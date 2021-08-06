Firmenich Reports Solid Full Year Results With Accelerating Momentum in the Second Half

Financial Highlights

Revenue reached CHF 4,272 million , up 4.7% year-over-year on an organic basis at constant currency [i] . Including acquisitions, Revenue increased 16.8% year-over-year at constant currency. On a reported basis, Revenue increased 10.2% year-over-year

of , up +6.2% year-over-year. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange, EBITDA would have increased by +10.6%. Adjusted EBITDA of CHF 816 million , down -5.0% year-over-year. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange, Adjusted EBITDA would have decreased by -1.1%. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.1%, down -3.0 percentage points compared to the previous year, due to the impact of acquisitions, negative foreign exchange, and the temporary effect of the pandemic on costs and mix

of , up +12.5% year-over-year EBITDA to Free Cash Flow conversion ratio of 59%

Operating Highlights

Demonstrated solid revenue growth across Perfumery & Ingredients and Taste & Beyond divisions, on an organic basis at constant currency, driven by a rebound in Fine Fragrance, strong customer demand in Ingredients, growth in Beverages supported by our Sugar Reduction solutions, and Dairy

Achieved double-digit revenue growth in key markets of North America , China , and India , on an organic basis at constant currency

, , and , on an organic basis at constant currency Further progress made integrating DRT. The pandemic has had an adverse impact on revenue and profit this year, resulting in us being behind our original business case assumptions for FY21. Significant revenue rebound in the second half of the year, as well as improving profitability

Strengthened leadership team with new senior appointments and upgraded organizations in Perfumery & Ingredients and Taste & Beyond

Accelerated development of innovative new products including launch of the world's first Flavor and first Consumer Fragrance designed with the help of Artificial Intelligence

Strengthened responsible business leadership position with CDP AAA rating for the 3rd year running, and an industry-leading Sustainalytics ESG rating of 8.6

Announced ambitious ESG targets to reach carbon neutrality by 2025, and carbon positive impact beyond that date. By 2030, we will strive to achieve absolute carbon emission reduction in line with the 1.5°C Science-Based Targets

"Firmenich achieved solid performance in a challenging year, demonstrating the strength of our business. I am proud and thankful for the dedication and commitment of our people that delivered these results. Throughout the year, we have continued to invest to position ourselves for the future, and I believe we are well placed to capture the opportunities that will arise after the crisis," said Patrick Firmenich, Chairman of the Board.