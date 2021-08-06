checkAd

AUTO1 Group SE AUTO1 Group reports record quarter with more than €1 billion in revenues as Autohero deliveries surge

AUTO1 Group reports record quarter with more than €1 billion in revenues as Autohero deliveries surge

  • AUTO1 Group increases Q2 2021 revenues by 164% YoY to €1,065 million, gross profit to €99 million, strongest quarter in the company's history
  • Autohero retail business deliveries increase sevenfold to 8,415 in Q2 2021
  • Continued investments in Autohero brand and own refurbishment capabilities
  • AUTO1 Group upgrades full-year revenue guidance to €4.0-4.4 billion and 38,000-43,000 units sold by Autohero

Berlin, 06 August 2021 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading platform for buying and selling used cars online, today announced its results for the second quarter of 2021, demonstrating the continued success of its digital business model powered by strong platform effects. Underlining its clear market leadership, AUTO1 Group continued to accelerate its growth momentum in the second quarter and achieved the strongest performance in its history.

AUTO1 Group's Q2 revenues rose 18% from the previous quarter to €1,065 million (Q1 2021: €900 million) and were up as much as 164% from the year-ago period (Q2 2020: €404 million) as markets continued to recover from COVID-19 lockdowns. Driven by the rapid growth of its Autohero consumer offering and increased trading activity in its B2B business, AUTO1 recorded its highest gross profit ever, with a 15% quarter-on-quarter increase to €99 million in Q2 2021 from €86 million in Q1, and up 266% from €27 milion in Q2 of last year.

Christian Bertermann, CEO and co-Founder of AUTO1 Group: "2021 has been an exciting year for us, starting with our highly successful Initial Public Offering in February. After a strong first quarter, we have now reached another milestone in the second quarter: the first €1 billion-plus revenue quarter, and the highest gross profit in AUTO1's history. We are very proud of this achievement, which underlines both the enormous potential and the strength of the AUTO1 business model. Our business is growing well ahead of our expectations, and we will continue to invest massively in our Autohero opportunity as we build the best way to buy and sell cars online."

