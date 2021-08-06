checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Bystronic AG: Half-Year Report 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.08.2021, 07:00  |   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bystronic AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Bystronic AG: Half-Year Report 2021

06-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc release pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Half-Year Report 2021:
Positive development of Bystronic's continuing operations with strong order intake and sales

  • Transformation successfully concluded
  • Order intake of the continuing operations +62.8%1)
  • Sales growth of the continuing operations +19.2%1)
  • Service business expanded to 22.9% of net sales
  • EBIT growth of 30%
  • Significant increase of operating free cash flow
  • Increased demand for automation solutions
  • Acquisition of Kurago to accelerate market launch of smart factory solutions

Zurich, August 6, 2021 - In the first half of 2021, with the divestment of the FoamPartner and Mammut business units and the renaming of the Group to Bystronic, the transformation was successfully completed. Order intake and net sales of the continuing operations were substantially above the prior-year period. At constant exchange rates, order intake grew by 62.8% compared to the first half of 2020, while net sales increased by 19.2%. The operating result (EBIT) increased by 30% to CHF 30.3 million, with an EBIT margin of 6.9%. The divestment of the discontinued operations resulted in a cash inflow of CHF 322.7 million.

Continuing operations

The continuing operations of Bystronic reported net sales of CHF 440.7 million in the first half of 2021, representing a year-on-year increase of 19.2% at constant exchange rates. Order intake amounted to CHF 549.5 million, a currency-adjusted increase of 62.8%. In comparison to the pre-pandemic levels of the first half of 2019, the growth at constant exchange rates was 4.4% for net sales and 27.6% for order intake. The service business, a key growth driver of the Strategy 2025, contributed 22.9% to sales in the first half of the year, compared to 19.9% in H1 2020 and 20.4% in H1 2019. The positive business performance was broad-based in all regions.

Seite 1 von 6
Bystronic Namen-Akt (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Bystronic AG: Half-Year Report 2021 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bystronic AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Bystronic AG: Half-Year Report 2021 06-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Schweizerischer Anlegerschutzverein: kritisiert Meyer Burger Technology AG (MBT) für Verletzung ...
DGAP-News: Rekordergebnis im 1. Halbjahr - BayWa AG mit kräftigem Zuwachs bei Energie, Agrar und Bau
DGAP-News: STS Group AG veröffentlicht Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Positive Entwicklung im Rahmen der ...
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH legt HGB Zahlen (ungeprüft) zum 30. Juni 2021 vor
DGAP-News: Manz AG im ersten Halbjahr 2021 mit positiver Ergebnisentwicklung
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Deutsche Wohnen SE; Bieter: Vonovia SE
DGAP-News: Symrise erzielt kräftiges Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
EQS-Adhoc: H1 2021: Ongoing Recovery
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:01 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Bystronic AG: Halbjahresabschluss 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
07:00 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Bystronic AG: Halbjahresabschluss 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs