GETLINK S.E. Shuttle Traffic for July 2021
Regulatory News:
GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):
|
|
July 21
July 20
Change
Jan-July
2021
Jan-July
2020
Change
Truck Shuttles
Trucks
116,556
123,879
-6%
762,928
789,227
-3%
Passenger
Shuttles
Passenger
vehicles*
98,064
233,172
-58%
349,432
787,749
-56%
* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.
In July 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 116,556 trucks, a decrease of 6% compared to 2020. The 2021 July traffic was impacted by a temporary and planned reduction in capacity, linked to the testing of the ElecLink cable in the Tunnel.
During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 98,064 passenger vehicles. The decrease of 58% results from an unfavourable comparison due to the lifting of lockdown measures at the same time last year.
August traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 7 September 2021 before the markets open.
