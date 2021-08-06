EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orell Füssli AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Orell Füssli Ltd Half-Year 2021: Solid start to the business year - outlook unchanged 06-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Orell Füssli Ltd Half-Year 2021

Solid start to the business year - outlook unchanged

- Stable profitability despite expected decrease in revenues

- Security Printing: development in line with expectations

- Zeiser: Earnings above previous year and expansion of product portfolio through acquisition

- Book Retailing: Good half-year thanks to strong online business and cost management

- Publishing: Successful launch of "Globi and Roger"

- Development of digital identities offering progresses

Zurich, August 6, 2021 - Orell Füssli reported new orders in line with expectations in the first half of 2021. Net sales in the first six months amounted to CHF 97.3 million (previous year: 104.1 million), a decrease of 6.5% compared with the same period of the previous year. Lower business volume in the Security Printing Division was the main reason for the reduction. The operating result (EBIT) amounted to CHF 6.4 million in the first half of 2021 (previous year: CHF 6.7 million). Thanks to the Orell Füssli Group's solid financial position, the conditions are ensured for the group to develop according to plan. This continued without interruption in the first six months of the year.

In the first half of 2021, the performance of the Security Printing Division remained below the same period last year, as expected, but the market environment is still healthy. Net revenue decreased by 19.6% to CHF 39.2 million (previous year CHF 48.7 million) due to a change in the product mix with a high proportion of less complex banknotes. This resulted in an operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 4.2 million (previous year CHF 5.9 million). The ID business developed positively, winning a new project order from Africa for identity documents. Thanks to the modern printing machine commissioned in the first half of the year, Orell Füssli is in a position to continue consolidating its role as a leading and innovative high-quality supplier in the security printing sector in the future.