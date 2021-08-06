Dynamo Capital Announces Completion of CareSpan Subscription Receipt Financing

checkAd

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Dynamo Capital Corp. (TSXV:DDD.P) (the "Company" or "Dynamo"), a capital pool company ("CPC") pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release on December 30, 2020 and Press Release on August 4, 2021, CareSpan Holdings, Inc. ("CareSpan") has closed its brokered private placement (the "Brokered Subscription Receipt Financing") of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,297,947.40.

In connection with the Brokered Subscription Receipt Financing, CareSpan entered into an agency agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp., together with its affiliate Canaccord Genuity LLC (collectively, the "Agent") to sell the Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.70 (the "Issue Price") per Subscription Receipt. A total of 3,282,782 Subscription Receipts were placed in the Brokered Subscription Receipt Financing. In addition, CareSpan completed a non-brokered financing of 1,833,563 common shares in the capital of CareSpan (the "Issuer Directed Securities") at a price of $0.70 per common share, for gross proceeds of $1,283,494.10. The proceeds from the sale of the Issuer Directed Securities did not form part of the proceeds held in escrow but were made immediately available to CareSpan upon delivery to the purchasers of the Issuer Directed Securities.

The Subscription Receipt Financing was undertaken in connection with the previously announced statutory merger between CareSpan and Dynamo Subco, Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction is intended to constitute the Company's "Qualifying Transaction" (as such term is defined in the CPC Policy).

Each Subscription Receipt will, pursuant to its terms (without any action required from the holder thereof), be deemed exercised for 3.31961 common shares in the capital of CareSpan immediately prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, ultimately resulting in the exchange of Subscription Receipts for common shares of the resulting issuer post-merger (the "Resulting Issuer") on a one-for-one basis.

It is intended that the net proceeds of the Brokered Subscription Receipt Financing will be used for sales, marketing, hiring of additional personnel and general corporate and working capital purposes of the Resulting Issuer. It is intended that the net proceeds from the sale of the Issuer Directed Securities be used to fund the CareSpan's general working capital purposes.

