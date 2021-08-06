GrandVision reports strong 2Q and HY21 results with revenue and adj. EBITA acceleration Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 06.08.2021, 07:00 | 11 | 0 | 0 06.08.2021, 07:00 | GrandVision reports strong 2Q and HY21 results with revenue and adj. EBITA acceleration Schiphol, the Netherlands – 6 August 2021. GrandVision N.V. publishes its Second Quarter and Half Year 2021 results. Due to the exceptional nature of the year 2020, GrandVision (the "Company") is also including comparisons versus 2019 in this press release. Second quarter and half year 2021 highlights Comparable revenue in the second quarter progressively returning to pre-pandemic levels at -1.2% versus 2019. In June, total revenue was the highest in GrandVision's history

Adjusted EBITA recovery in 2Q21, reaching €138 million (2Q20: -€65m and 2Q19: €129m), with June delivering a record EBITA

In HY21, comparable revenue increased 33.6% versus HY20 and fell short by 5.9% versus HY19. Adjusted EBITA was €217 million in HY21 (HY20: -€24m and HY19: €237m)

HY21 adj. EPS was €0.85 (HY20: -€0.70 and HY19: €0.29)

GrandVision's net debt position as of 30 June 2021 was €556 million (HY20: €755m)

The Company’s rating on Sustainalytics’ ESG benchmark improved for the second year in a row. GrandVision is now ranked number 1 at this retail industry cluster benchmark The Half Year 2021 Financial Report is available at www.grandvision.com. Attachment GrandVision Press Release







