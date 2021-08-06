Correction Notification on transactions concluded by a board member of Grigeo AB Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 06.08.2021, 07:00 | 10 | 0 | 0 06.08.2021, 07:00 | Grigeo AB has received amended notification on transactions in issuer's securities concluded on 2021-07-15 by a board member of Grigeo AB (see attachment), indicating the nature of transaction (purchase). The initial notification in Lithuanian language is not changed. Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 5801 Attachment Corrected Notification of transactions EN 15072021



