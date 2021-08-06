checkAd

DGAP-News Allianz SE: Allianz stays well on course in second quarter 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.08.2021, 06:59  |  23   |   |   

DGAP-News: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results
Allianz SE: Allianz stays well on course in second quarter 2021

06.08.2021 / 06:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Allianz SE!
Long
Basispreis 185,00€
Hebel 14,49
Ask 1,36
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 209,92€
Hebel 14,49
Ask 1,36
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- Total revenue growth of 10.9 percent in 2Q 2021

- 2Q 2021 operating profit of 3.3 billion euros

- 2Q 2021 net income attributable to shareholders up 45.7 percent to 2.2 billion euros

- 6M 2021 operating profit of 6.7 billion euros reaches 55 percent of full-year outlook midpoint

- 6M 2021 net income attributable to shareholders increased 63.7 percent to 4.8 billion euros

- Solvency II capitalization ratio of 206 percent[1]

- 2021 operating profit outlook now expected to be in the upper half of the target range of 12 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros[2]

 

Management Summary: A strong quarter for all business segments

Allianz Group has followed up its excellent start into 2021 with another strong performance in the second quarter of the year. With its diversified business portfolio, the Group benefited from the global economic recovery with strong growth in total revenues and operating profit; net income attributable to shareholders also improved compared to the second quarter of the previous year. All three business segments showed healthy growth. Our Property-Casualty insurance proved its resilience while coping with substantial natural catastrophes. High demand for our Life/Health insurance products resulted in dynamic revenue growth, and our Asset Management business continued to grow and reached a new historic high in assets under management.

Internal revenue growth, which adjusts for currency and consolidation effects, amounted to 12.6 percent in the second quarter of 2021, mostly driven by our Life/Health business segment. Total revenues increased 10.9 percent to 34.3 (2Q 2020: 30.9) billion euros. Operating profit increased 29.4 percent to 3.3 (2.6) billion euros due to strong operating profit growth from all our business segments. The Property-Casualty business segment operating profit grew due to an increased underwriting result, which benefited from a higher contribution from run-off, partly offset by higher claims from natural catastrophes. In addition, the prior year was negatively impacted by COVID-19. All regions contributed to the increase in operating profit in the Life/Health business segment with the United States being the main driver. In the Asset Management business segment, operating profit increased mostly due to higher assets under management driven revenues and an improved cost-income ratio. Net income attributable to shareholders increased 45.7 percent to 2.2 (1.5) billion euros in the second quarter of 2021 due to the increase in operating profit, an improved non-operating result, and a lower effective tax rate.

Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) increased 62.3 percent to 11.47 (7.07) euros in the first half-year of 2021. Annualized Return on Equity (RoE) amounted to 15.6 percent (full year 2020: 11.4 percent). The Solvency II capitalization ratio was at 206 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021[3], compared to 210 percent at the end of the first quarter 2021.

In the first half-year of 2021, operating profit grew by 36.7 percent to 6.7 (4.9) billion euros, driven by all business segments. Property-Casualty recorded a higher underwriting result while an improved investment margin led to an increase in our Life/Health business operating profit. Operating profit from our Asset Management business grew due to higher operating revenues and was supported by cost discipline. The increase in net income attributable to shareholders was driven by the operating profit growth as well as a higher non-operating investment result.

"Allianz had a very good half-year and achieved double-digit growth in operating profit. Our products and solutions have seen healthy demand," said Oliver Bäte, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz SE. "During these past weeks, which have been marked by heavy natural catastrophes in Europe, I have been proud to witness the solidarity and outstanding engagement of so many Allianz representatives."

"The second quarter once again underscores Allianz' strong underlying performance, which was reflected in all key financial figures. I'm pleased that all our businesses are delivering very good results and that we're growing profitably," said Giulio Terzariol, Chief Financial Officer of Allianz SE. "On this basis, we are confident about the second half of 2021 and expect now an operating profit in the upper half of our target range."

 

Property-Casualty insurance: Strong operating profit

- Total revenues increased by 3.4 percent to 13.9 (13.5) billion euros in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted for foreign currency translation and consolidation effects, internal growth totaled 3.6 percent, mainly driven by a positive price effect of 1.6 percent and a positive volume effect of 1.5 percent. The highest price increase was recorded by AGCS while Allianz Partners, Italy, and Central & Eastern Europe were the main volume growth drivers.

- Operating profit rose strongly by 18.8 percent to 1.4 (1.1) billion euros in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the prior-year period. Higher claims from natural catastrophes were largely compensated by a better run-off result. The underwriting result increased significantly also due to the absence of COVID-19 related losses compared to the prior-year period. In addition, the operating investment income grew slightly.

- The combined ratio improved by 1.6 percentage points to 93.9 (95.5) percent in the second quarter of 2021.

"I am pleased by the continuous focus on underwriting discipline and productivity in our Property-Casualty business segment. Our balance sheet is strong and we are a reliable partner for our customers," said Giulio Terzariol. "While we witnessed in the second quarter a high level of natural catastrophes which continues in the third quarter, I am confident in a healthy operating profit contribution of the Property-Casualty business segment to the Group results."

In the first half-year of 2021, total revenues reached 33.6 (33.8) billion euros. Adjusted for foreign currency translation and consolidation effects, internal growth totaled 0.5 percent, mostly driven by Asia-Pacific, Turkey, and Australia. Despite a rise in losses from natural catastrophes, the operating profit increased considerably by 32.0 percent to 2.9 (2.2) billion euros compared to the same period of the prior year. This was caused by a significantly higher underwriting result, which was mostly due to the absence of COVID-19 related losses. Overall, the combined ratio for the first half-year improved by 3.2 percentage points to 93.4 (96.7) percent.

 

Life/Health insurance: Healthy sales and strong value creation

- PVNBP[4], the present value of new business premiums, increased to 19.7 (11.5) billion euros in the second quarter of 2021. This was largely attributable to higher sales of unit-linked products and a back-book renegotiation impact in Italy, and to an ongoing product transfer in France. We saw an overall recovery compared to the second quarter of 2020 which was burdened by COVID-19 impacts.

- The new business margin (NBM) increased to 3.2 (3.1) percent in the second quarter of 2021 due to an improved business mix mainly driven by the United States and the Asia-Pacific region. The value of new business (VNB) grew significantly to 633 (357) million euros in the second quarter of 2021.

- Operating profit increased to 1.3 (1.0) billion euros in the second quarter of 2021, predominantly driven by our business in the United States which led to an improved investment margin. Loadings and fees also increased as we recorded higher unit-linked management fees in Italy and benefited from an increased reserve base in Germany.

"Our Life/Health insurance business is performing very well. Sales have been dynamic and I see a strong recovery across all our major markets," said Giulio Terzariol. "The value of new business is outstanding and we continue to manage actively our in-force business which is the basis for the sustainable operating profitability of the Life/Health insurance segment."

In the first half-year of 2021, the PVNBP increased to 39.2 (29.6) billion euros driven by a recovery in sales. Operating profit grew to 2.5 (1.8) billion euros largely due to an improved investment margin. The new business margin increased to 3.0 (2.9) percent, driving the value of new business to 1.2 (0.9) billion euros.

 

Asset Management: Operating profit up 29 percent

- Third-party assets under management (AuM) increased by 56 billion euros to 1,830 billion euros in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the end of the first quarter of 2021. This development was driven by positive market effects of 41.8 billion euros and net inflows of 25.9 billion euros. Unfavorable foreign currency translation effects of 12.7 billion euros had an offsetting impact.

- Total assets under management increased to 2,488 billion euros in the second quarter of 2021, a development in line with the third-party assets under management. Growth has been driven by all regions and by all asset classes.

- Operating profit increased by 29 percent to 825 (640) million euros in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the prior-year period as revenues grew. Key drivers for this growth were higher average third-party AuM and increased performance fees, further supported by the integration of Allianz Real Estate. Adjusted for foreign currency translation effects, operating profit increased by 38.3 percent. The cost-income ratio (CIR) improved by 4.1 percentage points to 58.7 percent in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.

"I am pleased that our Asset Management business segment continues to deliver very strong results with one of the best operating profit quarters in its history," said Giulio Terzariol. "Our focus continues to be on investment outperformance, net inflows and productivity."

In the first half-year of 2021, operating revenues grew by 9.8 percent to 3.8 billion euros, as a result of higher AuM-driven revenues and also higher performance fees. Our cost-income ratio improved to 59.0 (62.2) percent. Operating profit rose by 19.2 percent to 1,572 (1,319) million euros. Adjusted for foreign currency translation effects, operating profit increased by 27.8 percent. High net inflows, positive foreign currency translation effects as well as favorable market effects resulted in third-party assets under management of 1,830 billion euros - an increase of 118 billion euros or 6.9 percent, compared to year-end 2020.


[1] Excluding the application of transitional measures for technical provisions.
[2] As always, natural catastrophes and adverse developments in the capital markets, as well as factors stated in our cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements may severely affect the operating profit and/or net income of our operations and the results of the Allianz Group.
[3] Including the application of transitional measures for technical provisions, the Solvency II capitalization ratio amounted to 236
percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021 (241 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021).
[4] PVNBP is shown after non-controlling interests, unless otherwise stated.
 

Allianz Group - key figures 2nd quarter
and first half year 2021 		             
        2Q 21 2Q 20 Delta 6M 21 6M 20 Delta
Total revenues   EUR bn 34.3 30.9 10.9% 75.7 73.5 3.1%
- Property-Casualty1     EUR bn 13.9 13.5 3.4% 33.6 33.8 -0.5%
- Life/Health     EUR bn 18.5 15.8 16.8% 38.5 36.4 6.0%
- Asset Management     EUR bn 2.0 1.7 16.2% 3.8 3.5 9.8%
- Corporate and Other     EUR bn 0.1 0.1 27.2% 0.1 0.1 18.0%
- Consolidation   EUR bn -0.2 -0.1 50.3% -0.4 -0.3 45.3%
Operating profit / loss     EUR mn 3,319 2,565 29.4% 6,655 4,869 36.7%
- Property-Casualty     EUR mn 1,358 1,143 18.8% 2,871 2,175 32.0%
- Life/Health     EUR mn 1,283 991 29.5% 2,495 1,810 37.9%
- Asset Management     EUR mn 825 640 29.0% 1,572 1,319 19.2%
- Corporate and Other     EUR mn -143 -204 -29.8% -278 -432 -35.5%
- Consolidation     EUR mn -5 -5 -11.0% -6 -3 73.7%
Net income     EUR mn 2,355 1,618 45.6% 5,040 3,101 62.5%
- attributable to non-controlling interests EUR mn 129 90 43.3% 249 174 43.0%
- attributable to shareholders   EUR mn 2,225 1,528 45.7% 4,791 2,927 63.7%
Basic earnings per share     EUR 5.25 3.71 41.5% 11.47 7.07 62.3%
Diluted earnings per share EUR 5.22 3.68 41.8% 11.42 6.94 64.5%
Additional KPIs                
- Group   Return on
equity2. 3 		% 13.8% 11.4% 2.4%p 15.6% 11.4% 4.2%p
- Property-Casualty   Combined ratio % 93.9% 95.5% -1.6%p 93.4% 96.7% -3.2%p
- Life/Health   New business
margin 		% 3.2% 3.1% 0.1%p 3.0% 2.9% 0.2%p
- Life/Health   Value of new
business 		EUR mn 633 357 77.1% 1,190 851 39.9%
- Asset Management   Cost-income
ratio 		% 58.7% 62.8% -4.1%p 59.0% 62.2% -3.2%p
              06/30/21 12/31/20 Delta
Shareholders' equity3     EUR bn       77.7 80.8 -3.9%
Solvency II capitalization
ratio4 		    %       206% 207% -1%
Third-party assets
under management 		    EUR bn       1,830 1,712 6.9%
 
  Please note: The figures are presented in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.  
1 Total revenues comprise gross premiums written and fee and commission income.  
2 Represents the annualized ratio of net income attributable to shareholders to the average shareholders' equity at the beginning of the period and at the end of the period. The net income attributable to shareholders is adjusted for net financial charges and currency translation effects related to undated subordinated bonds classified as shareholders' equity. From the average shareholders' equity undated subordinated bonds classified as shareholders' equity and unrealized gains/losses on bonds net of shadow accounting are excluded. Annualized figures are not a forecast for full year numbers. For 2Q 2020 and 6M 2020, the return on equity for the respective full year is shown.  
3 Excluding non-controlling interests.  
4 Risk capital figures are group diversified at 99.5% confidence level. Including the application of transitional measures for technical provisions, the Solvency II capitalization ratio is 236% as of 30 June 2021.  
 

Munich, August 6, 2021

These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianz's core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or litigation with respect to the Allianz Group, other well-known companies and the financial services industry generally, (iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency levels, (vii) the extent of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (x) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.

No duty to update

Allianz assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law.

 

Other

The figures regarding the net assets, financial position and results of operations have been prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards. This Quarterly Earnings Release is not an Interim Financial Report within the meaning of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34.

This is a translation of the German Quarterly Earnings Release of the Allianz Group. In case of any divergences, the German original is binding.

Privacy Note

Allianz SE is committed to protecting your personal data. Find out more in our privacy statement.


06.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 38 00 - 7555
E-mail: investor.relations@allianz.com
Internet: www.allianz.com
ISIN: DE0008404005
WKN: 840400
Indices: DAX-30, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1224470

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1224470  06.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224470&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAllianz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Allianz SE: Allianz stays well on course in second quarter 2021 DGAP-News: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results Allianz SE: Allianz stays well on course in second quarter 2021 06.08.2021 / 06:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.   - Total revenue …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Schweizerischer Anlegerschutzverein: kritisiert Meyer Burger Technology AG (MBT) für Verletzung ...
DGAP-News: Rekordergebnis im 1. Halbjahr - BayWa AG mit kräftigem Zuwachs bei Energie, Agrar und Bau
DGAP-News: STS Group AG veröffentlicht Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Positive Entwicklung im Rahmen der ...
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH legt HGB Zahlen (ungeprüft) zum 30. Juni 2021 vor
DGAP-News: Manz AG im ersten Halbjahr 2021 mit positiver Ergebnisentwicklung
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Deutsche Wohnen SE; Bieter: Vonovia SE
DGAP-News: Symrise erzielt kräftiges Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
EQS-Adhoc: H1 2021: Ongoing Recovery
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:59 UhrDGAP-News: Allianz SE: Allianz bleibt im zweiten Quartal 2021 auf gutem Kurs (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
06:59 UhrDGAP-News: Allianz SE: Allianz bleibt im zweiten Quartal 2021 auf gutem Kurs
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05:40 UhrAllianz, wallstreet:online, Commerzbank – Dax auf dem Weg zum Allzeithoch?
inv3st.de | Kommentare
05.08.21JEFFERIES stuft Allianz SE auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
05.08.21JPMORGAN stuft Allianz SE auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
05.08.21NRW-Regierung rechnet mit Flutschäden in zweistelliger Milliardenhöhe
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Allianz kündigt neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm an - Kurs steigt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Allianz to Buy Back Shares for up to EUR 750 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
05.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE beschließt neues Rückkaufprogramm für eigene Aktien im Volumen von bis zu 750 Millionen Euro (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
05.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 750 million euros
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs