checkAd

GETLINK S.E. Shuttle Traffic for July 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.08.2021, 08:00  |  32   |   |   

Regulatory News:

GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):

 

 

July 21

July 20

Change

Jan-July
2021

Jan-July
2020

Change

Truck Shuttles

Trucks

116,556

123,879

-6%

762,928

789,227

-3%

Passenger
Shuttles

Passenger
vehicles*

98,064

233,172

-58%

349,432

787,749

-56%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In July 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 116,556 trucks, a decrease of 6% compared to 2020. The 2021 July traffic was impacted by a temporary and planned reduction in capacity, linked to the testing of the ElecLink cable in the Tunnel.

During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 98,064 passenger vehicles. The decrease of 58% results from an unfavourable comparison due to the lifting of lockdown measures at the same time last year.

August traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 7 September 2021 before the markets open.

Getlink Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GETLINK S.E. Shuttle Traffic for July 2021 Regulatory News: GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):     July 21 July 20 Change Jan-July 2021 Jan-July 2020 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 116,556 123,879 -6% 762,928 789,227 -3% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 98,064 233,172 -58% 349,432 787,749 -56% * …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
Daimler Truck AG and Cummins Inc. Have Signed Global Framework Agreement for Cooperation in ...
Moody's to Acquire RMS, Leader in Climate & Natural Disaster Risk
Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP) for the ...
Cornerstone OnDemand Enters Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Clearlake Capital Group in $5.2 ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Getlink S.E.: Half-Year Results 2021: Satisfactory Results in Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21GETLINK S.E.: Shuttle Traffic for June 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten