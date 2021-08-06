checkAd

ING to redeem ING Perpetual Securities II and ING Perpetual Securities III

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.08.2021, 07:05  |  47   |   |   

ING to redeem ING Perpetual Securities II and ING Perpetual Securities III

ING announced today that it will redeem two series of outstanding perpetual securities: the €750 million ING Perpetual Securities II (NL0000113587) and the €1 billion ING Perpetual Securities III (NL0000116127), both on the optional redemption date of 30 September 2021.

Due to the expiration of the grandfathering period effective 1 January 2022, the two series of perpetual securities would no longer qualify as grandfathered Additional Tier 1 capital. The two series of perpetual securities were part of an exchange offering in 2011, which reduced the outstanding principal amounts thereof to the current €432 million for the ING Perpetual Securities II and €563 million for the ING Perpetual III Securities.

ING Groep N.V. will redeem all of the outstanding securities of both series, in accordance with their terms, on the Coupon Payment Date falling on 30 September 2021, at their principal amount together with any outstanding payments. Detailed information on both series of securities can be found on ING’s website under www.ing.com/Investor-relations/Fixed-income-information/Debt-securities-ING-Groep-N.V./Hybrid-securities.htm.

The Principal Fiscal and Paying Agent for the Perpetual Securities II and the Perpetual Securities III is ING Bank N.V., Foppingadreef 7, 1102 BD Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and the Paying Agent in Belgium is ING Belgium S.A./N.V., Avenue Marnixlaan 24, B-1000 Brussels, Belgium. The Trustee for both series of securities is Amsterdamsch Trustee’s Kantoor B.V., Prins Bernhardplein 200, 1097 JB Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Any future decisions by ING as to whether it will exercise (or cause to be exercised) calls and redemptions in respect of any of its debt securities (including its perpetual securities) will be made on an economic basis, taking into account the interests of all stakeholders. Other factors that ING will consider include prevailing market conditions, regulatory approval and capital requirements.

Note for editors

For further information on ING, please visit www.ing.com. Frequent news updates can be found in the Newsroom or via the @ING_news Twitter feed. Photos of ING operations, buildings and its executives are available for download at Flickr. ING presentations are available at SlideShare.

Press enquiries   Investor enquiries
Raymond Vermeulen   ING Group Investor Relations
+31 20 576 63 69   Investor.Relations@ing.com
Raymond.Vermeulen@ing.com    
     

ING proﬁle

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ING to redeem ING Perpetual Securities II and ING Perpetual Securities III ING to redeem ING Perpetual Securities II and ING Perpetual Securities III ING announced today that it will redeem two series of outstanding perpetual securities: the €750 million ING Perpetual Securities II (NL0000113587) and the €1 billion ING …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Asante Gold Raises C$80 Million at C$0.70 Per Share to Finance the Acquisition of the Bibiani Mine
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
StorageVault Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results and Increases Dividend
Asante Gold Announces Key Operations Team Managers to Fast Track Bibiani to Production
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $4 MILLION
Fionet Platform being deployed for COVID-19 Testing at Tennis Canada’s 2021 "National Bank Open ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Exagen Appoints Ana Hooker to Board of Directors
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board