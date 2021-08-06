checkAd

Bone Therapeutics SA Notice of Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting on 23 August 2021

REGULATED INFORMATION


Preliminary documents for the Extraordinary General Meeting have been made available on company’s website


Gosselies, Belgium, 6 August 2021, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, informs its shareholders and holders of warrants and convertible bonds of the Company that an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting will be held on Monday 23 August 2021 at 11am CEST, at the offices of Berquin Notaires, avenue Lloyd George 11, 1000 Brussels, Belgium.

It is envisaged that the measures imposed and/or recommended by the Belgian government to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, will still be in force on 23 August 2021, the date of the extraordinary general meeting. It is also not excluded that the Belgian government may again impose additional measures. In this view, Bone Therapeutics recommends that shareholders, holders of registered subscription rights and holders of registered convertible bonds who wish to participate in the extraordinary shareholders' meeting make use of the right to vote by proxy and, therefore, not to be present in person at the meeting.

Depending on the evolution of the health situation and the applicable rules in the coming weeks, Bone Therapeutics may communicate further with respect to the participation and organization of the extraordinary general meeting on its website (www.bonetherapeutics.com).

The notice for the meeting, including the agenda of the day as well as the motions to vote, is published today in the Belgian Official Gazette and La Libre Belgique.

The documents and preliminary information concerning this meeting are being made available to the shareholders and can be consulted on Bone Therapeutics’ website, under the section Investors / Shareholders’ meeting, in compliance with the applicable law and regulations.

It is also possible to receive the documents without charge upon simple request by email to generalassembly@bonetherapeutics.com or by telephone on +32 (0)71 12 10 00. The documents are also available at the Company’s headquarters: rue Auguste Piccard 37, 6041 Gosselies, Belgium.


About Bone Therapeutics

Bone Therapeutics is a leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative products to address high unmet needs in orthopedics and other diseases. The Company has a diversified portfolio of cell and biologic therapies at different stages ranging from pre-clinical programs in immunomodulation to mid-to-late stage clinical development for orthopedic conditions, targeting markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.

