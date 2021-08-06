Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces NASDAQ Capital Market Listing

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. ("HVIA"), today announced that its application to list the …

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. ("HVIA"), today announced that its application to list the Company's common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market has been approved by The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC and the Company's common stock is now trading under the ticker symbol “OBT.” Companies seeking inclusion on the NASDAQ Capital Market must meet stringent financial, liquidity and corporate governance requirements, both initially and on an ongoing basis.

“This public listing is a significant milestone for Orange, perhaps the biggest in our corporate history,” said Michael Gilfeather, Orange Bank President and CEO. “It is also an accomplishment for the entire company and tribute to our employees. I couldn't be prouder of their efforts, particularly in the face of extraordinarily challenging recent circumstances.”

In celebration of the transition, employees and members of the Company's Board of Directors visited the NASDAQ MarketSite, where they were presented with the listing certificate and enjoyed a tour of the facility and celebratory lunch.

“We are excited to have our stock begin trading on NASDAQ,” added Gilfeather. “We view the listing as a natural progression of our growth strategy, which will help improve trading liquidity, capital access, and investor attention to further unlock the value we have been creating for our shareholders.”

This announcement directly follows the Company's pricing of its initial public offering. The Company intends to use net proceeds from the offering to support the growth of Orange Bank & Trust Company and HVIA, including providing capital to support growth of their operations, such as the expansion of lending and wealth management activities, to finance strategic acquisitions to the extent opportunities arise, and for other general corporate purposes. The Company has no current plans, arrangements or understandings relating to any specific acquisition or similar transaction.

About Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012.