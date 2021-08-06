checkAd

Transaction in Own Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.08.2021, 08:00  |  30   |   |   

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

London, 06 August 2021– Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) (“the Company”) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each from Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.

Aggregated information

Date of purchase: 5 August 2021
Aggregate number of ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each purchased: 4,750
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):                 1775.00000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):         1775.00000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):         1775.00000

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company will have no ordinary shares in treasury and 250,020,700 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore the total voting rights in the Company will be 250,020,700. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

These share purchases form part of the Company's buy-back programme announced on 15 June 2021.

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Endeavour Mining plc (ISIN: GB00BL6K5J42)

Date of purchases: 5 August 2021

Investment firm: Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Individual transactions

Transaction date and time Volume Price (GBp) Trading Venue
05 August 2021, 15:15
05 August 2021, 15:26
05 August 2021, 15:34
05 August 2021, 15:56 		1,000
1,000
750
2,000 		1,775.00000
1,775.00000
1,775.00000
1,775.00000 		LSE
LSE
LSE
LSE

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transaction in Own Shares ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES London, 06 August 2021– Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) (“the Company”) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each from Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Asante Gold Raises C$80 Million at C$0.70 Per Share to Finance the Acquisition of the Bibiani Mine
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
StorageVault Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results and Increases Dividend
Asante Gold Announces Key Operations Team Managers to Fast Track Bibiani to Production
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $4 MILLION
Fionet Platform being deployed for COVID-19 Testing at Tennis Canada’s 2021 "National Bank Open ...
Newtek Business Services Corp. Releases Addendum to its Investor Presentation Dated August 3, 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Exagen Appoints Ana Hooker to Board of Directors
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board