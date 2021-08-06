EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bystronic AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Bystronic AG: Half-Year Report 2021 06-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Half-Year Report 2021:

Positive development of Bystronic's continuing operations with strong order intake and sales

Transformation successfully concluded

Order intake of the continuing operations +62.8% 1)

Sales growth of the continuing operations +19.2% 1)

Service business expanded to 22.9% of net sales

EBIT growth of 30%

Significant increase of operating free cash flow

Increased demand for automation solutions

Acquisition of Kurago to accelerate market launch of smart factory solutions

Zurich, August 6, 2021 - In the first half of 2021, with the divestment of the FoamPartner and Mammut business units and the renaming of the Group to Bystronic, the transformation was successfully completed. Order intake and net sales of the continuing operations were substantially above the prior-year period. At constant exchange rates, order intake grew by 62.8% compared to the first half of 2020, while net sales increased by 19.2%. The operating result (EBIT) increased by 30% to CHF 30.3 million, with an EBIT margin of 6.9%. The divestment of the discontinued operations resulted in a cash inflow of CHF 322.7 million.

Continuing operations

The continuing operations of Bystronic reported net sales of CHF 440.7 million in the first half of 2021, representing a year-on-year increase of 19.2% at constant exchange rates. Order intake amounted to CHF 549.5 million, a currency-adjusted increase of 62.8%. In comparison to the pre-pandemic levels of the first half of 2019, the growth at constant exchange rates was 4.4% for net sales and 27.6% for order intake. The service business, a key growth driver of the Strategy 2025, contributed 22.9% to sales in the first half of the year, compared to 19.9% in H1 2020 and 20.4% in H1 2019. The positive business performance was broad-based in all regions.