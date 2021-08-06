checkAd

KnowBe4 Announces Partial Early Lock-up

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), provider of the leading security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced a partial early lock-up release with respect to KnowBe4’s Class A common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the “shares”), pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements (“lock-up agreements”) entered into by KnowBe4’s equity holders, including current executive officers and directors, with the underwriters of KnowBe4’s initial public offering.

Pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements, the lock-up restrictions will end with respect to 15% of the shares (including shares underlying vested RSUs and stock options) of the shares subject to each lockup agreement if certain share price and other conditions are met. Accordingly, KnowBe4 expects that up to 17.6 million shares will become eligible for sale in the public market at the open of trading on August 9, 2021, subject to applicable restrictions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including Rule 144 and Rule 701. KnowBe4 estimates that of the 17.6 million shares that will become eligible for sale, approximately 13.5 million will be held by affiliates.

The lock-up restrictions will continue to apply with respect to all remaining securities subject to the lock-up agreements.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance and our financial outlook and guidance for the year 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern KnowBe4's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers’ business; our limited operating history; our ability to identify and effectively implement the necessary changes to address execution challenges; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our limited experience with new product and subscription and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the risk of defects, errors, or vulnerabilities; our ability to attract new and retain existing customers; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products as well as existing products; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market; length of sales cycles; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions.

