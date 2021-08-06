July 21

July 20

Change

Jan-July

2021

Jan-July

2020

Change

Truck Shuttles Trucks 116,556 123,879 -6% 762,928 789,227 -3%

Passenger

Shuttles Passenger

vehicles* 98,064 233,172 -58% 349,432 787,749 -56%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In July 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 116,556 trucks, a decrease of 6% compared to 2020. The 2021 July traffic was impacted by a temporary and planned reduction in capacity, linked to the testing of the ElecLink cable in the Tunnel.

During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 98,064 passenger vehicles. The decrease of 58% results from an unfavourable comparison due to the lifting of lockdown measures at the same time last year.

August traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 7 September 2021 before the markets open.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005841/en/