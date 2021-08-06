checkAd

DGAP-News Carl Zeiss Meditec records significant increase in revenue and raises annual targets

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.08.2021, 07:00  |   |   |   

DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Carl Zeiss Meditec records significant increase in revenue and raises annual targets

06.08.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Carl Zeiss Meditec records significant increase in revenue and raises annual targets
 
Acceleration of growth in both strategic business units with good contributions from all reporting regions
 

JENA, 6 August 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Carl Zeiss Meditec AG!
Short
Basispreis 210,45€
Hebel 13,69
Ask 1,59
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 171,26€
Hebel 7,55
Ask 2,65
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Carl Zeiss Meditec generated revenue of €1,198.2m in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020/21 (prior year: €967.9m), growing by +23.8% (adjusted for currency effects: +27.6%). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased overproportionally, to €282.8m (prior year: €111.9m). The EBIT margin was 23.6% (prior year: 11.6%).

Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: "Our business is making an increasingly perceptible recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the renewed strong growth in recurring revenue, we also achieved further progress in our equipment business."

All strategic business units contribute to growth

Revenue in the strategic business unit (SBU) Ophthalmic Devices increased by +30.2% in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020/21 (adjusted for currency effects: +33.9%), to €923.4m (prior year: €709.1m). In particular, the business with recurring revenue from consumables, implants and services made a significant contribution to this growth. The recovery of revenue continued in the strategic business unit Microsurgery; there was an acceleration in the third quarter in particular. Revenue increased by +6.2% in the first nine months (adjusted for currency effects: +10.4%), to €274.8m (prior year: €258.7m).

Seite 1 von 4
Carl Zeiss Meditec Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Carl Zeiss Meditec records significant increase in revenue and raises annual targets DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement Carl Zeiss Meditec records significant increase in revenue and raises annual targets 06.08.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Schweizerischer Anlegerschutzverein: kritisiert Meyer Burger Technology AG (MBT) für Verletzung ...
DGAP-News: Rekordergebnis im 1. Halbjahr - BayWa AG mit kräftigem Zuwachs bei Energie, Agrar und Bau
DGAP-News: STS Group AG veröffentlicht Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Positive Entwicklung im Rahmen der ...
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH legt HGB Zahlen (ungeprüft) zum 30. Juni 2021 vor
DGAP-News: Manz AG im ersten Halbjahr 2021 mit positiver Ergebnisentwicklung
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Deutsche Wohnen SE; Bieter: Vonovia SE
DGAP-News: Symrise erzielt kräftiges Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
EQS-Adhoc: H1 2021: Ongoing Recovery
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec steigert Umsatz deutlich und hebt Jahresziele an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec steigert Umsatz deutlich und hebt Jahresziele an
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05:50 UhrVorstand von Carl Zeiss Meditec legt Geschäftszahlen vor
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21LYNX: Carl Zeiss Meditec: Jetzt auch mal Kasse machen?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
20.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Gewinne - Starkes Plus an US-Börsen stützt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
20.07.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax erholt sich nur schwerfällig von seinem Kurseinbruch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
20.07.21ANALYSE/Hauck & Aufhäuser: Ertragskraft von Carl Zeiss Meditec stark - nun 'Buy'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
20.07.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax-Erholung von Kurseinbruch währt nur kurz
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
20.07.21BERENBERG stuft CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
20.07.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser hebt Carl Zeiss Meditec auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen