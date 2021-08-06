DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement Carl Zeiss Meditec records significant increase in revenue and raises annual targets 06.08.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Carl Zeiss Meditec generated revenue of €1,198.2m in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020/21 (prior year: €967.9m), growing by +23.8% (adjusted for currency effects: +27.6%). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased overproportionally, to €282.8m (prior year: €111.9m). The EBIT margin was 23.6% (prior year: 11.6%).

Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: "Our business is making an increasingly perceptible recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the renewed strong growth in recurring revenue, we also achieved further progress in our equipment business."

All strategic business units contribute to growth

Revenue in the strategic business unit (SBU) Ophthalmic Devices increased by +30.2% in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020/21 (adjusted for currency effects: +33.9%), to €923.4m (prior year: €709.1m). In particular, the business with recurring revenue from consumables, implants and services made a significant contribution to this growth. The recovery of revenue continued in the strategic business unit Microsurgery; there was an acceleration in the third quarter in particular. Revenue increased by +6.2% in the first nine months (adjusted for currency effects: +10.4%), to €274.8m (prior year: €258.7m).