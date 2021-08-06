checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Orell Füssli Ltd Half-Year 2021: Solid start to the business year - outlook unchanged

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.08.2021, 07:00  |   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orell Füssli AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Orell Füssli Ltd Half-Year 2021: Solid start to the business year - outlook unchanged

06-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

Orell Füssli Ltd Half-Year 2021
Solid start to the business year - outlook unchanged

- Stable profitability despite expected decrease in revenues

- Security Printing: development in line with expectations

- Zeiser: Earnings above previous year and expansion of product portfolio through acquisition

- Book Retailing: Good half-year thanks to strong online business and cost management

- Publishing: Successful launch of "Globi and Roger"

- Development of digital identities offering progresses

Zurich, August 6, 2021 - Orell Füssli reported new orders in line with expectations in the first half of 2021. Net sales in the first six months amounted to CHF 97.3 million (previous year: 104.1 million), a decrease of 6.5% compared with the same period of the previous year. Lower business volume in the Security Printing Division was the main reason for the reduction. The operating result (EBIT) amounted to CHF 6.4 million in the first half of 2021 (previous year: CHF 6.7 million). Thanks to the Orell Füssli Group's solid financial position, the conditions are ensured for the group to develop according to plan. This continued without interruption in the first six months of the year.

In the first half of 2021, the performance of the Security Printing Division remained below the same period last year, as expected, but the market environment is still healthy. Net revenue decreased by 19.6% to CHF 39.2 million (previous year CHF 48.7 million) due to a change in the product mix with a high proportion of less complex banknotes. This resulted in an operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 4.2 million (previous year CHF 5.9 million). The ID business developed positively, winning a new project order from Africa for identity documents. Thanks to the modern printing machine commissioned in the first half of the year, Orell Füssli is in a position to continue consolidating its role as a leading and innovative high-quality supplier in the security printing sector in the future.

Seite 1 von 5
Orell Fuessli Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Orell Füssli Ltd Half-Year 2021: Solid start to the business year - outlook unchanged EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orell Füssli AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Orell Füssli Ltd Half-Year 2021: Solid start to the business year - outlook unchanged 06-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Schweizerischer Anlegerschutzverein: kritisiert Meyer Burger Technology AG (MBT) für Verletzung ...
DGAP-News: Rekordergebnis im 1. Halbjahr - BayWa AG mit kräftigem Zuwachs bei Energie, Agrar und Bau
DGAP-News: STS Group AG veröffentlicht Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Positive Entwicklung im Rahmen der ...
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH legt HGB Zahlen (ungeprüft) zum 30. Juni 2021 vor
DGAP-News: Manz AG im ersten Halbjahr 2021 mit positiver Ergebnisentwicklung
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Deutsche Wohnen SE; Bieter: Vonovia SE
DGAP-News: Symrise erzielt kräftiges Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
EQS-Adhoc: H1 2021: Ongoing Recovery
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:01 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Orell Füssli AG Halbjahr 2021: Solider Start ins Geschäftsjahr - Ausblick unverändert (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
07:00 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Orell Füssli AG Halbjahr 2021: Solider Start ins Geschäftsjahr - Ausblick unverändert
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs