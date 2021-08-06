checkAd

Correction Notification on transactions concluded by a board member of Grigeo AB

Grigeo AB has received amended notification on transactions in issuer's securities concluded on 2021-07-15 by a board member of Grigeo AB (see attachment), indicating the nature of transaction (purchase). The initial notification in Lithuanian language is not changed.

Gintautas Pangonis
President of Grigeo AB
+370 5 243 5801

