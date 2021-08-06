checkAd

Cresval Reports on Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cresval Capital Corp. (“Cresval” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CRV) reports the results of its Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) held on July 30, 2021.

A total of 8,962,552 common shares, or 29.66% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

  Votes For Withheld
Director Number Percentage Number Percentage
Anthony Taylor 8,687,052 97.39% 233,000 2.61%
Paul Hickey 8,687,052 97.39% 233,000 2.61%
Victor Jaramillo 8,687,052 97.39% 233,000 2.61%
Carlos Lau 8,910,052 99.89% 10,000 0.11%
Douglas Yee 8,670,052 97.20% 250,000 2.80%

The shareholders approved all other matters as proposed. Cresval would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support.

About Cresval:

Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company involved in a 100% owned project situated in southwestern British Columbia, consisting of the Thunder Copper Property.

For more information please visit www.cresval.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Carlos Lau”

Carlos Lau
Director
Info@cresval.com

Forward looking statements: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release contains statements that are forward‐looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward‐looking statement.





