 in occupancy and equipment, $142,000 in direct loan expenses, and $139,000 in data processing expenses, offset by a decrease of $1.5 million in compensation and benefits, which was specifically related to the allocable portion of employee expenses related to the origination of PPP loans, netted against PPP loan origination fees received from the SBA.

The increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 primarily reflects increases of $1.6 million in professional fees, primarily attributable to an increase of $1.2 million in consulting expenses related to a third-party service provider that provided loan origination services related to PPP loans, $952,000 in direct loan expenses, $561,000 in occupancy and equipment, and $237,000 in data processing expenses, offset by a decrease of $433,000 in compensation and benefits, which was specifically related to the allocable portion of employee expenses related to the origination of PPP loans, netted against PPP loan origination fees received from the SBA.

Non-interest expense increased $5.3 million, or 24.9%, to $26.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $21.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 was attributable to increases of $1.7 million in direct loan expenses, $1.2 million in occupancy and equipment, $1.2 million in professional fees, primarily due to an increase in consulting expenses related to a third-party service provider that provided loan origination services related to PPP loans, $364,000 in data processing expenses and $511,000 in other operating expenses.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $192.4 million, or 14.2%, to $1.55 billion at June 30, 2021 from $1.36 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets is attributable to increases of $184.9 million in net loans receivable, including $156.2 million increases in PPP loans, $31.0 million in available-for-sale securities, $2.0 million in premises and equipment, net, $1.7 million in accrued interest receivable and $837,000 in deferred taxes. The increase in total assets was reduced by decreases of $20.1 million in mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value, $6.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $1.8 million in other assets, and $270,000 in FHLBNY stock.

Total liabilities increased $180.0 million, or 15.1%, to $1.38 billion at June 30, 2021 from $1.20 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total liabilities was mainly attributable to increases of $206.6 million in deposits and $663,000 in advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance, offset by decreases of $16.9 million in warehouse lines of credit, $8.0 million in advances from FHLBNY and $1.6 million in other liabilities.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $12.4 million, or 7.8%, to $171.9 million at June 30, 2021 from $159.5 million at December 31, 2020. The $12.4 million increase in stockholders’ equity was mainly attributable to $8.4 million in net income, $3.1 million in net treasury stock activity, $704,000 related to restricted stock units and stock options, $298,000 related to the Company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan offset by $176,000 related to unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities.   

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had repurchased a total of 1,670,619 shares under the repurchase programs at a weighted average price of $13.22 per share, of which 1,135,086 were reported as treasury stock. Of the 1,670,619 shares repurchased, 186,960 shares have been used for grants awarded to directors, executive officers and non-executive officers under the Company’s 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan pursuant to restricted stock units which vested on December 4, 2020 and 2019. Of these 186,960 shares, 166 shares were retained to satisfy a recipient’s taxes and other withholding obligations and these shares remain as part of treasury stock. In addition, 348,739 shares were sold to Banc of America Strategic Investments Corporation in a privately negotiated transaction.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is the financial holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. Ponce Bank is a federally chartered stock savings association. Ponce Bank is designated a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent from alternative funding sources and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises as well as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. is a mortgage lender operating in five states and is subject to the regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services. As a Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”)-approved Title II lender, Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. originates and sells to investors single family mortgage loans guaranteed by the FHA, as well as conventional mortgages.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company’s attempts at mitigation; changes in the value of securities in the Company’s investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, PDL Community Bancorp’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

  

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

                                       
  As of  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
ASSETS                                      
Cash and due from banks:                                      
Cash $ 32,541     $ 13,551     $ 26,936     $ 14,302     $ 15,875  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   33,551       76,571       45,142       61,790       60,756  
Total cash and cash equivalents   66,092       90,122       72,078       76,092       76,631  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   48,536       30,929       17,498       14,512       13,800  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost   1,720       1,732       1,743              
Placement with banks   2,739       2,739       2,739       2,739        
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   15,308       13,725       35,406       13,100       1,030  
Loans receivable, net   1,343,578       1,230,458       1,158,640       1,108,956       1,072,417  
Accrued interest receivable   13,134       12,547       11,396       9,995       7,677  
Premises and equipment, net   34,057       33,625       32,045       32,113       32,102  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost   6,156       6,057       6,426       6,414       6,422  
Deferred tax assets   5,493       4,569       4,656       3,586       4,328  
Other assets   10,837       7,204       12,604       9,844       5,824  
Total assets $ 1,547,650     $ 1,433,707     $ 1,355,231     $ 1,277,351     $ 1,220,231  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                      
Liabilities:                                      
Deposits $ 1,236,161     $ 1,138,546     $ 1,029,579     $ 973,244     $ 936,219  
Accrued interest payable   55       66       60       58       48  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance   7,682       9,264       7,019       7,739       6,007  
Advances from the FHLBNY and others   109,255       109,255       117,255       117,283       117,284  
Warehouse lines of credit   13,084       11,664       29,961       9,065        
Mortgage loan fundings payable   743       676       1,483       1,457        
Other liabilities   8,780       3,032       10,330       10,131       5,674  
Total liabilities   1,375,760       1,272,503       1,195,687       1,118,977       1,065,232  
Commitments and contingencies                                      
Stockholders' Equity:                                      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized                            
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized   185       185       185       185       185  
Treasury stock, at cost   (15,069 )     (19,285 )     (18,114 )     (18,281 )     (17,172 )
Additional paid-in-capital   85,956       85,470       85,105       85,817       85,481  
Retained earnings   105,925       99,993       97,541       95,913       91,904  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (41 )     28       135       168       150  
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP   (5,066 )     (5,187 )     (5,308 )     (5,428 )     (5,549 )
Total stockholders' equity   171,890       161,204       159,544       158,374       154,999  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,547,650     $ 1,433,707     $ 1,355,231     $ 1,277,351     $ 1,220,231  


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
  (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)  
Interest and dividend income:                                      
Interest on loans receivable $ 15,603     $ 14,925     $ 14,070     $ 13,375     $ 12,162  
Interest on deposits due from banks   2       2       10       5       3  
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock   239       250       233       223       228  
Total interest and dividend income   15,844       15,177       14,313       13,603       12,393  
Interest expense:                                      
Interest on certificates of deposit   1,108       1,219       1,422       1,597       1,730  
Interest on other deposits   382       382       448       500       534  
Interest on borrowings   622       684       769       655       608  
Total interest expense   2,112       2,285       2,639       2,752       2,872  
Net interest income   13,732       12,892       11,674       10,851       9,521  
Provision for loan losses   586       686       406       620       271  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   13,146       12,206       11,268       10,231       9,250  
Non-interest income:                                      
Service charges and fees   366       329       263       236       145  
Brokerage commissions   430       223       455       447       22  
Late and prepayment charges   298       244       81       145       13  
Income on sale of mortgage loans   1,288       1,508       2,748       1,372        
Loan origination   971       539       656       269        
Gain on sale of real property   4,176       663             4,412        
Other   812       387       596       371       394  
Total non-interest income   8,341       3,893       4,799       7,252       574  
Non-interest expense:                                      
Compensation and benefits   4,212       5,664       6,846       5,554       4,645  
Occupancy and equipment   2,838       2,634       2,686       2,584       2,277  
Data processing expenses   733       594       578       596       496  
Direct loan expenses   1,151       1,009       599       437       199  
Insurance and surety bond premiums   143       146       166       138       128  
Office supplies, telephone and postage   467       409       385       386       312  
Professional fees   2,902       1,262       1,533       1,553       1,336  
Marketing and promotional expenses   48       38             127       145  
Directors fees   69       69       69       69       69  
Regulatory dues   120       60       59       49       56  
Other operating expenses   958       1,030       1,034       834       772  
Total non-interest expense   13,641       12,915       13,955       12,327       10,435  
Income (loss) before income taxes   7,846       3,184       2,112       5,156       (611 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   1,914       732       484       1,147       (40 )
Net income (loss) $ 5,932     $ 2,452     $ 1,628     $ 4,009     $ (571 )
Earnings (loss) per share:                                      
Basic $ 0.35     $ 0.15     $ 0.10     $ 0.24     $ (0.03 )
Diluted $ 0.35     $ 0.15     $ 0.10     $ 0.24     $ (0.03 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                      
Basic   16,737,037       16,548,196       16,558,576       16,612,205       16,723,449  
Diluted   16,773,606       16,548,196       16,558,576       16,612,205       16,723,449  


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020     Variance $     Variance %  
    (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)  
Interest and dividend income:                                
Interest on loans receivable   $ 30,528     $ 24,944     $ 5,584       22.39 %
Interest on deposits due from banks     4       69       (65 )     (94.20 %)
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock     489       410       79       19.27 %
Total interest and dividend income     31,021       25,423       5,598       22.02 %
Interest expense:                                
Interest on certificates of deposit     2,327       3,557       (1,230 )     (34.58 %)
Interest on other deposits     764       1,226       (462 )     (37.68 %)
Interest on borrowings     1,306       1,195       111       9.29 %
Total interest expense     4,397       5,978       (1,581 )     (26.45 %)
Net interest income     26,624       19,445       7,179       36.92 %
Provision for loan losses     1,272       1,417       (145 )     (10.23 %)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     25,352       18,028       7,324       40.63 %
Non-interest income:                                
Service charges and fees     695       393       302       76.84 %
Brokerage commissions     653       72       581     *  
Late and prepayment charges     542       132       410       310.61 %
Income on sale of mortgage loans     2,796             2,796       %
Loan origination     1,510             1,510       %
Gain on sale of real property     4,839             4,839       %
Other     1,199       599       600       100.17 %
Total non-interest income     12,234       1,196       11,038     *  
Non-interest expense:                                
Compensation and benefits     9,876       9,653       223       2.31 %
Occupancy and equipment     5,472       4,294       1,178       27.43 %
Data processing expenses     1,327       963       364       37.80 %
Direct loan expenses     2,160       411       1,749       425.55 %
Insurance and surety bond premiums     289       249       40       16.06 %
Office supplies, telephone and postage     876       628       248       39.49 %
Professional fees     4,164       2,963       1,201       40.53 %
Marketing and promotional expenses     86       379       (293 )     (77.31 %)
Directors fees     138       138             %
Regulatory dues     180       102       78       76.47 %
Other operating expenses     1,988       1,477       511       34.60 %
Total non-interest expense     26,556       21,257       5,299       24.93 %
Income (loss) before income taxes     11,030       (2,033 )     13,063     *  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     2,646       (249 )     2,895     *  
Net income (loss)   $ 8,384     $ (1,784 )   $ 10,168     *  
Earnings (loss) per share:                                
Basic   $ 0.50     $ (0.11 )   N/A     N/A  
Diluted   $ 0.50     $ (0.11 )   N/A     N/A  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     16,643,138       16,761,993     N/A     N/A  
Diluted     16,661,423       16,761,993     N/A     N/A  

*Exceeds 500%


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Key Metrics

  At or for the Three Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
Performance Ratios:                                      
Return on average assets (1)   1.59 %     0.72 %     0.50 %     1.28 %     (0.20 %)
Return on average equity (1)   13.95 %     6.16 %     4.03 %     9.95 %     (1.47 %)
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)   3.60 %     3.76 %     3.50 %     3.33 %     3.13 %
Net interest margin (1) (3)   3.84 %     4.00 %     3.78 %     3.65 %     3.45 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)   3.65 %     3.82 %     4.29 %     3.95 %     3.57 %
Efficiency ratio (4)   61.80 %     76.94 %     84.71 %     68.09 %     103.37 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities   140.13 %     133.25 %     132.04 %     134.35 %     130.72 %
Average equity to average assets   11.37 %     11.77 %     12.44 %     12.90 %     13.30 %
Capital Ratios:                                      
Total capital to risk weighted assets (bank only)   16.08 %     15.80 %     15.95 %     16.93 %     17.52 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (bank only)   14.83 %     14.54 %     14.70 %     15.68 %     16.26 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (bank only)   14.83 %     14.54 %     14.70 %     15.68 %     16.26 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (bank only)   10.22 %     10.78 %     11.19 %     11.46 %     11.63 %
Asset Quality Ratios:                                      
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans   1.16 %     1.24 %     1.27 %     1.28 %     1.27 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans   175.63 %     126.07 %     127.28 %     131.00 %     118.89 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1)   (0.07 %)     (0.02 %)     0.03 %     0.00 %     0.01 %
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans   0.66 %     0.99 %     1.00 %     0.98 %     1.08 %
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets   0.58 %     0.86 %     0.86 %     0.86 %     0.95 %
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets   0.58 %     0.86 %     0.86 %     0.86 %     0.95 %
Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90
days or more, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans
as a percentage of total assets 		  1.01 %     1.32 %     1.35 %     1.36 %     1.51 %
Other:                                      
Number of offices (5) 19     20     20     20     14  
Number of full-time equivalent employees (6) 231     236     227     230     179  
                                       


  (1) Annualized where appropriate.
  (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
  (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
  (4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
  (5) Number of offices included 5 offices for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and included 6 offices for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 due to the acquisition of Mortgage World.
  (6) Subsequent to July 10, 2020, number of full-time equivalent employees includes full-time equivalent employees related to Mortgage World.


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio

    As of  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Mortgage loans:                                                                                
1-4 family residential                                                                                
Investor Owned   $ 325,409       23.82 %   $ 317,895       25.51 %   $ 319,596       27.27 %   $ 320,438       28.55 %   $ 317,055       29.25 %
Owner-Occupied     98,839       7.24 %     99,985       8.02 %     98,795       8.43 %     93,340       8.31 %     91,345       8.43 %
Multifamily residential     318,579       23.33 %     315,078       25.28 %     307,411       26.23 %     284,775       25.37 %     274,641       25.34 %
Nonresidential properties     211,181       15.46 %     215,340       17.28 %     218,929       18.68 %     217,771       19.40 %     209,068       19.29 %
Construction and land     125,265       9.17 %     119,339       9.57 %     105,858       9.03 %     99,721       8.88 %     96,841       8.93 %
Total mortgage loans     1,079,273       79.02 %     1,067,637       85.66 %     1,050,589       89.64 %     1,016,045       90.52 %     988,950       91.24 %
Non-mortgage loans:                                                                                
Business loans (1)     253,935       18.59 %     142,135       11.40 %     94,947       8.10 %     96,700       8.61 %     93,394       8.62 %
Consumer loans (2)     32,576       2.39 %     36,706       2.94 %     26,517       2.26 %     9,806       0.87 %     1,578       0.14 %
Total non-mortgage
loans 		    286,511       20.98 %     178,841       14.34 %     121,464       10.36 %     106,506       9.48 %     94,972       8.76 %
Total loans, gross     1,365,784       100.00 %     1,246,478       100.00 %     1,172,053       100.00 %     1,122,551       100.00 %     1,083,922       100.00 %
                                                                                 
Net deferred loan
origination costs 		    (6,331 )             (512 )             1,457               786               2,256          
Allowance for losses
on loans 		    (15,875 )             (15,508 )             (14,870 )             (14,381 )             (13,761 )        
                                                                                 
Loans, net   $ 1,343,578             $ 1,230,458             $ 1,158,640             $ 1,108,956             $ 1,072,417          


  (1) As of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, business loans include $241.5 million, $132.5 million, $85.3 million, $86.2 million and $83.6 million, respectively, of PPP loans.
  (2) As of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, consumer loans include $32.0 million, $35.9 million, $25.5 million and $8.7 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain Technologies, LLC.

         

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Deposits

    As of  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Demand (1)   $ 320,404       25.91 %   $ 242,255       21.28 %   $ 189,855       18.44 %   $ 186,328       19.15 %   $ 192,429       20.55 %
Interest-bearing deposits:                                                                                
NOW/IOLA accounts     28,996       2.35 %     32,235       2.83 %     39,296       3.82 %     29,618       3.04 %     26,477       2.83 %
Money market accounts     172,925       13.99 %     157,271       13.81 %     136,258       13.23 %     148,877       15.30 %     125,631       13.42 %
Reciprocal deposits     151,443       12.25 %     137,402       12.07 %     131,363       12.76 %     108,367       11.13 %     96,915       10.35 %
Savings accounts     130,430       10.55 %     130,211       11.44 %     125,820       12.22 %     120,883       12.42 %     119,277       12.74 %
Total NOW, money
market, reciprocal and
savings accounts 		    483,794       39.14 %     457,119       40.15 %     432,737       42.03 %     407,745       41.89 %     368,300       39.34 %
Certificates of deposit of
$250K or more 		    74,941       6.06 %     77,418       6.80 %     78,435       7.62 %     80,403       8.26 %     81,786       8.74 %
Brokered certificates of
deposit (2) 		    83,506       6.76 %     86,004       7.55 %     52,678       5.12 %     55,878       5.74 %     55,878       5.97 %
Listing service deposits (2)     66,518       5.38 %     61,133       5.37 %     39,476       3.83 %     49,342       5.07 %     54,370       5.81 %
All other certificates of
deposit less than $250K 		    206,998       16.75 %     214,617       18.85 %     236,398       22.96 %     193,548       19.89 %     183,456       19.59 %
Total certificates of
deposit 		    431,963       34.95 %     439,172       38.57 %     406,987       39.53 %     379,171       38.96 %     375,490       40.11 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     915,757       74.09 %     896,291       78.72 %     839,724       81.56 %     786,916       80.85 %     743,790       79.45 %
Total deposits   $ 1,236,161       100.00 %   $ 1,138,546       100.00 %   $ 1,029,579       100.00 %   $ 973,244       100.00 %   $ 936,219       100.00 %


  (1) As of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, included in demand deposits are deposits related to net PPP funding.
  (2) As of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020 there were $28.9 million, $28.8 million, $27.0 million, $26.9 million and $26.8 million in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets

  Three Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Non-accrual loans:                                      
Mortgage loans:                                      
1-4 family residential                                      
Investor owned $ 1,983     $ 2,907     $ 2,808     $ 2,750     $ 2,767  
Owner occupied   1,593       1,585       1,053       1,075       1,327  
Multifamily residential   955       946       946       210        
Nonresidential properties   1,408       3,761       3,776       3,830       4,355  
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                                      
Business                            
Consumer                            
Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing
troubled debt restructured loans) 		$ 5,939     $ 9,199     $ 8,583     $ 7,865     $ 8,449  
                                       
Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                                      
Mortgage loans:                                      
1-4 family residential                                      
Investor owned $ 242     $ 246     $ 249     $ 267     $ 272  
Owner occupied   2,199       2,195       2,197       2,191       2,198  
Multifamily residential                            
Nonresidential properties   659       661       654       655       656  
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                                      
Business                            
Consumer                            
Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans   3,100       3,102       3,100       3,113       3,126  
Total non-accrual loans $ 9,039     $ 12,301     $ 11,683     $ 10,978     $ 11,575  
Total non-performing assets $ 9,039     $ 12,301     $ 11,683     $ 10,978     $ 11,575  
                                       
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                                      
Mortgage loans:                                      
1-4 family residential                                      
Investor owned $ 3,347     $ 3,362     $ 3,378     $ 3,396     $ 3,730  
Owner occupied   2,431       2,466       2,505       2,177       2,348  
Multifamily residential                            
Nonresidential properties   755       750       754       759       762  
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                                      
Business                            
Consumer                            
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 6,533     $ 6,578     $ 6,637     $ 6,332     $ 6,840  
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt
restructured loans 		$ 15,572     $ 18,879     $ 18,320     $ 17,310     $ 18,415  
Total non-performing loans to total gross loans   0.66 %     0.99 %     1.00 %     0.98 %     1.08 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets   0.58 %     0.86 %     0.86 %     0.86 %     0.95 %
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt
restructured loans to total assets 		  1.01 %     1.32 %     1.35 %     1.36 %     1.51 %


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  For the Three Months Ended June 30,  
  2021       2020    
  Average                     Average                  
  Outstanding             Average     Outstanding             Average  
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate (1)     Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate (1)  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Interest-earning assets:                                              
Loans (2) $ 1,332,808     $ 15,603     4.70 %     $ 1,024,019     $ 12,162     4.78 %  
Securities (3)   41,218       170     1.65 %       16,750       146     3.50 %  
Other (4)   60,439       71     0.47 %       68,900       85     0.50 %  
Total interest-earning assets   1,434,465       15,844     4.43 %       1,109,669       12,393     4.49 %  
Non-interest-earning assets   66,240                       65,829                  
Total assets $ 1,500,705                     $ 1,175,498                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
NOW/IOLA $ 30,370     $ 32     0.42 %     $ 29,692     $ 38     0.51 %  
Money market   300,326       311     0.42 %       196,707       458     0.94 %  
Savings   131,397       38     0.12 %       117,166       37     0.13 %  
Certificates of deposit   431,324       1,108     1.03 %       375,708       1,730     1.85 %  
Total deposits   893,417       1,489     0.67 %       719,273       2,263     1.27 %  
Advance payments by borrowers   11,086       1     0.04 %       8,947       1     0.04 %  
Borrowings   119,162       622     2.09 %       120,647       608     2.03 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,023,665       2,112     0.83 %       848,867       2,872     1.36 %  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Non-interest-bearing demand   293,626                     165,161                
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   12,848                     5,165                
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   306,474                     170,326                
Total liabilities   1,330,139       2,112               1,019,193       2,872          
Total equity   170,566                       156,305                  
Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,500,705             0.83 %     $ 1,175,498             1.36 %  
Net interest income         $ 13,732                     $ 9,521          
Net interest rate spread (5)                 3.60 %                     3.13 %  
Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 410,800                     $ 260,802                  
Net interest margin (7)                 3.84 %                     3.45 %  
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities                 140.13 %                     130.72 %  


  (1) Annualized where appropriate.
  (2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
  (3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
  (4) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
  (5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
  (6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
  (7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  For the Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2021     2020  
  Average                     Average                  
  Outstanding             Average     Outstanding             Average  
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate(1)     Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate (1)  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Interest-earning assets:                                              
Loans (2) $ 1,286,226     $ 30,528       4.79 %   $ 999,758     $ 24,944       5.02 %
Securities (3)   31,919       346       2.19 %     17,484       229       2.63 %
Other (4)   53,548       147       0.55 %     53,560       250       0.93 %
Total interest-earning assets   1,371,693       31,021       4.56 %     1,070,802       25,423       4.77 %
Non-interest-earning assets   65,102                       51,647                  
Total assets $ 1,436,795                     $ 1,122,449                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
NOW/IOLA $ 31,720     $ 70       0.45 %   $ 29,359     $ 77       0.53 %
Money market   288,779       615       0.43 %     178,589       1,075       1.21 %
Savings   129,191       77       0.12 %     115,438       72       0.13 %
Certificates of deposit   418,722       2,327       1.12 %     377,431       3,557       1.90 %
Total deposits   868,412       3,089       0.72 %     700,817       4,781       1.37 %
Advance payments by borrowers   9,999       2       0.04 %     8,464       2       0.05 %
Borrowings   124,429       1,306       2.12 %     114,643       1,195       2.10 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,002,840       4,397       0.88 %     823,924       5,978       1.46 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Non-interest-bearing demand   254,588                     136,903                
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   13,297                     4,065                
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   267,885                     140,968                
Total liabilities   1,270,725       4,397               964,892       5,978          
Total equity   166,070                       157,557                  
Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,436,795               0.88 %   $ 1,122,449               1.46 %
Net interest income         $ 26,624                     $ 19,445          
Net interest rate spread (5)                   3.68 %                     3.31 %
Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 368,853                     $ 246,878                  
Net interest margin (7)                   3.91 %                     3.65 %
Average interest-earning assets to                                              
interest-bearing liabilities                   136.78 %                     129.96 %


  (1) Annualized where appropriate.
  (2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
  (3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
  (4) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
  (5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
  (6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
  (7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Other Data

  As of  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
  (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)  
Other Data                                      
Common shares issued   18,463,028       18,463,028       18,463,028       18,463,028       18,463,028  
Less treasury shares   1,135,086       1,444,776       1,337,059       1,346,679       1,228,737  
Common shares outstanding at end of period   17,327,942       17,018,252       17,125,969       17,116,349       17,234,291  
                                       
Book value per share $ 9.92     $ 9.47     $ 9.32     $ 9.25     $ 8.99  
Tangible book value per share $ 9.92     $ 9.47     $ 9.32     $ 9.25     $ 8.99  


Contact:
Frank Perez
frank.perez@poncebank.net
718-931-9000





