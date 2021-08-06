The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 05 Aug 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.2122 £ 23.6147 Estimated MTD return -0.09 % -0.09 % Estimated YTD return 4.92 % 3.72 % Estimated ITD return 172.12 % 136.15 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 22.30 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -18.05 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -23.78%

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A