NORBIT – Invitation to presentation of results for the second quarter of 2021

Trondheim, Norway, 6 August 2021: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, will announce its results for the second quarter of 2021 on Friday 13 August 2021.

CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe will present the results from 10:00 CEST through a webinar hosted by SpareBank 1 Markets. Please use the following link to register for the webinar: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5701754357001800203

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company's business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans is offering tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) is offering connectivity solutions for vehicle identification and tracking, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) is offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 15 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

