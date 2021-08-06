checkAd

Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.08.2021, 08:00  |  40   |   |   

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, INSIDE INFORMATION, 6 AUGUST 2021 AT 9.00 AM (EEST)

Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes

On 1 October 2020, Cargotec Corporation (“Cargotec”) and Konecranes Plc (“Konecranes”) announced that the boards of the companies had signed a combination agreement and plan to combine the two companies through a merger (the “Future Company”), subject to regulatory and other approvals (the “Transaction”).

The Boards of Directors of Cargotec and Konecranes have agreed to select Mr. Mika Vehviläinen as the President and CEO of the Future Company, and the Board of Directors of Cargotec has made the appointment accordingly. The appointment of Mika Vehviläinen will become effective upon completion of the Transaction which is currently expected to take place by the end of H1/2022. Until completion, both companies will operate fully separately and independently.

Mika Vehviläinen has served as Cargotec’s CEO since 2013. Mr. Vehviläinen is also a member of the Board of Directors of Danfoss A/S. Prior to joining Cargotec, Mr Vehviläinen acted as President and CEO of Finnair Plc between 2010 and 2013, as COO for Nokia Siemens Networks between 2007 and 2009 and in various positions with Nokia between 1991 and 2007. Further, Mr. Vehviläinen has acted as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Elisa Corporation between 2014 and 2018 (member between 2012 and 2014) and of Vacon Plc between 2010 and 2014 (member during 2009). Mr. Vehviläinen holds a Master of Science degree in Economics. 

Mr. Christoph Vitzthum, the Chairman of the Future Company and the Chairman of Konecranes: ”Today’s announcement is a defining moment for the Future Company and the industry as a whole, and it marks the culmination of a rigorous selection process involving the boards of both Cargotec and Konecranes. The Future Company has an ambition to become a global leader in sustainable material flow, and both Boards are confident that Mika Vehviläinen, with his robust leadership and industry experience and proven track record of creating value at Cargotec and other companies, is exactly the right person for the position.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes CARGOTEC CORPORATION, INSIDE INFORMATION, 6 AUGUST 2021 AT 9.00 AM (EEST) Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes On 1 October 2020, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Asante Gold Raises C$80 Million at C$0.70 Per Share to Finance the Acquisition of the Bibiani Mine
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
StorageVault Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results and Increases Dividend
Asante Gold Announces Key Operations Team Managers to Fast Track Bibiani to Production
Bots Inc Reveals New Scrypt Miner — First Entry Level Model That Mines Dogecoin
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $4 MILLION
Fionet Platform being deployed for COVID-19 Testing at Tennis Canada’s 2021 "National Bank Open ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Exagen Appoints Ana Hooker to Board of Directors
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board