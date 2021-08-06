checkAd

A.J. Real Estate Adopts Yardi to Manage Commercial Real Estate Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.08.2021, 08:00  |  30   |   |   

Dutch family office will utilise fully connected cloud-based software to manage assets

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A.J. Real Estate has selected Yardi as its technology partner to invest, develop, redevelop and manage commercial real estate for its shareholders. A.J. Real Estate's investment portfolio includes 2.7 million square feet of commercial space in supermarkets, distribution centres and offices with over 200 tenants in the Netherlands.

Yardi

A.J. Real Estate has adopted Yardi Voyager Commercial to streamline property and financial management operations, Yardi Procure to Pay,  an end-to-end procurement solution to streamline invoice processing and Yardi Lease Manager to visualise portfolio health, analyse tenant risk, manage collections and accurately measure asset performance.

"With the implementation of Yardi, we can take the next step in further professionalising the organisation," said Dick Jacobs, financial controller at A.J. Real Estate. "The integration of Voyager, Lease Manager and soon the Yardi Elevate Suite, internal processes will be fully aligned, ensuring the quality of data and availability of management information will be guaranteed, which allows for faster and more efficient decision-making."

"We are pleased to welcome A.J. Real Estate as our latest client in the Netherlands," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international at Yardi. "We're looking forward to working with A.J. Real Estate to help optimise its operations and increased tenant services.''

See how you can enhance operations with Yardi's commercial property management software.

About A.J. Real Estate

Since 1996, the real estate portfolio has managed by A.J. Real Estate B.V in the Netherlands from its headquarters in Hertogenbosch. The company invests in a mix of asset classes with a focus on supermarkets as well as residential assets.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit Yardi.EU.

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

A.J. Real Estate Adopts Yardi to Manage Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Dutch family office will utilise fully connected cloud-based software to manage assets AMSTERDAM, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A.J. Real Estate has selected Yardi as its technology partner to invest, develop, redevelop and manage commercial real …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Tobii, the world-leader in eye tracking, enters the automotive driver monitoring market
Smart Learning Market worth $95.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Symphony Talent Positioned as the Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Talent Acquisition ...
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
PayFacto Announces Equity Investment of up to C$150 Million Led by Flexpoint Ford
Grant Cardone to 10X Business and Financial Education for Underserved Communities with The Launch ...
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Horse Inspection, Team Jumping Draw
ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2021
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 2
SVOLT Energy Closes 10.28 Billion RMB B Round Financing in Less Than 5 Months
Demand for Railcar Spill Containment in Petrochemical Industry to Grow at 5.6% CAGR through 2031: Fact MR Study
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...