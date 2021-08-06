checkAd

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Prices Upsized $275.0 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.08.2021, 03:12  |   |   |   

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC) today announced the pricing of its offering of $275,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes. The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on August 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Alphatec also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $41,250,000 principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Alphatec and will accrue interest at a rate of 0.75% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on February 1, 2022. The notes will mature on August 1, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Before February 2, 2026, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after February 2, 2026, noteholders may convert their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Alphatec will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at Alphatec’s election. The initial conversion rate is 54.5316 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $18.34 per share of common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 32.5% over the last reported sale price of Alphatec’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market of $13.84 per share on August 5, 2021. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at Alphatec’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after August 6, 2024 and on or before the 40th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Alphatec’s common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date.

